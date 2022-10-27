Review: Delium Rugged Tires Cut Costs, Not Performance

Much like the light truck tire market, you can easily spend a premium for quality all-terrain tires, but there are products out there that sell for a whole lot less and still punch above their price point in terms of bang for buck. The Delium Rugged Reinforced tire draws similar parallels to the automotive world, undercutting premium-priced Maxxis and Schwalbe tires by up to 45%.



One way Delium lowers that price tag is by offering tires through their website on the direct-to-consumer business model. Founded in 1956, the Indonesian company has been manufacturing bicycle tires and tubes for over fifty years. Previously, they’ve created products on a larger OEM scale until recently turning their efforts towards the high-performance side of mountain bike tires.



Delium Rugged Reinforced Details

• Extra Soft Triple 42/50/65a

• Triple Zone Casing

• 62 TPI + Rim impact protection

• Folding Aramid Bead

• Sizes: 29 x 2.5" or 27.5 x 2.5"

• Weight: 1235g - 29 x 2.5" / 1150g - 27.5 x 2.5" (claimed weights)

• MSRP: $58 USD

• deliumtires.com

