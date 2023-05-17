Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel

Suspension Design

The 18-tooth idler wheel is connected directly to the swingarm. A link at the bottom of the swingarm pulls a rocker which pivots around the bottom bracket and drives the shock.The leverage ratio between the rear axle and the shock starts at 2.82 and ends up at 2.19 (the lower the leverage ratio, the stiffer the suspension). That makes the suspension about average in terms of progressiveness, with 22% overall progression. Most of that change in leverage ratio happens toward the end of the travel though, so it's relatively linear through the first two-thirds of the travel, but as the leverage drops downwards towards the bottom out, the suspension forces ramp up. This may result in a soft and supple ride in the middle part of the travel, with a firm end-stroke.Anti-squat is on the high side, according to Deviate's numbers, sitting above 120% throughout most of the travel when in the middle of the cassette.The trait that sets the Deviate apart from the crowd is the anti-rise. This is how much the brake force acts to compress the suspension and keep it from extending as your weight transfers to the front wheel when you're hard on the anchors. The high-single-pivot design means the brake caliper is trying to rotate the swingarm clockwise (if viewed from the drive side) and so compress the suspension, to a much greater extent than low-single pivots or many four-bar layouts. The result is that the bike squats into its rear suspension travel when the back brake is applied, helping to avoid pitching forwards.