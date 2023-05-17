Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel

Descending
On the descents, I found it easy to ride confidently almost straight away. The handling is well-balanced for aggressive trail riding, with easy maneuverability and plenty of stability for most conditions. For the tighter trails here in the Tweed Valley, it's well-suited. The head angle never felt too steep, even in the nastiest, steepest turns where the similarly slack Atherton Am.150
was a little less surefooted. I think the reason for that is that the high-single-pivot suspension hunkers down into its travel when braking hard, which slackens and lowers the geometry just when you need stability most.
As for harshness under braking - I didn't feel any. The suspension is reasonably sensitive and predictable whether on the brakes or off. But while some say that high pivot suspension makes a bike swallow bumps like it has more travel, I don't think that's necessarily the case. I ended up running a shade over 30% sag, with the low-speed compression relatively open, and it's not a magic carpet ride. Don't get me wrong: it's supple enough, but even though I was using all the travel when warranted, I wouldn't say the high pivot suspension is punching above its travel category. The Ohlins RXF 36 fork isn't the most sensitive either, so while the geometry and stability are very enduro-like, it's the suspension that reminds you it's not quite as forgiving as a modern enduro bike.
For me, the 440 mm chainstay (which grows to around 453 mm at sag and 463 mm at bottom-out) strikes a good balance; the sprawling back-end makes it easy to keep good traction on the front wheel through flat turns, but it's not so long that manuals and bunnyhops become too awkward. On the other hand, shorter riders might find that growing chainstay length makes it harder to loft the front wheel, and even for me, it took a few attempts to get the feel for the balance point.
The Vittoria tires were a little dicey on wet rocks and I'd prefer the bars 10 mm higher, but these are quibbles with the build, which isn't available to buy for now and may change.
Overall the Highlander 2 is a good option for people who like their trails on the technical and chunky side. It's not quite a full-blown enduro bike (they make the Claymore for that), but it offers a good mix of stability and agility for what someone is inevitably going to call "Down Trail".
