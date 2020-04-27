Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One

Descending

With grabby Assegai tires and a long wheelbase, the Deviate tracks incredibly well.

Dropping your heels is this bike's 'on' switch, and the more aggressive you get with it, the more it'll give you.



What about the extra chain and that idler pulley wheel that's just waiting to jam up with peanut butter mud? Does it add any resistance or feel strange? The Pacific Northwest doesn't get that sticky icky that drier, tree-challenged climates have to deal with, but the usual BC slop hasn't given the Highlander any issues at all. There's more to clean, no doubt about that, but it's quiet and the cutouts and open design stop normal mud from jamming up the works.

For a trail bike, the Highlander isn't exactly playful. The flipside to its stability is that it'll go through anything, including a brick wall.

The big Assegai tires don't roll quickly, but they do deliver loads of traction and that means you'll descend quickly. The 2020 GRIP 2 damper on the front of the Highlander was flawless. How much better can the new one even be?

My first few rides on the Highlander saw me on rolling terrain with short, steep climbs and relatively smooth descents that didn't really suit the bike's strengths. Its slow-rolling Assegai tires didn't help, and while a quick tire swap (I installed a rear DHF for a couple of rides that sped things up a bit) can negate that, I could tell that the Deviate was far more interested in blacks than blues. Sure, decent pedaling manners mean that it'll toodle around just as well as anything else when you're on trails that would pass an IMBA grade inspection but, just like many of us, it never felt all that motivated in those situations.Instead of making my usual side-hit detours on the local flow trails, I found myself pretty content to think more about carrying speed and carving corners. I mean, it's not a bad strategy, especially as this bike tracks like a frick'n Maglev train through seemingly any and every fast corner. I'm not sure if it's the shock and suspension bits sitting so low on the frame, the high pivot, the geometry, or the stout construction, but something (or everything) about the Highlander lets it corner in a predictable, deliberate way that lets you know everything will work out just fine.The Highlander's rear-suspension doesn't offer the all-smoothing, all-squishing action that a Fuel EX or Specialized Stumpjumper does, two trail bikes that do an exceptionally good job of separating high-frequency chatter from the rider. While those machines want to keep you from even knowing about the small stuff under your wheels, there's a bit more feedback from the Highlander, even at 35-percent sag and with the compression settings wide open. I wouldn't go so far as to call it rough, but it's obvious that Deviate has prioritized fast instead of forgiving. It works, too.Fast is when the blue bike feels like it comes alive, with medium-sized impacts being gobbled up by the back of the Highlander impressively well. It never feels like there's more than 140mm of tap, but the bike is less fussed about the kind of hits that may or may not knock you off-line, those rocks and roots that we go straight through yet can't quite ignore. The kind of rough, choppy ground that makes you work for it is where the Highlander is at its best, especially when things go from trail bike-friendly to ''Maybe I shouldn't be trying this trail.''But even when it's cleaner than the inside of a Lysol bottle and fully lubed up, I could feel still feel the chain going over the idler pulley while pedaling. I wouldn't call it drag, per se, and I'd usually forget about it after the first ten-minutes of climbing, but I would say that it makes a traditional drivetrain seem damn smooth underfoot. Having dealt with a few horribly designed idler pulley systems on bikes from the early 2000s, including one that tried to borrow the end of a fingertip of mine, I'm always wary. Regardless, Deviate's deign didn't give me any trouble.