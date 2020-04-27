Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One

Apr 27, 2020
by Mike Levy  

Deviate Highlander review
REVIEW
Deviate Highlander

WORDS: Mike Levy
ACTION PHOTOS: Dane Perras


With its high single-pivot, idler pulley, and Float X2 shock sitting low in the frame, Deviate Cycles' all-new, 140mm-travel Highlander looks every bit the big bruiser of an enduro bike that it isn't.

Instead, the small Scottish brand say they've designed their new 29er to be more of an all-around machine, with ''The sole focus of creating the world's most capable trail bike.'' The only thing as high as those expectations is its main pivot, which sits about halfway up the seat tube, that's said to let it compete against bikes with more travel thanks to the rearward axle path that it provides.

The Highlander is available as a frame and Fox Float X2 shock for roughly $3,550 USD (depending on taxes and duties), or you can choose a DPX2, Cane Creek's DBair IL, or DBair CS. They also offer a custom-build program that lets you pick your fork, dropper post, and other components.
Highlander Details

• Intended use: Trail riding
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear-wheel travel: 140mm
• Fork travel: 140mm - 160mm
• Head angle: 65.5-degrees
• Reach: 450mm (med), 480mm (lrg, tested)
• Compatible w/ coil shocks
• Lifetime warranty / crash replacement
• Weight: 31.6lb / 14.3 kg (as pictured)
• MSRP: $3,550 USD (frame, shock)
• More info: www.deviatecycles.com


Contents

Introduction
The Details
Suspension Design
Geometry
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Comparing Bikes
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take

Deviate Highlander review
Unlike Deviate's other bike, the Guide, the Highlander doesn't use a gearbox. It retains the high single-pivot suspension and the idler pulley, though.




The Details

You might have seen Deviate Cycles' first bike in 2017, the 160mm-travel Guide that employs a 12-speed gearbox from Pinion and 27.5'' wheels. It's a wild-looking carbon fiber thing with swoopy tubes and, much like the new Highlander, a high single-pivot suspension layout. The longer-travel Guide (pictured here) is intended for enduro-ish riding, or even lapping the bike park, where the focus is on the descents and there's a case to be made for the reliability and suspension performance that a gearbox can offer.

But if you've used a gearbox before, any company's gearbox, you'll know that one thing they don't offer is efficiency. ''We're sold on the gearbox for a winch up/tear down kinda riding, and the suspension performance and low unsprung mass it offers is frankly incredible,'' Deviate's Ben Jones said of their Guide, although he's far more pragmatic about gearboxes than you'd expect given that 50-percent of their model range uses them.

''However, for our trail bike, the gearbox had to go - it feels draggy during undulating riding or when accelerating hard,'' he continued.


Deviate Highlander review
The 140mm-travel Highlander was designed as a trail bike, hence Deviate's call to ditch the gearbox in favor of a more efficient traditional drivetrain.


''The gearbox is not suitable for all types of riding. It’s just not. It really works for the Guide - which is an enduro bike tending towards a mini-DH bike. The Guide was a bike with a purpose and we make no apology for that - that purpose was not trail centers or undulating terrain, it was big mountains with big descents.''

''The Highlander is designed from the ground up to be a trail bike. We’ve always said that we’ll choose the most appropriate design for the end-use and after many years using the gearbox we’re going to make the claim that for the end use of a trail bike - the conventional derailleur system is a great solution. In the future - gearbox technology may move on and it may become a sensible option for a trail bike. When that happens we’ll do our best to be the first to the party.''

Historically, when a brand designs a bike around a gearbox drivetrain, it likely means two things: All of their models will be using a gearbox, and they'll evangelize the gearbox like it can cure everything from bent derailleur hangers to your persistent cough. Gearboxes do a lot of neat things, no doubt about that, but I'd rather not have a gearbox on my trail bike. Thankfully, and unexpectedly, the folks at Deviate agree.


Deviate Highlander review
Without the idler pulley directing the chain high up close to the main pivot, chain tension would keep the Highlander's suspension from moving as freely as it should.


The Highlander is carbon from tip to tail, including its sturdy-looking swingarm that offers gobs of tire clearance. Rear brake and shift lines are both tucked up in a channel on the underside of the top tube (a bit like how Guerrilla Gravity does it on their down tube), a feature that tricks you into thinking they're routed inside the frame, but Deviate's solution provides much easier access than internal routing.

The dropper post line is run internally, as is the shift line when it passes through the swingarm, and there's room for a large-sized bottle inside the front triangle where it belongs.


Deviate Highlander review
Shift and brake lines are nearly hidden in a channel on the underside of the top tube.
Deviate Highlander review
The dropper post line is routed internally.

Deviate Highlander review
Looking for tire clearance? You got it.
Deviate Highlander review
Everything about the Highlander looks robust.


The other things I'm supposed to mention include a threaded bottom bracket, a two ISCG-05 tabs that are ready for a taco or mini-guide, and some "accessory mounting points" on the underside of the top tube where you can attach your, er, accessories and stuff.

All that adds up to 31.6 pounds (14.3 kg), which seems a bit husky for a 140mm trail bike... Until you factor the 160mm Fox 36 and sturdy Maxxis tires into the equation. The idler pulley and all of the associated bits mean that the Highlander is never going to be your flyweight trail bike - that's not the idea, of course - but less demanding terrain and a few wise component could easily knock off some weight. Then again, this probably isn't the trail bike for you if that's a major concern.



Deviate Highlander review
The Deviate's high single-pivot, linkage-activated suspension layout delivers 140mm of travel.


High Single-Pivot Suspension

The oft-cited benefit of a high single-pivot suspension design is that it allows the wheel to move both rearward and up when there's an impact, something that a relatively low main (or virtual) pivot location isn't able to do.

That rearward biased axle path allows bikes who employ the HSP layout to carry more momentum over rough ground compared to bikes with a more vertical axle path, a trait that can give HSP bikes a suspension advantage when it can matter the most.


Deviate Highlander review
Deviate Highlander review
The Highlander's idler pulley design is well thought out and proved to be trouble-free.


But if the high single-pivot layout was the best way to do it, there'd probably be a lot more HSP bikes around, right? There are certainly more than there used to be, largely spurred on by the success of Commencal's downhill bike, but there's no such thing as the best. Many people would say that the main drawback of an HSP bike is that once that pivot gets to a certain height, the chain needs to be routed close to it in order to avoid too much drivetrain interference, commonly known as "pedal kickback" when the suspension tugs on the chain and is prevented from working freely.

Of course, an idler pulley means more chain, more bolts and bearings, more weight, and more things to go wrong... But you can also choose the location of that idler pulley down to the millimeter to fine tune the amount of anti-squat in the design, which has a massive effect on both the pedaling and suspension performance.


Deviate Highlander Suspension Action

by mikelevy
Views: 427    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


The Highlander uses the same high single-pivot, linkage-activated layout as their longer-travel Guide, but while the latter gets a pivot near the axle and sees the chainstays used as a suspension element, the new bike employs a compact aluminum linkage that rotates around the bottom bracket. It's certainly tidier looking, as is the gorgeous aluminum idler wheel and surrounding guide that look just as beefy as the rest of the bike.

The idler spins on two sealed bearings and has a grease port, meaning you have no excuses for not looking after it. The suspension pivots all get grease ports, too, and it's also worth noting that a standard, off-the-shelf chain is long enough at 126 links, so you won't need to buy two when the time comes to replace worn-out parts.
Deviate Highlander review
A compact aluminum linkage rotates around the bottom bracket to compress the Fox shock.

Deviate Highlander review


Geometry

Deviate isn't doing anything crazy in the geometry department, choosing solid, modern numbers that make sense instead of going too long or too slack. Remember, it might look like an enduro race bike but the Highlander is intended to be used as a capable trail rig. That design brief sees a 65.5-degree head angle and 76-degree seat angle combined with a 480mm reach for my large-sized test bike, while the medium sits at 450mm.

The 441mm chainstay length is the same for both sizes, although the high single-pivot layout will make them feel longer as the bike goes into its travel.


Deviate Highlander review


Deviate says that the medium will suit riders between 5'5'' and 5'11'' while those between 5'10'' and 6'3" should opt for the large. It's worth noting that 30mm gap in reach between the two sizes, though, especially as the latter is a roomy 480mm. Deviate say they'll have extra-large sizes available by this June, while extra-smalls will be ready by the end of the year.






Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
RIDING THE
Highlander


Test Bike Setup

Deviate doesn't offer the Highlander as a complete bike, but they did build my test rig up with a bunch of parts that make a lot of sense for my usually rocky and usually steep local trails. That includes a 160mm-travel Fox 36 with their GRIP 2 cartridge and a four-way adjustable Float X2 shock that makes for a total of eight (Cool damper adjustments. I'm very familiar with the 36 at this point, and I ended up with 70psi in it after the first few rides that hasn't been changed since.

The shock required 165psi for my 155lb weight, which gave me 17mm sag or bang-on 30-percent. I went as low as 25-percent while riding the Highlander on smooth trails, and as much as 35-percent when it was going to be a rowdy ride, but the middle of those proved to be a set-it-and-forget-it pressure.

With the exception of using a Maxxis DHF as a rear tire for a few rides, the bike's components remained unchanged for the time I spent on it.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 39
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 156 lb
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
For a so-called trail bike, the Highlander feels like a slow, relaxed climber. This isn't one for those who chase uphill KOMs.


Climbing

Deviate calls the Highlander a trail bike, but with its 160mm Fox 36, tractor tires from Maxxis, and an over 31lb weight, I'm only partially convinced. In my mind, a trail bike is a lively, energetic thing that I'd want to, you know, ride all of the trails on. Of course, the words ''trail bike" are going to mean different things to different riders in different places, but if you're like me and think that the Santa Cruz Tallboy, Trek Fuel EX and the like fit that description, you'll probably find the Highlander to be about as much of a trail bike as the Grim Donut.

By those definitions, the Highlander seems to plod up climbs with an "I'll get there when I get there" manner about it that's more in-line with an all-mountain or enduro bikes. Framed in that more forgiving enduro-hued light, the Deviate can hold its own on the way up, largely due to efficient pedaling manners and versatile geometry.

The four-way adjustable Fox shock lets riders tune the amount of low-speed compression damping on tap, as well as offering a pedal-assist switch, but the Highlander asks for very little of the former (I preferred just 2-clicks from open) and none of the latter. The 140mm of rear-suspension stays relatively calm and level without asking for any artificial help, and out-of-the-saddle efforts aren't wasted just so long as you don't pedal like you're crushing grapes in a barrel with your feet. Circles are fast, squares are slow, and that's more true when you have more travel.

The Highlander can hold its own in the slow-speed technical pitches as well, but don't go expecting it to feel like a sharp trail bike in those moments.
Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
Tight switchbacks require some planning, but a skilled rider will learn how to get it done.

With a big on-trail presence and wide, slow-rolling tires that cling to the last remaining scraps of traction, your best bet is to aim the Highlander where you intend to end up and stay on the gas. It's not a bike that loves the slow speeds stuff, but with an obvious emphasis on the descents, that's not exactly a surprise. And if you put the emphasis on the descents as well, you'll probably get along with the Highlander.

What does all that mean? That the Deviate climbs more like an efficient all-mountain bike than a true trail machine, and that the same could be said of the ideal Highlander rider.


Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
Chunky, messy terrain is where the Highlander shines. It's trails like these where the blue bike feels enduro-ready.


Descending

My first few rides on the Highlander saw me on rolling terrain with short, steep climbs and relatively smooth descents that didn't really suit the bike's strengths. Its slow-rolling Assegai tires didn't help, and while a quick tire swap (I installed a rear DHF for a couple of rides that sped things up a bit) can negate that, I could tell that the Deviate was far more interested in blacks than blues. Sure, decent pedaling manners mean that it'll toodle around just as well as anything else when you're on trails that would pass an IMBA grade inspection but, just like many of us, it never felt all that motivated in those situations.

Instead of making my usual side-hit detours on the local flow trails, I found myself pretty content to think more about carrying speed and carving corners. I mean, it's not a bad strategy, especially as this bike tracks like a frick'n Maglev train through seemingly any and every fast corner. I'm not sure if it's the shock and suspension bits sitting so low on the frame, the high pivot, the geometry, or the stout construction, but something (or everything) about the Highlander lets it corner in a predictable, deliberate way that lets you know everything will work out just fine.


Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
With grabby Assegai tires and a long wheelbase, the Deviate tracks incredibly well.


The Highlander's rear-suspension doesn't offer the all-smoothing, all-squishing action that a Fuel EX or Specialized Stumpjumper does, two trail bikes that do an exceptionally good job of separating high-frequency chatter from the rider. While those machines want to keep you from even knowing about the small stuff under your wheels, there's a bit more feedback from the Highlander, even at 35-percent sag and with the compression settings wide open. I wouldn't go so far as to call it rough, but it's obvious that Deviate has prioritized fast instead of forgiving. It works, too.

Fast is when the blue bike feels like it comes alive, with medium-sized impacts being gobbled up by the back of the Highlander impressively well. It never feels like there's more than 140mm of tap, but the bike is less fussed about the kind of hits that may or may not knock you off-line, those rocks and roots that we go straight through yet can't quite ignore. The kind of rough, choppy ground that makes you work for it is where the Highlander is at its best, especially when things go from trail bike-friendly to ''Maybe I shouldn't be trying this trail.''

Dropping your heels is this bike's 'on' switch, and the more aggressive you get with it, the more it'll give you.

What about the extra chain and that idler pulley wheel that's just waiting to jam up with peanut butter mud? Does it add any resistance or feel strange? The Pacific Northwest doesn't get that sticky icky that drier, tree-challenged climates have to deal with, but the usual BC slop hasn't given the Highlander any issues at all. There's more to clean, no doubt about that, but it's quiet and the cutouts and open design stop normal mud from jamming up the works.
Deviate Highlander review Photo by Dane Perras.
For a trail bike, the Highlander isn't exactly playful. The flipside to its stability is that it'll go through anything, including a brick wall.

But even when it's cleaner than the inside of a Lysol bottle and fully lubed up, I could feel still feel the chain going over the idler pulley while pedaling. I wouldn't call it drag, per se, and I'd usually forget about it after the first ten-minutes of climbing, but I would say that it makes a traditional drivetrain seem damn smooth underfoot. Having dealt with a few horribly designed idler pulley systems on bikes from the early 2000s, including one that tried to borrow the end of a fingertip of mine, I'm always wary. Regardless, Deviate's deign didn't give me any trouble.


Deviate Highlander review
The big Assegai tires don't roll quickly, but they do deliver loads of traction and that means you'll descend quickly.
Deviate Highlander review
The 2020 GRIP 2 damper on the front of the Highlander was flawless. How much better can the new one even be?


Technical Report

Maxxis Assegai Tires: The Deviate arrived with 2.5" wide Assegais on both ends that deliver all the traction, but that comes at the cost of some rolling speed when the ground is smooth and not angled down enough. If it were my bike, I'd probably keep the big meat on the front but go with a 2.35" Minion DHF on the other end.

Shimano XTR: The Highlander came with Japan's best drivetrain, giving me next to nothing to complain about on those fronts. The shifting is so good that I literally feel like a better human being every time I flicked an XTR paddle, but, surprise surprise, the front brake's bite point would migrate in and out depending on what I was doing and maybe the phase of the moon. It's wild that Shimano hasn't figured this out yet. Also, the lever's Servo-Wave mechanism adds some initial firmness to the pull, but I'd love to try the four-piston XTR caliper with their non-Servo-Wave XTR lever, like some of their sponsored riders seem to prefer, for a more natural lever feel.

That Extra Chainring and Chain: It's an idler pulley, not a chainring, and I'm honestly surprised to say that it gave me zero issues or headaches. I've already said that much above, but I wanted to repeat it so I believe it.


Forbidden Druid review
Pole Stamina 140 EN
The 130mm Forbidden Druid (left) uses a very similar suspension design, while Pole's 140mm-travel Stamina is the most capable trail bike I've ever ridden.

How does it compare?

Forbidden's Druid has a bit less travel (130/150 versus the Highlander's 140/160 combo) but the general idea is the same: A sturdy, high single-pivot trail bike that employs both an idler pulley and linkage to drive the shock. They're not all that dissimilar on the trail, with both offering that heavy-hitting stability that isn't common among trail bikes. Between the two, it's the Druid that feels more like an all-around trail bike, though, while the longer-travel (and just plain longer) Highlander would be the better choice if you're really just an enduro rider in disguise.

If we're talking capable trail bikes, we can't get outta here without mentioning Pole's 140mm-travel Stamina. Yes, the non-production swingarm on our test bike broke during last year's Field Test review series, but it was still the most impressive bike that I rode in 2019. That review might have an asterisk beside it but, as far as trail bikes go, I don't think I'd be faster on anything else, including the Highlander. The slacker and even longer Pole is a bit more composed on the downhills when you're anything but, although it also feels like even more bike everywhere else as well. However you want to slice it, both the Stamina and the Highlander are all-mountain sleds masquerading as trail bikes.



Pros

+ The all-mountain rider's trail bike
+ Seriously capable for a trail bike
+ Sturdy, stiff construction
+ The idler pulley is effective and trouble-free


Cons

- The all-mountain rider's trail bike
- Feels like a lot of bike on tame terrain
- The idler pulley was trouble-free, for now...


Is this the bike for you?

If we're assuming that there can only be one (bike in your garage, I mean), the Highlander will make sense if your local trails are naturally raw, rough, and fast. Get the picture? This bike rides a fine line between the trail and enduro worlds, which allows it to be remarkably versatile when things get saucy. If you tend to see more of the opposite, smooth ground, trail centers, and flow, I suspect it'll end up feeling like a lot of bike under you.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesTrail bikes should be versatile, ready-for-anything machines, and most of them are exactly that. But, push come to shove, most of that versatility extends towards tamer, pedal-intensive riding. On the contrary, the Highlander's versatility extends in the opposite direction, which will let you point it down more intensive lines than most trail bikes would be okay with. If that's how you want to spend your rides, the Highlander is ready. Mike Levy





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Deviate Deviate Highlander


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 "The idler pulley was trouble-free, for now..."

It is weird to put in cons something what you just expect to happen in future.
  • 1 0
 Seems like Mike was reallt struggling to find any Cons. Sounds like an absolute winner!

Post a Comment



