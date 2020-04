Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One

The Details

The 140mm-travel Highlander was designed as a trail bike, hence Deviate's call to ditch the gearbox in favor of a more efficient traditional drivetrain.

Without the idler pulley directing the chain high up close to the main pivot, chain tension would keep the Highlander's suspension from moving as freely as it should.

Shift and brake lines are nearly hidden in a channel on the underside of the top tube. The dropper post line is routed internally.

Looking for tire clearance? You got it. Everything about the Highlander looks robust.

The Deviate's high single-pivot, linkage-activated suspension layout delivers 140mm of travel.

You might have seen Deviate Cycles' first bike in 2017, the 160mm-travel Guide that employs a 12-speed gearbox from Pinion and 27.5'' wheels. It's a wild-looking carbon fiber thing with swoopy tubes and, much like the new Highlander, a high single-pivot suspension layout. The longer-travel Guide ( pictured here ) is intended for enduro-ish riding, or even lapping the bike park, where the focus is on the descents and there's a case to be made for the reliability and suspension performance that a gearbox can offer.But if you've used a gearbox before, any company's gearbox, you'll know that one thing they don't offer is efficiency. '''' Deviate's Ben Jones said of their Guide, although he's far more pragmatic about gearboxes than you'd expect given that 50-percent of their model range uses them.'''' he continued.''''''''Historically, when a brand designs a bike around a gearbox drivetrain, it likely means two things: All of their models will be using a gearbox, and they'll evangelize the gearbox like it can cure everything from bent derailleur hangers to your persistent cough. Gearboxes do a lot of neat things, no doubt about that, but I'd rather not have a gearbox on my trail bike. Thankfully, and unexpectedly, the folks at Deviate agree.The Highlander is carbon from tip to tail, including its sturdy-looking swingarm that offers gobs of tire clearance. Rear brake and shift lines are both tucked up in a channel on the underside of the top tube (a bit like how Guerrilla Gravity does it on their down tube), a feature that tricks you into thinking they're routed inside the frame, but Deviate's solution provides much easier access than internal routing.The dropper post line is run internally, as is the shift line when it passes through the swingarm, and there's room for a large-sized bottle inside the front triangle where it belongs.The other things I'm supposed to mention include a threaded bottom bracket, a two ISCG-05 tabs that are ready for a taco or mini-guide, and some "accessory mounting points" on the underside of the top tube where you can attach your, er, accessories and stuff.All that adds up to 31.6 pounds (14.3 kg), which seems a bit husky for a 140mm trail bike... Until you factor the 160mm Fox 36 and sturdy Maxxis tires into the equation. The idler pulley and all of the associated bits mean that the Highlander is never going to be your flyweight trail bike - that's not the idea, of course - but less demanding terrain and a few wise component could easily knock off some weight. Then again, this probably isn't the trail bike for you if that's a major concern.