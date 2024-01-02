Review: Devinci E-Troy Bosch GX LTD - An Aggro All-Mountain eMTB

How Does It Compare?

The Trek Rail 9.9 we tested featured all of the latest electronic gizmos with a full carbon frame and costs $14,000 USD. Targeting the same style of rider, the Rail runs on the same Performance CX Line motor but is equipped with a slightly larger 750Wh battery.To be fair, Trek does have less expensive models in their lineup. A comparable model would be the Rail 7 Gen 2 with a RockShox Domain fork and 12-speed SRAM 10 to 52 tooth gear range, so the focus is aimed towards the frame features and geometry given the price discrepancy.At the time, the sleek Bluetooth remote was not available for the Trek and still uses a top tube-mounted display. Devinci takes a discrete, but less readily available approach by displaying the detailed all motor stats, except assist level and battery percentage, to the Bosch app.Trek’s sizing slides down the scale slightly in terms of rider height, offering four sizes that are spread further apart. The Rail’s reach numbers start 20mm shorter than the smallest E-Troy and stretch 25mm further than the largest Devinci. Those are significant distances for short and tall riders, however, that might force some riders in the middle to make a jump up or down from their ideal size.In terms of angles, the Rail is a little more reserved and sticks with a 64.2° had tube angle but features a flip chip that can increase that to 64.6 this flip chip also allows for a 29, or 27.5" rear wheel in the highest setting. Devinci has held off with geometry adjustments and keeps the E-Troy rolling exclusively on mixed wheels, allowing the chainstays to be shortened by 10mm over the Rail.Both bikes can accept a 160 or 170mm fork, so if you bumped the travel up on the Rail, it would nearly put that in touch with the slack 63-degree head angle of the E-Troy. The Rail also features a whopping 1.8” tapered steer tube for increased fork rigidity. The seat tube angle on the E-Troy is roughly 1 1/2° steeper than the rail, depending on the flip-chip setting.On the trail, the E-Troy was undoubtedly more aggressive and confident charging down nasty terrain. The Rail’s slightly longer wheelbase and larger rear wheel offer more traction while climbing with a balanced feel regardless of the grade of the trail. No surprisingly, the suspension dynamics of both bikes were similar with a plush breakaway into the stroke and excellent tracking under braking.Wheels take a beating on full-powered e-bikes and while I used an insert for half the time in the rear tire, these hoops from Race Face held up impeccably. Enough mistakes were made during the course of the test that I expected to result in rim damage, but honestly, they're dead straight. Despite pushing the bike into tight berms, all of the spokes have held tension, hardly requiring a preliminary true. The internals on this hub are also steel, differing from the standard Aeffect wheels, and never skipped a beat.Wireless controls aren’t necessary, but they clean up the appearance of the cockpit and remove the chance of tearing out a cable in a crash. It does mean another battery to keep an eye on, however, you can toggle through the assist levels using the buttons on the built-in top tube display. Five light bars on this display change from blue to white before turning off as the battery drains, giving you a decent idea of the battery life you have left. I do appreciate the simplicity of this approach. For a more accurate representation, you can check the app where you can dive into all the extras and tuning parameters.We often joke about E-bike-specific components, but this saddle has legitimate claims with a raised scoop at the back. You can run the saddle at less of a negative angle without sliding off the back. It’s often more effective on e-bikes to lower the saddle height a touch to keep your weight forward and use the benefits of the motor to climb ridiculously steep hills.