Review: Devinci E-Troy Lite - Canadian Made, Reasonably Priced, & Lots of Fun

Frame & Motor Details
The frame on the E-Troy Lite is welded in Devinci's factory in Chicoutimi, Quebec, out of 6061-T6 aluminum tubes and features a lifetime warranty. All sizes of the E-Troy have mixed wheels with clearance for up to 2.6" tires. Cable routing is internal on the E-Troy Lite and runs through ports on each side of the head tube, not through the headset. Devinci has kept things simple with no geometry adjustments on the bike.
Like the full-powered E-Troy, the E-Troy Lite uses 148mm Boost hub spacing, versus the 157mm Super Boost on their unassisted trail and enduro bikes. The E-Troy is built around a 55mm chain line and includes a chain guide. There's a UDH derailleur hanger to make it easy to source a replacement.
The chainstay has a chunky rubber protector on it and and the lower part of the downtube has a plastic protector. The motor also has an integrated nylon shield to protect it from impacts and debris. The shield also has vents to help dissipate heat and let water drain out.
You can run anything from a 32T chainring to a 38T chainring on the E-Troy Lite, it uses a 31.6 dropper seat post, and has Enduro double-lip sealed bearings. There's ample clearance for long droppers across the board, with insertion for a 240 mm dropper on the size small. The small comes with a 150mm dropper, however, the medium gets a 175mm dropper, the large a 200mm dropper, and the XL a 200mm dropper.
All frame sizes have clearance for at least a 500 ml bottle, and that's with a rear shock with a reservoir installed.
The Performance Line SX motor is Bosch's newest and lightest drive unit yet, weighing 4.4 lbs (2.0 kg), thanks in part to the use of a magnesium housing. It provides up to 55Nm of torque and has a maximum power output of 600 watts.
There are four assist modes that are easy to toggle through using the small wireless shifter on the thumb-actuated mini remote. The Performance Line SX utilizes Bosch’s smart system, making it compatible with the E-bike Flow app that allows you to tune each power assist level, by torque, pedal sensitivity, max speed, and the assistance level.
The battery hiding in the E-Troy Lite's down tube is Bosch's CompactTube 400 battery. It weighs approximately 1995 grams and delivers 400Wh. It's currently the Bosch eBike battery with the highest energy density. The bike is also compatible with the PowerMore 250 range extender which will give the bike an additional 250Wh. The range extender about the same size as a water bottle and comes at a weight penalty of 1.6kg (3.5lbs).
To show you how much juice your battery has left, there are five bars on the display on the top tube. When your bike is fully charged, it will show five blue bars. The first bar will first change colour from blue to white to show that you've drained 10% of the battery, before disappearing entirely when you've drained 20% of the battery. When you're less than 30%, the colour will change from blue to orange to warn you to get home quickly or stop relying quite so heavily on Turbo mode. If you want more precision, you can check the battery life in the app, but the bars give you a good idea of how much battery life you have left without getting into the minutiae.
The frame-mounted charging port is located below the water bottle holder. That makes it easy to plug in the charger and it also makes it easy to plug the range extender into that port and bolt it to the water bottle bosses. The battery is charged using Bosch's 4A charger, their fastest charger. It provides a 50% charge in 1.5 hour and a full charge in 3.5 hours.
The motor has a lock and an alarm that you can activate in the E-bike Flow app. The lock mechanism works by expanding a cam and can be engaged when the bike shuts off, activating the alarm at the same time. Additionally, if the bike is moved without authorization, a tracking device can determine the location. These two services are free for the first year when you register an account with the E-bike pass, but will require an additional module to be installed by a Bosch dealer. After the first year, you will need to pay a monthly or yearly fee to use the lock and alarm features.