Review: Devinci E-Troy Lite - Canadian Made, Reasonably Priced, & Lots of Fun

Climbing

As a former cross-country racer, I enjoy a good technical climb and getting my heart rate up while riding. I also like the fact that when I push harder into my pedals, I go faster. With eMTBs, it often feels too easy, like there's a hook under your saddle just pulling you up the hill, or just not natural, with unevenly distributed power or the same amount of power on offer whether you push harder into the pedals or not.With the eMTB mode on the Bosch Performance SX motor, it really feels like you're being rewarded for putting down watts since the motor reacts to rider input and dynamically moves the support factor up and down between 140% and 340%. Basically, you can get the same assistance as you would in Turbo mode in eMTB mode, but you need to input over 190 watts to get there and the Bosch SX asks you to spin at 100 rpm before it will provide the big watts. Learning how the motor works is intuitive for those coming from a non-eMTB since you increase your cadence to get the power you need to go up and over features on climbs.You can tune the four different assistance levels of the motor in the app, but overall I got along well with the stock settings. There's a noticeable difference between each mode and it's easy to toggle between each with the thumb-actuated mini remote. The motor is also so quiet and stealthy that I sometimes felt like I was pulling the wool over people's eyes when I passed them.I spent the majority of the time in the Tour+ (second) and eMTB (third) modes on singletrack climbs since they provided the perfect amount of assistance without burning through the battery or feeling like they were overpowering me. I never felt like I needed to jam on the brakes on a climb, which is certainly a feeling I've had with some full powered eMTBs. Overall, in the middle modes, the power is delivered so seamlessly and naturally that it really just feels like you're a fitter version of yourself on the climbs. It is worth mentioning that I do ride with a naturally high cadence and so I think that's definitely a factor in getting along with the Bosch Performance SX motor so well. If you get lazy with your gear shifts and wind up with a lower cadence it can feel like the motor isn't providing as much power.I took the bike up some steep, loose gravel climbs that are unrideable on a regular bike, and was able to power up them in Turbo mode without spinning out. Despite there not being the same torque as a full powered eMTB, the E-Troy Lite is plenty capable of making it up of gross marbly sections of trail. It just won't make it up as many, due to both power and battery life. Without a range extender, I found that the E-Troy Lite could do about a 2-hour ride with close to 1000m / 3200 ft of climbing and 30km / 18.6 miles. However, that number will change based on how much effort you put in, what mode you use most frequently, how much you weigh, and what trails you ride.Now, the motor has a lot to do with how well an eMTB climbs, but the bike's geometry and suspension still matter. Despite the slack 63.6° head tube angle on the E-Troy Lite, I found it was still possible to wrangle it up tighter climbs without too much trouble and I was able to keep my weight over the front wheel on climbs and not loop out. Traction was also easy to maintain on the rear wheel on lumpy sections and I didn't find myself spinning out excessively despite the extra power.If you do need to push your bike, there is a walk mode on the E-Troy Lite, although I found it quite difficult to remain consistent with and didn't find it much help on lumpy terrain.