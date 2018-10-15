Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

When the Troy first emerged back in 2013 it really didn't have that many contemporaries – 140mm trail bikes were something of an oddity, and most bikes on the market at the time either had more or less rear travel. Fast forward five years and that number doesn't stand out as much, especially if you're talking about a bike with 29” wheels. The aggressive trail bike category has grown rapidly, and for good reason – it's where the bikes that can be ridden just about anywhere reside, the bikes that make sense for the widest range of riders.

The latest version of the Devinci Troy still has 140mm of rear travel and a penchant for the rough stuff, but a 29” version has been added into the mix, and the back end now uses 12 x 157mm 'Super Boost' spacing in order to gain even more stiffness and to allow for extra-short chainstays while still maintaining clearance for wider tires.
Troy Carbon 29 GX Eagle LTD

Intended use: all-mountain
Travel: 140mm / 160mm fork
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5º
Chainstay length: 432mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 30.5 lb (13.8 kg) size large, w/o pedals
Price: $5,799 USD as tested. Frame only: $3,249 (includes dropper post)
Lifetime warranty on frame
More info: www.devinci.com

Prices range from $4,499 up to $8,799 for the carbon models, and from $3,199 to $3749 for the alloy versions. It's the $5,799 Troy Carbon 29 GX Eagle LTD that's reviewed here, which receives a 160mm RockShox Lyrik up front rather than the 150mm Pike or Revelation that's found on the other models in the lineup.


bigquotesRough terrain is the Troy's forte – the rear end tracks very well, and seamlessly took the edge off abrupt square-edged hits. Mike Kazimer


Devinici Troy review





Devinci Troy review


Construction and Features

The new Troy certainly has a different aesthetic than its predecessor, with all sorts of bends and bulges that weren't present on the previous version. The design change was partially due to the switch to 12 x 157mm rear spacing, along with the addition of a 29” wheeled model. Big wheels and shorter chainstays can be a tricky design feat to achieve, but the Troy can easily fit a 29 x 2.4” tire with room to spare. The shock now uses a trunnion mount, which means that it's rotating on bearings rather than bushings at the upper link, a change that can help improve small bump sensitivity.

Internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG tabs – if you're playing frame feature bingo you can fill in those boxes, because the Troy has them all. There's also room to mount a water bottle cage on the downtube, and Devinci even added an extra mounting hole that can be used to move the cage forward if more clearance is needed to keep the bottle from hitting the shock.

Devinci Troy review
The Troy now has a trunnion mounted shock, with a wide, carbon rocker link.
Devinci Troy review
A flip chip at the lower shock mount provides two possible geometry settings.




Devinci Troy 2019

Geometry & Sizing

For the LTD model of the Troy, Devinci spec'd a fork with 44mm of offset and 160mm of travel. Those changes alter the geometry slightly from what's listed the geometry chart, dropping the head angle down to 65.5-degrees in the low setting, and putting the seat angle around 74-degrees. Those numbers can bee steepened by half a degree thanks to the flip chip located at the lower shock bolt.

Overall, the Troy's numbers are what I'd call contemporary – the reach numbers aren't crazy long, and the head angle isn't DH-bike slack, but they make sense for a bike like this, at least on paper. You can obsess over numbers all you want, but how a bike handles on the trail is what really matters.


by mikekazimer
Views: 996    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Suspension Design


The Troy uses Devinci's Split Pivot suspension design, which uses a pivot that rotates concentrically around the rear axle. According to Devinci, the design is intended to separate acceleration forces from braking forces, and to allow the bike to maintain good small bump sensitivity while still having efficient pedaling performance. The new Troy has a similar level of progression compared to the prior version, but the spring curve has altered slightly due to the switch to a metric shock, and the amount of anti-squat was altered to work well with the gearing on the 29" model.


Specifications

Specifications
Price $5799
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock RockShox Deluxe RT3
Fork RockShox Lyrik RC2 160mm
Headset FSA Orbit
Cassette SRAM XG1275 10-50t
Crankarms SRAM GX Eagle 32t
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX 12-speed
Handlebar Race Face Next R 800mm
Stem Race Face Turbine R 50mm
Grips Devinci lock-on
Brakes SRAM Guide RSC
Hubs Race Face Vault
Rim Race Face Arc 35
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / DHR II 2.4
Seat SDG Fly MTN
Seatpost RockShox Reverb
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Devinci Troy review

Devinci Troy review










Devinici Troy review
RIDING THE
Troy 29



Test Bike Setup

Other than trimming the Race Face Next R bars down to 780mm, and swapping out the house-brand grips for something a little thinner, I left the Troy in its stock configuration for the duration of the test period.

After a couple of rides I added one more volume spacer into the Super Deluxe RT3 for a little more bottom out resistance – with 30% sag in the stock setting I felt like I was using all of the travel a little too often, but adding that spacer did the trick, providing the end stroke ramp up I was looking for.

Testing began took place over the course of a dusty summer in Bellingham, Washington, and concluded with multiple wet and slippery rides as the fall rains arrived.

Mike Kazimer
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Devinici Troy review
Jed Sims climbing to get to the goods.


Climbing

A couple of seasons ago it's unlikely that I would have thought twice about the Troy's 74-degree seat tube angle (that's with a 160mm fork and the flip chip in the Lo position). Time are changing, though, and at the moment I have a couple other test bikes in the rotation with seat angles in the 76-degree range, and the difference between those bikes and the Troy was immediately noticeable. I felt more stretched out on the Troy, with my weight further back towards the rear axle, which meant I had to pay a little more attention to keeping the front wheel tracking where I wanted it.

If you're sitting down and spinning away the miles the Troy is a relatively neutral climber, although standing up and pedaling out of the saddle will get the RockShox Deluxe rear shock to bob a bit - for longer climbs I typically flipped the compression lever into the middle setting. In that setting it was still active enough to keep the wheel stuck to the ground on chunkier sections of trail, but with more support to keep it riding higher in its travel.

The Troy doesn't have the same snappy, energetic climbing manners that a bike like the Ibis Ripmo possesses; instead, there's a more subdued, calm feeling to its handling. There's no shortage of traction, though, especially with that meaty Maxxis rubber mounted to 35mm rims – even on wet, slippery days there was plenty of grip on tap for getting up tricky climbs.


Devinici Troy review


Descending


It took me a few rides to really get the hang of the Troy. I think I'd been expecting something a little more mild mannered, an overgrown trail bike if you will, but it turned out the Troy was a slightly different beast. It's not the longest or the slackest bike in this category, but it still performs best when you make a conscious effort to be the pilot, and not a passenger. This isn't a bike where you can sit back and expect it to do all the work for you. Pay attention, and get aggressive, and the Troy starts to make more sense. It's a stiff, stout bike that feels best once it's up to speed.

Rough terrain is the Troy's forte – the rear end tracks very well, and seamlessly took the edge off abrupt square-edged hits. The 140mm of travel is well managed, and the tune on the Deluxe shock was excellent, delivering a very smooth, plush ride. The Troy can accommodate a piggyback shock, and I can see bigger riders, or riders who are regularly doing massive, non-stop descents going that route, but I was completely happy with the performance of the in-line Deluxe, especially after I added that additional volume spacer.

The Troy may feel best at higher speeds, but the trail doesn't need to be pointing straight down the fall line for it to feel at home; those short chainstays make it easy to pump through more undulating terrain and to really whip through tight corners. The 65.5-degree head angle likely helps here too – that number's still relatively slack for a bike with 140mm out back, but it's not so slack that the front end gets floppy and awkward in tighter, less vertical terrain.



Devinci Troy review
Devinci Troy
Ibis Ripmo review
Ibis Ripmo

How does it compare?


The Ibis Ripmo and Devinci Troy have similar amounts of rear travel (145mm for the Ripmo and 140mm for the Troy) matched with 160mm forks, but out on the trail they have very distinct personalities.

When it comes to climbing, the Ripmo has the edge thanks to its snappy, efficient feel under power, and a steeper seat tube angle. The Troy gets the job done without much fuss, but it just doesn't have the same level of climbing quickness, and the fact that its frame weighs over a pound more than the Ripmo doesn't do much towards helping it scamper up the climbs.

If I was on the hunt for a bike to regularly take on long, all day adventures with an even mix of climbing and descending I'd lean towards the Ripmo, but if my riding tended to be fireroad grinds to access gnarly trails, I'd go with the Troy. The Troy has a solid, smash-through-everything feel, and its travel is very well managed, with support for pumping the terrain, and enough cushion to take the sting out of big, unexpected hits. The Ripmo has livelier personality, and it feels most at home bounding from one side of the trail to the other, or manualing through corners at every opportunity.



Devinci Troy review
A bolt-on thru-axle would make a lot of sense here.
Devinci Troy review
The ARC 35 rims held up well to all the root and rock smashing.


Technical Report

Guide RSC brakes: The Guide RSC brakes didn't give me any issues, but I wouldn't have minded seeing a set of Codes spec'd on this particular parts package. Once you've become accustomed to the extra power the Codes deliver, especially in the steeps, it's tough to go back to the Guides.

Race Face ARC 35 rims: The Race Face wheels held up will, and they're still running true. The 35mm internal rim width does mean that running tires narrower than 2.4” isn't the best option, but they worked well with the 2.5" Minion DHF and 2.4" DHR II WT.

Race Face Next R handlebars: Just like grips and seats, handlebars are a matter of personal preference, but I like the feel of the Next R bars. They're stiff without being too harsh, a trait my hands and forearms appreciated.

Thru Axle: I'd like to see a bolt-on thru-axle rather than having a large lever extending out from the bike, especially considering how wide the Troy's back end already is with that 12 x 157mm spacing.


Devinici Troy review


Pros

+ Stout do-it-all machine
+ Excellent rear suspension feel
+ Quick in the corners
Cons

- Seat tube angle could be steeper
- Super Boost spacing means your current spare rear wheel might not be compatible.
- On the heavier side for a full carbon frame



Is this the bike for you?

Thanks to advances in geometry and suspension technology, it's no longer possible to just look at how much rear travel a certain model has and place it neatly into a pre-determined category – that way of thinking just doesn't work any more. That being said, I'd place the Troy smack dab into the all-mountain category. It's a bike for the rider who prioritizes the descents over the climbs, but wants something a little more versatile than a full-on enduro race machine. All the same, there's no reason you couldn't use this as a race bike.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe new Troy is a tough trail smasher, a bike with an appetite for the technical. Some of its geometry numbers may be on the conservative side, but when it comes time to descend the Troy more than holds its own. Mike Kazimer






