Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29

When the Troy first emerged back in 2013 it really didn't have that many contemporaries – 140mm trail bikes were something of an oddity, and most bikes on the market at the time either had more or less rear travel. Fast forward five years and that number doesn't stand out as much, especially if you're talking about a bike with 29” wheels. The aggressive trail bike category has grown rapidly, and for good reason – it's where the bikes that can be ridden just about anywhere reside, the bikes that make sense for the widest range of riders. The latest version of the Devinci Troy still has 140mm of rear travel and a penchant for the rough stuff, but a 29” version has been added into the mix, and the back end now uses 12 x 157mm 'Super Boost' spacing in order to gain even more stiffness and to allow for extra-short chainstays while still maintaining clearance for wider tires.

The new Troy certainly has a different aesthetic than its predecessor, with all sorts of bends and bulges that weren't present on the previous version. The design change was partially due to the switch to 12 x 157mm rear spacing, along with the addition of a 29” wheeled model. Big wheels and shorter chainstays can be a tricky design feat to achieve, but the Troy can easily fit a 29 x 2.4” tire with room to spare. The shock now uses a trunnion mount, which means that it's rotating on bearings rather than bushings at the upper link, a change that can help improve small bump sensitivity.Internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and ISCG tabs – if you're playing frame feature bingo you can fill in those boxes, because the Troy has them all. There's also room to mount a water bottle cage on the downtube, and Devinci even added an extra mounting hole that can be used to move the cage forward if more clearance is needed to keep the bottle from hitting the shock.

For the LTD model of the Troy, Devinci spec'd a fork with 44mm of offset and 160mm of travel. Those changes alter the geometry slightly from what's listed the geometry chart, dropping the head angle down to 65.5-degrees in the low setting, and putting the seat angle around 74-degrees. Those numbers can bee steepened by half a degree thanks to the flip chip located at the lower shock bolt.Overall, the Troy's numbers are what I'd call contemporary – the reach numbers aren't crazy long, and the head angle isn't DH-bike slack, but they make sense for a bike like this, at least on paper. You can obsess over numbers all you want, but how a bike handles on the trail is what really matters.

Test Bike Setup Other than trimming the Race Face Next R bars down to 780mm, and swapping out the house-brand grips for something a little thinner, I left the Troy in its stock configuration for the duration of the test period. After a couple of rides I added one more volume spacer into the Super Deluxe RT3 for a little more bottom out resistance – with 30% sag in the stock setting I felt like I was using all of the travel a little too often, but adding that spacer did the trick, providing the end stroke ramp up I was looking for. Testing began took place over the course of a dusty summer in Bellingham, Washington, and concluded with multiple wet and slippery rides as the fall rains arrived.

A couple of seasons ago it's unlikely that I would have thought twice about the Troy's 74-degree seat tube angle (that's with a 160mm fork and the flip chip in the Lo position). Time are changing, though, and at the moment I have a couple other test bikes in the rotation with seat angles in the 76-degree range, and the difference between those bikes and the Troy was immediately noticeable. I felt more stretched out on the Troy, with my weight further back towards the rear axle, which meant I had to pay a little more attention to keeping the front wheel tracking where I wanted it.If you're sitting down and spinning away the miles the Troy is a relatively neutral climber, although standing up and pedaling out of the saddle will get the RockShox Deluxe rear shock to bob a bit - for longer climbs I typically flipped the compression lever into the middle setting. In that setting it was still active enough to keep the wheel stuck to the ground on chunkier sections of trail, but with more support to keep it riding higher in its travel.The Troy doesn't have the same snappy, energetic climbing manners that a bike like the Ibis Ripmo possesses; instead, there's a more subdued, calm feeling to its handling. There's no shortage of traction, though, especially with that meaty Maxxis rubber mounted to 35mm rims – even on wet, slippery days there was plenty of grip on tap for getting up tricky climbs.