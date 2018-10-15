Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29

|Specifications
|Price
|$5799
|Travel
|140mm
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Deluxe RT3
|Fork
|RockShox Lyrik RC2 160mm
|Headset
|FSA Orbit
|Cassette
|SRAM XG1275 10-50t
|Crankarms
|SRAM GX Eagle 32t
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM GX Eagle
|Chain
|SRAM GX Eagle
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM GX 12-speed
|Handlebar
|Race Face Next R 800mm
|Stem
|Race Face Turbine R 50mm
|Grips
|Devinci lock-on
|Brakes
|SRAM Guide RSC
|Hubs
|Race Face Vault
|Rim
|Race Face Arc 35
|Tires
|Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / DHR II 2.4
|Seat
|SDG Fly MTN
|Seatpost
|RockShox Reverb
15 Comments
I was disappointed at the pricing when I first saw this released, but now I see that they have the alloy versions, which is the one I would go with.
