Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light

Thank you for the opportunity to comment on your recent experience with our new EXC 1200 and we are sorry for any inconvenience we have caused you.



Based on your report, we have carefully examined the damaged wheel and could not find any abnormality in the carbon layout. As you know, such abnormalities could indicate possible deviations within the manufacturing process, but in our examination, we did not find any such concerns.



During the R&D phase DT Swiss invests a lot of time in intense riding and lab tests in order to meet our demands and expectations. Always having the required field of application in mind, we developed a competitive wheel for its ASTM classification. But not every situation on the trail can be reproduced in the lab or simulated in the field, even though our investments in our process does greatly reduce such potential concerns.



We strive to make our products as reliable as possible. For us development is an ongoing process and in order to continuously improve our products, we take feedback seriously and incorporate it in our development process, which we will endeavor to do based on the information received in your report.



As riders we know what it means not being able to do what you love most. With our DT Swiss Service Centers, we handle issues like yours in the same way as we did with you. We would like to see our customers back on the bike as soon as possible, therefore we handle carbon claims in a very accommodating way. Simultaneously we are working on a long-term solution which is fair for all parties – for our customers, dealers, distributors, and finally also the environment. Detailed information will be communicated within this year. — Friso Lorscheider, DT Swiss MTB Marketing Manager