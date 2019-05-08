Review: DT Swiss F535 One Fork

DT claim to have created a fork that allows you to forget everything around you and have unprecedented control. A bold claim, and they have taken some very different directions for the function of the fork.



The air spring system is a traditional two chamber affair, one positive and one negative that self-equalize via a small port in the stanchion. In addition, there's a small coil spring that is said to act over the first 30mm of travel, the theory being that a coil setup requires less force to begin moving and so will absorb the smallest of bumps before the energy input is high enough to overcome the stick of the air piston.



Housed inside the other leg is a different approach to damping. As global bike development progresses, genuine innovations become less frequent, and so technologies and concepts of old are re-imagined. In this case it’s position-sensitive damping, dubbed Plushport. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this in an MTB fork, but DT took the concept and engineered it into the F535.



Plushport only acts on the low-speed compression damping; over the first third of fork travel this port is open and directs all oil flow through it, bypassing the low-speed compression shim stack and drastically reducing the amount of low-speed damping. This allows the fork to compress more easily early on in the travel. The next third of travel sees the port close gradually, incrementally directing more oil through the shim stack and providing ever increasing low-speed damping. The final third of travel sees the port shut completely, which means oil is fed directly through the low-speed shim stack, adding the most amount of low-speed damping. The small low-speed adjuster at the top of the fork sits before the Plushport in the oil flow and with its 11 clicks adjusts the low-speed compression over the whole travel range.



High-speed compression damping is handled by the shim stack and doesn’t adhere to the position sensitive rules of the low-speed damping. Rebound damping is a more traditional setup, with a metering needle adjusting the low-speed and a shim stack handling the high-speed damping.



DT's cutaway drawing showing the air side on the right and damper on the left.