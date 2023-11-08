Review: DT Swiss FR 1500 Wheelset

When it comes to quality hubs, spokes, and rims, DT Swiss is a brand that is held in high regard, even by keyboard warriors’ standards. Aimed to tackle gravity riding, from the World Cup downhill circuit to events like Red Bull Hardline, DT Swiss introduced their FR 1500 alloy wheelset.



These replace the FR 1950 with a higher-end hub and redesigned rim, which DT Swiss claims to reduce the occurrence of snake bite punctures during testing. They’re available in dual 27.5 or 29”, and also mixed diameters on hubs for popular enduro and downhill bike frame spacing.



Weight-wise, they're lighter than some carbon competitors and cost roughly half as much. Whether that adds up in the long run can be determined by how hard you are on wheels, but we'll let you know below how ours fared.



DT Swiss FR 1500 Classic Details



• Rim material: aluminum

• Wheel specs: 27.5 or 29" diameter, 30mm internal width

• Spokes: 28 front, 32 rear - J-bend Competition double butted

• ProLock Squorx ProHead aluminum nipples

• Drivers: Shimano HG, MS 12, SRAM XD

• Hubs: DT Swiss 240

• Hub width: 15x110mm, 20x110 Boost - front / 12x148 Boost, 12x150(157) - rear

• Weight: 2039g - actual (MX, 157, XD)

• Price: $1,152.80 USD / €899.80 EUR / ₣946.80 CHF

• Warranty: 2 years on all components

• dtswiss.com

