Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork

Although we've already had a brief ride on DVO's new fork with 38 mm stanchions
, the SC D1 with its (relatively) skinny 36 mm chassis is still a key part of DVO's lineup and very much an enduro fork. It's been raced at EWS and EDR World cups, is available with up to 180 mm of travel, and tips the scales at 2,327 g - that number slots in between a RockShox Zeb and Fox 38. Despite the chassis dimensions, those are its natural rivals due to the weight and travel range.
The name (Onyx SC D1) is a bit of a mouthful. The SC stands for single crown while the D1 denotes the D1 bladder cartridge damper which it shares with the (dual crown) Onyx DC
D1. DVO's new 38 mm chassis single crown fork is simply called the Onyx D1 38; it appears to be primarily designed for e-bikes.
DVO Onyx SC D1 Specs
• Intended use: enduro
• Travel: 160-180mm (internally adjustable)
• Wheel size/offset: 27.5" – 42mm | 29" - 44mm
• Adjustments: High- & Low-Speed Compression, Rebound, OTT, air pressure (no volume spacers)
• Pressure relief valves
• 36mm stanchions
• Brake mount: 180mm direct
• Weight: 2,327 grams (actual, 215 mm steerer)
• MSRP: $1,074 (29" version)
Technology & features
Something that sets DVO's forks apart (aside from the polarising colourways) is the spring. Most air springs have air above and below the piston, with a transfer port strategically positioned to automatically allow the air pressure on both sides to balance out so the fork requires minimal force to start moving into its stroke, but still fully extends to allow access to all the travel. Crucially, if you increase the air pressure, the pressure in both chambers increases by the same percentage. This ensures the forces still balance at full extension, meaning the spring force goes to zero at 0% travel.
But in DVO's case, they use a coil negative spring below the piston, with a single air chamber above it to support the weight of the rider. If the rider increases the pressure in the air chamber, they'll need to increase the preload on the coil spring by turning the "OTT" (Off The Top) dial clockwise. This increases the force pushing the fork into its travel, helping to offset the extra force from the air side, so the forces balance out nicely as the fork reaches full extension. The idea is that the rider can adjust the preload on the coil negative spring such that more preload causes the fork to sit deeper into its travel with a softer initial stroke, and less preload makes the fork sit higher with a firmer initial stroke. As we'll discuss below, it doesn't necessarily turn out that way, and it certainly adds complexity to the setup procedure because the air needs to be released before the OTT adjuster can be adjusted.
So, if you want a stiffer spring rate, you first need to measure the air pressure, release all the air, increase the OTT preload to match the higher pressure you're about to set, and then pump up the positive chamber to the new pressure. If the fork is too soft or too firm in the beginning of the stroke, you have to repeat the whole procedure but return to the same pressure after adjusting the OTT.
Fortunately, DVO has a comprehensive setup guide on their website (there isn't a pressure chart printed on the fork itself). Below are the recommended pressure and OTT settings by rider weight.
Setup
Based on the charts above and my 187 lb / 85 kg weight, I started with 83 psi and 12 turns of OTT (from fully counterclockwise). With these settings, I first tested it on a spring dyno to measure the force-travel curve of the fork. This machine compresses the fork a few millimetres at a time while measuring the force required. It's a static measurement so it has nothing to do with the damper settings, but it measures the force to compress the whole fork, not just the spring. Unfortunately, it can only measure the first 100 -120 mm of travel, but it gives an objective measurement of the forces involved in the beginning and mid-stroke. Thanks again to Mojo Rising for the use of the equipment.
Looking at the results above, it's clear that the DVO requires substantially more force to get it moving into the first 5 mm of travel when compared to the Fox 38 and even the RockShox Zeb. After around 5mm of travel, the spring force increases more-or-less linearly with travel, and after around 70 mm travel, the 38 is generating more spring force; this shows the DVO is not simply set up too firm, but is actually lacking mid-stroke support compared to the Fox 38 even at 83 psi.
Looking at the force curve of the RockShox Zeb and the Fox 38 in particular, the force builds smoothly from zero force at zero travel (you can see the same thing for the Fox 34 here
). It's hard to see how DVO's OTT system could significantly improve on this.
Performance
To avoid the problem of simply "feeling what I expected to feel", I started riding the fork before
analysing the data from the spring tester above. Nevertheless, I could immediately feel that the fork was too stiff at the start of the stroke; it wasn't engaging its travel easily, resulting in poor sensitivity, predictability and inconsistent traction. I soon adjusted the OTT dial to maximum sensitivity (which turned out to be fourteen and a half turns from fully off). This helped a little, but the sensitivity still wasn't great, so I dropped the air pressure incrementally to as low as 75 psi. Unfortunately, I didn't get the chance to re-measure the fork at these settings, but the off-the-top sensitivity still wasn't as smooth as I'd like, though much improved.
More to the point, I had to compromise between sensitivity and support. With 80 psi, the fork was harsh at the start of the travel, leading to poor traction and predictability, but with 75 psi, the fork lacked support and dived too readily when braking or cornering.
I even tried pressing the lower leg bleeder valves while the fork was compressed in order to create a vacuum in the lowers, which I hoped would improve initial sensitivity, but this didn't make much difference. The best setup was to set the air pressure to 75 psi with the compression damping almost fully closed (low- and high-speed) to help add support. I also needed to run the rebound fairly slowly (15 clicks from closed) to stop the fork from topping out.
This video was taken with the fork set to 83 psi, with maximum OTT sensitivity and rebound fully open. Obviously, I reduced the pressure and slowed the rebound for testing, but it illustrates how much top-out force the fork is generating at and near full extension even with maximum OTT preload and recommended air pressure.
But ultimately, this is a band-aid solution. The OTT system just doesn't work for heavier (or average weight) riders as the coil negative spring simply isn't strong enough to balance out the force from the air spring with more than about 75 psi. (Remember, DVO recommends 80-85 psi for my weight and up to 100 psi for the heaviest riders).
Could it work for lighter riders? Probably. The range of damping adjustments is ample and intuitive, and even with the compression nearly fully closed, there was no hint of spiking or excessive harshness despite noticeable hydraulic support. Friction and sensitivity once into the travel appears good too, although it's hard to be sure with such a compromised setup, and I had none of the random vagueness or jarring sensations you can get with a flexy fork. I had no issues with undue bottom-outs despite having to run less air pressure than ideal. That's arguably a good thing as there are no plastic volume spacers available to make it more progressive (although you could add oil to the air chamber to achieve a similar effect). But on the other hand, it may be too
progressive for those able to run the recommended air pressure.
But I am not an unusually heavy rider - in fact, my weight is right in the middle of DVO's setup chart - so there's no excuse for it not working properly. And even at 75 psi with maximum OTT, the off-the-top sensitivity was only so-so. You may need to go below 70 psi before the OTT dial delivers the promised initial sensitivity and the possibility to adjust it away from fully clockwise if it becomes too
soft off the top - which is the main selling point of the OTT system. Looking at DVO's setup chart, pressures that low may only work for riders up to a maximum of 72 Kg / 159 lbs.
How does it compare?
I've tested a lot of enduro forks and, for my weight and riding style, the DVO ranks near the bottom of those I've tested recently. The blend of sensitivity and support was far better with the Ohlins RXF 38
, RockShox Zeb and Fox 38
. In terms of performance, I'd put them in this (ascending) order: DVO, Ohlins, RockShox, Fox.
For sure, the Fox 38 Factory and Zeb Ultimate are more expensive ($1,249 USD for the Fox 38; $1,159 USD for the Zeb and $1,074 USD for the DVO), but the Performance and Performance Elite versions of the Fox forks are just as good and can be picked up for a lot less. The Marzocchi Bomber Z1
($699 USD) is a great option too.
Pinkbike's Take
|DVO appears to have done a good job with the damping tune and chassis. But the OTT coil/air spring system is a shortcoming, not a selling point. Even with the "sensitivity adjuster" set to maximum, the sensitivity at the start of the stroke is poor if there's more than 75 psi in the air spring, creating a lack of traction and predictability. But at 85 kg or 187 lbs, I needed 80-85 psi to provide enough support, so I had to choose either adequate sensitivity or support. That's disappointing considering my body weight sits bang in the middle of DVO's setup chart. It could work for lighter riders (under about 72 Kg / 159 lbs). For everyone else at least, there are better options.
— Seb Stott
However I’m also wondering why he’s only now reviewing a 3 year old fork when a new fork is almost ready? Weird timing.
That said I'm stoked to try their new dual air stuff that they talked about in their press release last month.
It’s really not uncommon to get Rock Shox forks with uneven bushings and barely any lube. Or Fox forks with the negative air chamber half full of grease.
My new 38 needed service out of the box. With the right pressure it felt harsh af and if you lowered the pressure to get it a bit more sensitive it dived like Neymar.
After I removed enough grease for 100 forks out of the negative chamber it is like night and day.
A shame that so expensive products have so bad QC.
Totally agree.
I will still throw out my two cents that when I first got this fork, within a few weeks I was noticing stiction at the beginning of the stroke.
After reading a bunch of forums (that included a lot of helpful suggestions from mammal) I dropped the lowers, poured out the four drops of completely black factory oil, greased the h*ck out of the seals, and put 2x the amount of Fox Gold recommended by DVO into the legs. It's run like a dream since then (with semi-regular maintenance).
Again, I agree that it's a HUGE disappointment to receive such an expensive item in a subpar state, but I want people to know (especially people who have ended up with this fork as part of their build kit) that if you work out a couple kinks this can actually be a really awesome fork.
Take a drink every time lukazy says “burnish the bushings”
You shouldn't pay $1100 for something that requires a $120+ set of tools and specialized expertise to make it work properly or require immediate service. You shouldn't have to remove air spring grease, you shouldn't have to add bath oil, and you shouldn't have to burnish bushings on a fork you just bought. This should be done properly to begin with.
Consumers in the mountain biking industry need to expect and demand more from manufacturers. I generally agree that, in the past, PB fork reviews have been lacking in some cases, but this isn't one of the reasons why. Doing something to a fork that most consumers don't have access to just so it works properly shouldn't be part of a review. Pulling something off the shelf reflects the experience the general public will have.
It did suck to box it up and ship after the first 3 rides. I've seen the Fox over-grease issue as well. At least that can be fixed at home. Neither issue should be something that we have to deal with.
or
Manitou Mezzer Pro = $1,099.99 (2032 grams)
Both on sale right now Expert $509.99 and Pro $659.99
I just picked up the Pro and have 1/2 dozen rides on it, Its a very good fork with crazy adjustability.
I’m 145lbs and my Onyx is just a few turns away from max OTT. When I had a Diamond I ran it just a few turns from *minimum* OTT.
Luckily, since I’m lighter, my Onyx works perfect for me. Best fork I’ve ever ridden, totally opposite the reviewer’s experience here.
No, the Zeb (reb) line really doesn't it's mostly hidden by the other lines, but it definitely starts very steep, almost as steep as the DVO, it just levels off sooner.
How do you explain the large flat spot in the DVO curve around 80mm? What this just one single test? Or did you do it properly and run a bunch and take the averages?
I'm 175lbs and run my Onyx at 160mm travel, 83 PSI, OTT 9 turns, rebound 12 clicks from closed, 2 clicks HSC, 3 clicks LSC. I have absolutely NO stiction or issues getting the first bit of travel.
At 175lbs I consider myself to be to be on the lighter side of the middle of the bell curve for normal riders and would have really like to see how this compared to the 38mm offerings for someone my size. I have not tried the 38 or Zeb, but can say my Onyx offers the best traction and support out of any fork I have ever tried.
I have had a couple onyx’s, they do not compare well at all.
They’re perfectly functional in a trail bike sort of way, but a 38 in particular blows them away for aggressive riding.
The 38 Onyx is meant to compete with the Fox 38/Zeb.
I bet Pinkbike have never left a Fox or Rockshox product sitting about for over a year before reviewing…..
If you think about how those valve operate, you'd realize that won't really work. They will hold higher pressure from inside, as would occur when the fork is compressed. But they're not going to hold much when the pressure outside is higher, not with just the little tiny spring that would fit in there holding them shut. You very likely didn't end up with any "vacuum" (or even lower pressure, which is what you meant, because it was never even close to "vacuum"), because they valves would be pulled open and let air in.
Except it's at the top of the OTT chart. Have to wonder why you didn't reach out to DVO and inquire why the pressure chart and the OTT chart don't line up. Perhaps they would have a solution, maybe a stronger OTT spring in testing, or a spacer to add preload and shift the OTT chart towards the higher end of the pressure chart, but they haven't heard of a need for it yet.
Especially as one of the very biggest mountain biking websites around, you guys do surprisingly little communicating with the industry side of the thing you're representing.
Sure, you want to present the existing out-of-the-box experience for regular customers, but that can still exist alongside some effort to actually address any issues that are found. You guys like to praise certain companies for having very accessible support services, and then others you don't even try to utilize any available support (or at least don't write about it).
Really? Even though the linked "brief ride" on it was a stock build non-e-bike?
The X2 can be the best in the world, and it is verry good, but if it was from any other brand other then FOX or RS it would be garbege. Just my opinion.
I´m dont even have DVO, but it's always easier to hit on the little guys.
Manufacturers don’t offer anything for heavy guys . Gotta lol to the aftermarket
20T/A isn't coming back. it never should have left. Using my 36 w/ 20T/A until it implodes.