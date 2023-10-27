Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork

Oct 27, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Although we've already had a brief ride on DVO's new fork with 38 mm stanchions, the SC D1 with its (relatively) skinny 36 mm chassis is still a key part of DVO's lineup and very much an enduro fork. It's been raced at EWS and EDR World cups, is available with up to 180 mm of travel, and tips the scales at 2,327 g - that number slots in between a RockShox Zeb and Fox 38. Despite the chassis dimensions, those are its natural rivals due to the weight and travel range.

The name (Onyx SC D1) is a bit of a mouthful. The SC stands for single crown while the D1 denotes the D1 bladder cartridge damper which it shares with the (dual crown) Onyx DC D1. DVO's new 38 mm chassis single crown fork is simply called the Onyx D1 38; it appears to be primarily designed for e-bikes.
DVO Onyx SC D1 Specs

• Intended use: enduro
• Travel: 160-180mm (internally adjustable)
• Wheel size/offset: 27.5" – 42mm | 29" - 44mm
• Adjustments: High- & Low-Speed Compression, Rebound, OTT, air pressure (no volume spacers)
• Pressure relief valves
• 36mm stanchions
• Brake mount: 180mm direct
• Weight: 2,327 grams (actual, 215 mm steerer)
• MSRP: $1,074 (29" version)
dvosuspension.com


Technology & features

Something that sets DVO's forks apart (aside from the polarising colourways) is the spring. Most air springs have air above and below the piston, with a transfer port strategically positioned to automatically allow the air pressure on both sides to balance out so the fork requires minimal force to start moving into its stroke, but still fully extends to allow access to all the travel. Crucially, if you increase the air pressure, the pressure in both chambers increases by the same percentage. This ensures the forces still balance at full extension, meaning the spring force goes to zero at 0% travel.

But in DVO's case, they use a coil negative spring below the piston, with a single air chamber above it to support the weight of the rider. If the rider increases the pressure in the air chamber, they'll need to increase the preload on the coil spring by turning the "OTT" (Off The Top) dial clockwise. This increases the force pushing the fork into its travel, helping to offset the extra force from the air side, so the forces balance out nicely as the fork reaches full extension. The idea is that the rider can adjust the preload on the coil negative spring such that more preload causes the fork to sit deeper into its travel with a softer initial stroke, and less preload makes the fork sit higher with a firmer initial stroke. As we'll discuss below, it doesn't necessarily turn out that way, and it certainly adds complexity to the setup procedure because the air needs to be released before the OTT adjuster can be adjusted.

So, if you want a stiffer spring rate, you first need to measure the air pressure, release all the air, increase the OTT preload to match the higher pressure you're about to set, and then pump up the positive chamber to the new pressure. If the fork is too soft or too firm in the beginning of the stroke, you have to repeat the whole procedure but return to the same pressure after adjusting the OTT.

Fortunately, DVO has a comprehensive setup guide on their website (there isn't a pressure chart printed on the fork itself). Below are the recommended pressure and OTT settings by rider weight.


Setup

Based on the charts above and my 187 lb / 85 kg weight, I started with 83 psi and 12 turns of OTT (from fully counterclockwise). With these settings, I first tested it on a spring dyno to measure the force-travel curve of the fork. This machine compresses the fork a few millimetres at a time while measuring the force required. It's a static measurement so it has nothing to do with the damper settings, but it measures the force to compress the whole fork, not just the spring. Unfortunately, it can only measure the first 100 -120 mm of travel, but it gives an objective measurement of the forces involved in the beginning and mid-stroke. Thanks again to Mojo Rising for the use of the equipment.

Looking at the results above, it's clear that the DVO requires substantially more force to get it moving into the first 5 mm of travel when compared to the Fox 38 and even the RockShox Zeb. After around 5mm of travel, the spring force increases more-or-less linearly with travel, and after around 70 mm travel, the 38 is generating more spring force; this shows the DVO is not simply set up too firm, but is actually lacking mid-stroke support compared to the Fox 38 even at 83 psi.

Looking at the force curve of the RockShox Zeb and the Fox 38 in particular, the force builds smoothly from zero force at zero travel (you can see the same thing for the Fox 34 here). It's hard to see how DVO's OTT system could significantly improve on this.


Sensitivity? More, please.


Performance

To avoid the problem of simply "feeling what I expected to feel", I started riding the fork before analysing the data from the spring tester above. Nevertheless, I could immediately feel that the fork was too stiff at the start of the stroke; it wasn't engaging its travel easily, resulting in poor sensitivity, predictability and inconsistent traction. I soon adjusted the OTT dial to maximum sensitivity (which turned out to be fourteen and a half turns from fully off). This helped a little, but the sensitivity still wasn't great, so I dropped the air pressure incrementally to as low as 75 psi. Unfortunately, I didn't get the chance to re-measure the fork at these settings, but the off-the-top sensitivity still wasn't as smooth as I'd like, though much improved.

More to the point, I had to compromise between sensitivity and support. With 80 psi, the fork was harsh at the start of the travel, leading to poor traction and predictability, but with 75 psi, the fork lacked support and dived too readily when braking or cornering.

The low-and high-speed compression adjustment worked well.
I tried using the bleed valves to improve the initial sensitivity.

I even tried pressing the lower leg bleeder valves while the fork was compressed in order to create a vacuum in the lowers, which I hoped would improve initial sensitivity, but this didn't make much difference. The best setup was to set the air pressure to 75 psi with the compression damping almost fully closed (low- and high-speed) to help add support. I also needed to run the rebound fairly slowly (15 clicks from closed) to stop the fork from topping out.

DVO SC D1 top out

This video was taken with the fork set to 83 psi, with maximum OTT sensitivity and rebound fully open. Obviously, I reduced the pressure and slowed the rebound for testing, but it illustrates how much top-out force the fork is generating at and near full extension even with maximum OTT preload and recommended air pressure.


But ultimately, this is a band-aid solution. The OTT system just doesn't work for heavier (or average weight) riders as the coil negative spring simply isn't strong enough to balance out the force from the air spring with more than about 75 psi. (Remember, DVO recommends 80-85 psi for my weight and up to 100 psi for the heaviest riders).

Could it work for lighter riders? Probably. The range of damping adjustments is ample and intuitive, and even with the compression nearly fully closed, there was no hint of spiking or excessive harshness despite noticeable hydraulic support. Friction and sensitivity once into the travel appears good too, although it's hard to be sure with such a compromised setup, and I had none of the random vagueness or jarring sensations you can get with a flexy fork. I had no issues with undue bottom-outs despite having to run less air pressure than ideal. That's arguably a good thing as there are no plastic volume spacers available to make it more progressive (although you could add oil to the air chamber to achieve a similar effect). But on the other hand, it may be too progressive for those able to run the recommended air pressure.

But I am not an unusually heavy rider - in fact, my weight is right in the middle of DVO's setup chart - so there's no excuse for it not working properly. And even at 75 psi with maximum OTT, the off-the-top sensitivity was only so-so. You may need to go below 70 psi before the OTT dial delivers the promised initial sensitivity and the possibility to adjust it away from fully clockwise if it becomes too soft off the top - which is the main selling point of the OTT system. Looking at DVO's setup chart, pressures that low may only work for riders up to a maximum of 72 Kg / 159 lbs.


How does it compare?

I've tested a lot of enduro forks and, for my weight and riding style, the DVO ranks near the bottom of those I've tested recently. The blend of sensitivity and support was far better with the Ohlins RXF 38, RockShox Zeb and Fox 38. In terms of performance, I'd put them in this (ascending) order: DVO, Ohlins, RockShox, Fox.

For sure, the Fox 38 Factory and Zeb Ultimate are more expensive ($1,249 USD for the Fox 38; $1,159 USD for the Zeb and $1,074 USD for the DVO), but the Performance and Performance Elite versions of the Fox forks are just as good and can be picked up for a lot less. The Marzocchi Bomber Z1 ($699 USD) is a great option too.


bigquotesDVO appears to have done a good job with the damping tune and chassis. But the OTT coil/air spring system is a shortcoming, not a selling point. Even with the "sensitivity adjuster" set to maximum, the sensitivity at the start of the stroke is poor if there's more than 75 psi in the air spring, creating a lack of traction and predictability. But at 85 kg or 187 lbs, I needed 80-85 psi to provide enough support, so I had to choose either adequate sensitivity or support. That's disappointing considering my body weight sits bang in the middle of DVO's setup chart. It could work for lighter riders (under about 72 Kg / 159 lbs). For everyone else at least, there are better options.
 Seb Stott



124 Comments
  • 56 6
 Bold move releasing a low-to-mid performance fork with 36mm stanchions, weighing as much as 38mm offerings from the market leaders, for nearly the same price.
  • 3 0
 They are in the market for sooo long ,even with air release valves that Fox "invented"
  • 8 2
 This Onyx has been on the market for many years already....Not sure why it's being reviewed now when the new DVO forks are being released soon (already on some OE bikes). Weird move by DVO and PB......
  • 4 1
 They could just increase the wall thickness to get the same stiffness and use smaller bushings for less stiction which might explain the weight.
  • 9 0
 I’ve been in an Onyx for 2 years now and it’s been awesome. I weigh the same as Seb and the OTT works as advertised. Many other old reviews out there that love the fork as well.

However I’m also wondering why he’s only now reviewing a 3 year old fork when a new fork is almost ready? Weird timing.
  • 2 4
 Not to mention it’s the worst shade of green seen by human eyes.
  • 9 3
 @Marky771: We sent this fork to PB to test in 2022, not sure how long it was sitting around or if was even ridden but we are confused on why they tested a fork that is no longer in production.
  • 7 3
 @covekid: We feel that same, seems like they have a bone to pick with us.
  • 10 6
 @DVOSuspension1, there's no bone to pick with you at all. Seb published an honest review, and was transparent about the issues he was experiencing during the test process. When the fork was sent out it was still in production, and we were told it was still going to exist when the 38mm option launched, just rebranded under the Diamond moniker.
  • 2 2
 @mikekazimer: Still weird timing.....A 2022 review would have been appropriate...It's almost 2024 and DVO has been talking about new stuff for some time now. PB was just lazy or....?

That said I'm stoked to try their new dual air stuff that they talked about in their press release last month.
  • 4 2
 @DVOSuspension1: totally fair to offer context that may explain any shortcomings, but not a great look to just push back and complain about an honest review
  • 3 0
 Lol a brand being salty in the comments about a fair review… that has worked out so well in the past. Imagine being upset that a fork that people can still buy got reviewed.
  • 35 4
 As someone who's owned two DVO forks with OTT, and is a part of a few different DVO forums, I think the bushings on this fork likely need resizing/honing, it's a relatively common production issue. With proper bushing fit, it's very easy for mid-weight riders to easy to set up the OTT so initial stroke is supple. Not making excuses for the brand, but it is what it is, it's best to take them to a suspension shop to have those bushings honed.
  • 75 0
 Hear what you're saying, but there's nothing more disappointing than any product that needs service brand new right out of the box.
  • 28 0
 Buyers shouldn't have to take their almost $1100 USD fork straight from the manufacturer to a suspension center so it works right. Admittedly, other brands have some QC Issues, but not this bad or consistently.
  • 5 0
 Burnished?
  • 22 4
 @krka73: As bone dry lowers of Rockshox forks or Fox's negative chambers full of grease straight outta the factory...
  • 3 0
 @novas752: like I said, disappointing for any product, not limited to suspension either.
  • 5 0
 @krka73: now imagine if it were the very expensive EXT ERA v.1.
  • 6 0
 @krka73: I agree with you but would like to point out that forks from the big two often also need a service right out of the box.
It’s really not uncommon to get Rock Shox forks with uneven bushings and barely any lube. Or Fox forks with the negative air chamber half full of grease.
  • 10 0
 @novas752: Yes but also big difference between needing a 15 minute lower service for the cost of oil vs having to bore bushings to be lined up and sized correctly. FYI my Zeb had plenty of lower leg oil new.
  • 6 0
 @shinook:

My new 38 needed service out of the box. With the right pressure it felt harsh af and if you lowered the pressure to get it a bit more sensitive it dived like Neymar.

After I removed enough grease for 100 forks out of the negative chamber it is like night and day.

A shame that so expensive products have so bad QC.
  • 4 0
 @krka73:

Totally agree.

I will still throw out my two cents that when I first got this fork, within a few weeks I was noticing stiction at the beginning of the stroke.

After reading a bunch of forums (that included a lot of helpful suggestions from mammal) I dropped the lowers, poured out the four drops of completely black factory oil, greased the h*ck out of the seals, and put 2x the amount of Fox Gold recommended by DVO into the legs. It's run like a dream since then (with semi-regular maintenance).

Again, I agree that it's a HUGE disappointment to receive such an expensive item in a subpar state, but I want people to know (especially people who have ended up with this fork as part of their build kit) that if you work out a couple kinks this can actually be a really awesome fork.
  • 6 11
flag lukazy (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 all forks need to have the bushings burnished a.k.a. resized. It’s the first thing that any professional race team does to their forks. The fact that pinkbike does not burnish the bushings before testing is forks has always made me completely disregard these reviews. Basically the fork with the loosest bushings wins every time. if you don’t burnish the bushings, you have to ride the fork for at least 10 hours before it’s fully broken in. Starting with a bunch of new forks out of the box and not burnishing the bushings is guaranteed to make for some very arbitrary testing. this has been my single biggest complaint with all of pinkbikers testing from the beginning of time. I just can’t take their front suspension reviews seriously, and they never even mention it lol.
  • 2 0
 @krka73: had to do that EXACT thing w my (2) brand new Fox 38 Factories (too much grease in ports from the factory). Grass isn't always greener.
  • 2 0
 @lukazy:

Take a drink every time lukazy says “burnish the bushings”
  • 11 0
 @lukazy: How many consumers do you think have access to burnishing tools? I'd take that a step further and ask how many bike shops or suspension centers do? How about the knowledge of proper use? Improper use can cause bushing knock or other issues just as much as it can solve problems with tight bushings.

You shouldn't pay $1100 for something that requires a $120+ set of tools and specialized expertise to make it work properly or require immediate service. You shouldn't have to remove air spring grease, you shouldn't have to add bath oil, and you shouldn't have to burnish bushings on a fork you just bought. This should be done properly to begin with.

Consumers in the mountain biking industry need to expect and demand more from manufacturers. I generally agree that, in the past, PB fork reviews have been lacking in some cases, but this isn't one of the reasons why. Doing something to a fork that most consumers don't have access to just so it works properly shouldn't be part of a review. Pulling something off the shelf reflects the experience the general public will have.
  • 1 0
 @Ttimer: its pretty frustrating how common this is from the fork manufacturers. It makes me really worried about QC from a company when they knowingly send something in for review without checking, so it feels like there is no chance they will have tested the one I buy.
  • 2 0
 Yup. I really like my Onyx after the bushings were "sized" as DVO puts it. Really controlled, plush and predictable fork.
It did suck to box it up and ship after the first 3 rides. I've seen the Fox over-grease issue as well. At least that can be fixed at home. Neither issue should be something that we have to deal with.
  • 5 0
 @lukazy: As someone who isn't a professional race team, this means nothing to the average consumer. I don't want to know what a fork feels like after costly work, I want to know what it feels like when I buy it. I can understand letting a fork wear in before casting judgement, but having to resize bushings is simply not going to happen on 99% of forks sold. Expecting the end user to have to do so is just silly.
  • 1 0
 @shinook: you’d think for the money you’d be right but forks for all manufacturers are really sketchy out of the factory and it’s quite common for forks to have no oil or grease or too much oil etc stantions out of alignment. You really do need to take a new fork apart just to make sure someone bothered to put oil. The bushings are a non issue for anyone but race teams that don’t have time or won’t get a fork to last long enough to wear the bushings in.
  • 26 0
 Manitou Mezzer Expert = $850 add IRT for $50 (2062 grams)
or
Manitou Mezzer Pro = $1,099.99 (2032 grams)
Both on sale right now Expert $509.99 and Pro $659.99
I just picked up the Pro and have 1/2 dozen rides on it, Its a very good fork with crazy adjustability.
  • 2 0
 Dude, after reading this, I went there right away to buy me a 29er but its out of stock. Life is not fair.
  • 3 3
 It's bad enough it's not even mentioned among the competitor's at the bottom of the page
  • 9 0
 The Mezzer Pro for $660 is an absurdly good deal and the fork rides great for most people right out of the box, heavier riders included.
  • 1 0
 @PHeller: I bought one earlier this year (the pro) for 27.5" on sell for like $450 new from jenson. Was the best spur of the moment bike purchase I have ever made. It is super supple off the top and has fantastic damping. I'd say a fresh 38 is right there as far as supple off top goes but the ease of spring tuning on the dorado air spring and the add of the hydraulic bottom out are both options the 38 just doesn't have.
  • 1 0
 I love my Mezzer, one of the best forks I've ever used. Makes me want to try out the Mara Pro shock as well.
  • 24 5
 astonmtb.com/the-dvo-saga
  • 9 6
 Don’t care if he’s right, not reading his drivel.
  • 2 0
 Good read. Thanks.
  • 12 0
 This article validates my frustrations with my Onyx. At ~200lbs, I also struggle to balance sensitivity and support. I even had DVO rework the bushings under warranty (well, partially under warranty. I still have to pay a total of ~$90 for shipping and other labor). This did help a bit but should not have been necessary. After everything I've tried with the fork (pro service, self service, variety of settings), I would say it now performs OK: not great, not terrible. I will choose something else at the next reasonable opportunity.
  • 3 1
 I'm a heavy rider and I have both a Fox 36 and a MRP Ribbon (150mm). Both work really well for me, and still have some adjustment left once they're set up for my weight. I personally give a slight edge to the Ribbon since it's a tiny bit plusher since the last service when I had the chocolux internals installed. I also am a big fan of the Ramp Control and am considering adding it to my Fox 36, since it's my only major gripe about it. I really like being able to dial in more progression depending on the terrain.
  • 10 0
 Would love to see more of those force vs travel graphs for other suspension options! Well done going the extra mile to include some objective data alongside the review Smile
  • 8 1
 As a owner of a current DVO diamond fork.... Just don't.... It sucks... Less than year old and already need warranty work done. The whole process has left a bad taste in my mouth and won't ever get DVO suspension again... Also after some interwebb sleuthing I've found tons of stories with folks having the exact same issues with their forks... QC at DVO isn't existent IMO...
  • 15 7
 I almost feel bad for the dvo guys but it’s true. Your stuff just isn’t nearly as good as well literally anything. Also @ SEB there’s a new non coil neg spring option
  • 2 0
 Thanks, it's strange they test a fork that's no longer in production. We also sent this fork to them for testing over a year ago.
  • 6 0
 A contributing factor to the poor sensitivity is the wiper seals. DVO and SR Suntour are still using Trelleborg(TSS) seals, which are crap. Fox and RS both use SKF seals which are significantly superior with way less friction. Manitou recently switched to SKF, and they have been the seal of choice for Öhlins and Cane Creek. When rebuilding DVO, I am now using the green SKF branded seals and they feel much better. It doesn’t solve the negative spring problem for heavy riders, but makes a significant improvement in the sensitivity department. There is also a very sticky u-cup seal it the D1 damper sealhead that can be swapped for a quad ring to further reduce friction.
  • 2 0
 I checked the dimensions of the green SKF wiper seals but those were slightly different from the TSS ones. Which green SKF are you using? The ones meant for Fox with flanges or without flanges?
  • 2 0
 Same question what skf seal fits?
  • 1 0
 The Durolux 38 and Rux 38 come with SKF green seals and it does help a lot for sensitivity. The SKF also do a better job of keeping the dirt out. The EQ air system helps with the initial breakaway compared to the older SRS coil negative set up....easier to set up for any weight rider.
  • 1 0
 Thirded, I'm about to order seals for my SR Suntour fork.
  • 5 0
 I’ve found the same after setting up many an Onyx and Diamond for people. The Onyx OTT springs are just too weak. The Diamond ones are perfect.

I’m 145lbs and my Onyx is just a few turns away from max OTT. When I had a Diamond I ran it just a few turns from *minimum* OTT.

Luckily, since I’m lighter, my Onyx works perfect for me. Best fork I’ve ever ridden, totally opposite the reviewer’s experience here.
  • 1 0
 Same experience here. I’m on the lighter side and have my OTT cranked way higher than what’s on their setup chart, and it works great… which means that anyone heavier than me is effectively screwed
  • 6 1
 But why review the Onyx 36 now? It's about to be replaced with the 38mm version. Also, @Seb did you communicate with DVO to see if they come with any suggestions for the issues you had with the fork?
  • 1 0
 Its really strange timing, he did reach out to one of our guys about set-up issues via a few emails but when we wanted to have a video or phone call to go over the issues there was radio silence. We also suggested they review the all new Onyx 38 because the 36 will no longer be produced but, one again, radio silence.
  • 3 0
 I had a DVO Diamond on my last bike. I was a chunky monkey at the time (260 lbs). I could not get the fork working well. I was trying to get the specs on the OTT spring to install a stiffer one for my weight. Instead, I got a smoking deal on a Lyrik. The Lyrik was an incredible improvement. DVO needs to fix this issue if they want to be a contender in the fork market.
  • 3 0
 "curve of the RockShox Zeb and the Fox 38 in particular, the force builds smoothly from zero force at zero travel"

No, the Zeb (reb) line really doesn't it's mostly hidden by the other lines, but it definitely starts very steep, almost as steep as the DVO, it just levels off sooner.

How do you explain the large flat spot in the DVO curve around 80mm? What this just one single test? Or did you do it properly and run a bunch and take the averages?
  • 1 0
 Of course, it was single compression tests. The average curve of multiple compressions would be much smoother, without those sharper bumps, especially at the beginning of the stroke.
  • 3 0
 A real shame it didn’t work for you Seb, I adored the diamond I had on a previous bike and still hold it in personal high regard (FWIW). Looks like I’ll stick with my Zeb which I must say is astonishingly good
  • 3 2
 Zeb > Seb
  • 4 0
 Same. I'm on a 2020 Diamond that has been flawless since new. OTT makes a massive difference to small bump sensitivity, and I weigh 200. I wonder what makes this new Onyx not work as well?
  • 6 4
 No fork works for Seb unless it's Fox
  • 4 2
 @bbachmei: Very true. He's a Fox snob. Current RS are noticeably better but he'll never say so....
  • 2 0
 @VtVolk: Not a new Onxy. It's a 3 year old fork at this point....many good reviews out there about this fork...Not sure what was up with this one.
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: I'm on a 2018-19 Diamond Boost and it's been great too. Early reports of the Onyx SC when first released were stellar too and that's from local riders. I understand things went South in DVO's QC when they increased their OEM (Ibis Ripmo AF) and later when covid hit.
  • 6 4
 I own both a Diamond and this Onyx and they are hands down the best forks I have ridden. I prefer the MRP Ribbon SL for shorter travel bikes, but otherwise DVO would always be my top choice. I would say based on your findings there is something wrong with this fork, which sucks, but shows there is a QA/QC issue.

I'm 175lbs and run my Onyx at 160mm travel, 83 PSI, OTT 9 turns, rebound 12 clicks from closed, 2 clicks HSC, 3 clicks LSC. I have absolutely NO stiction or issues getting the first bit of travel.

At 175lbs I consider myself to be to be on the lighter side of the middle of the bell curve for normal riders and would have really like to see how this compared to the 38mm offerings for someone my size. I have not tried the 38 or Zeb, but can say my Onyx offers the best traction and support out of any fork I have ever tried.
  • 2 0
 You owe it to yourself to try a zeb (2023+) or a 38.
I have had a couple onyx’s, they do not compare well at all.
They’re perfectly functional in a trail bike sort of way, but a 38 in particular blows them away for aggressive riding.
  • 2 0
 I"m 200lbs and IMO of 4-5 forks the DVO onyx is the smoothest I've ridden and better than a pike/lyrik/36.

The 38 Onyx is meant to compete with the Fox 38/Zeb.
  • 1 0
 @Nathan23: Thats why DVO has a 38 now.
  • 5 0
 I'm offended, triggered and mico-aggressed that he ranked the Zeb and 38 above the Ohlins RXF38.
  • 3 1
 I had a dvo fork in the past that was ok. What I’m interested in is the dvo fork on the new gas gas ebike with WP cone valve tech init. Cone valve tech is an upgrade for WP forks in moto world. Wonder how it works on a mtn bike?
  • 2 0
 GREAT review Seb. Fact backing up rider impression. Also fantastic to see your rankings. Something I've always criticised PB for is saying everything is brilliant, you should buy it all, which is not helpful. Your opinion and technical analysis is exactly what we are after. Thank you!
  • 6 1
 As a 187 pounder myself, I'm delighted to learn that I'm "heavier."
  • 13 6
 In the UK that's a heavy dude, in a Murica that's an anorexic vegan
  • 8 1
 @DizzyNinja: When were you last in the UK?
  • 1 0
 all of the foot and bike races around me begin the Clydesdale division at 200 and Athena at 160. I think Massachusetts was the 3rd or 4th healthiest state in the country on an overall basis too...
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I go all the time, L shirts fit a lot tighter there than here for a reason
  • 3 0
 Well.... that review didn't go as DVO hoped. Maybe they should not submit their parts to pinkbike for testing. Just sell them and have YouTube types review them.
  • 10 8
 Ohh wow Seb doesn't like another fork that isn't fox, what a surprise! Can we please have someone who is not so obviously biased towards one brand reviewing suspension products.
  • 2 2
 This review seems suspect especially after it took more than a year to review and it is no longer in production. The all new and improved 38mm Onyx is shipping.
  • 1 0
 @DVOSuspension1:
I bet Pinkbike have never left a Fox or Rockshox product sitting about for over a year before reviewing…..
  • 2 1
 I've got an Onyx on my Bronson and it's okay. I absolutely despised the Fox 36 that came on it (no matter what I did with pressure, damping, rebound, or volume spacers it was so goddamn harsh I could barely stand it and it never used full travel) and the Onyx was on sale for $550 so I picked one up. I'm only 145 pounds so I'm on the lighter side where I assume the coil negative spring is still effective. I do like the Lyrik Select+ on my other bike (it's basically an OEM only Lyrik Ultimate but without buttercups), but I think since I'm so light it feels almost too supportive and progressive lol. The Fox 38 I rode on a demo bike felt super harsh and impossible to get moving similar to my 36 experience.
  • 1 0
 "I even tried pressing the lower leg bleeder valves while the fork was compressed in order to create a vacuum in the lowers,"

If you think about how those valve operate, you'd realize that won't really work. They will hold higher pressure from inside, as would occur when the fork is compressed. But they're not going to hold much when the pressure outside is higher, not with just the little tiny spring that would fit in there holding them shut. You very likely didn't end up with any "vacuum" (or even lower pressure, which is what you meant, because it was never even close to "vacuum"), because they valves would be pulled open and let air in.
  • 1 0
 I liked my Onyx. Granted it needed some initial work by DVO, after that it was very good for several years. Also, I am 185lbs and ran 62psi, very little rebound and a healthy dose of high-speed compression. Good stuff for me, even in the bike park hitting all but the biggest jumps.
  • 4 1
 Prob a good thing they didn't call them pressure equalization relief valves
  • 2 0
 why don't they offer different neg springs for people of different weights? It seems like it'd be a relatively easy way to get the fork working for more people?
  • 3 0
 Looks like the rebound setting on the fork in the video would buck you off your bike on big hits. Lol.
  • 4 4
 "in fact, my weight is right in the middle of DVO's setup chart"

Except it's at the top of the OTT chart. Have to wonder why you didn't reach out to DVO and inquire why the pressure chart and the OTT chart don't line up. Perhaps they would have a solution, maybe a stronger OTT spring in testing, or a spacer to add preload and shift the OTT chart towards the higher end of the pressure chart, but they haven't heard of a need for it yet.

Especially as one of the very biggest mountain biking websites around, you guys do surprisingly little communicating with the industry side of the thing you're representing.

Sure, you want to present the existing out-of-the-box experience for regular customers, but that can still exist alongside some effort to actually address any issues that are found. You guys like to praise certain companies for having very accessible support services, and then others you don't even try to utilize any available support (or at least don't write about it).
  • 2 0
 Seb did reach out to DVO for setup suggestions during testing - it's what we do any time questions or issues arrive while reviewing a product.
  • 1 0
 I upgraded from a 2018 Pike to a 2022 Onyx DC. Huge improvement for me. I am 200lbs. Better support and bump compliance and the the fork tracks much better. I have no tried a 38/Zeb, but I'm more than happy with my Onyx.
  • 2 0
 Those spring force graphs are great! The best fork reviews on the internet, looking for more.
  • 1 0
 How important are those first few mm of travel when sag will be at ~30-40mm? Guessing it just feels a bit harsh coming out of holes?
  • 1 0
 Very. You ever unweight or come off the ground?
  • 1 0
 This is the exact feeling I had with the DVO fork that came on my Ripmo AF. Always felt harsh. Back on Fox and not looking back.
  • 1 0
 Which Zeb was compared against? A1 or A2? The air spring is fairly different. Thanks!
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing A2 for the dyno graph now that I see the link at the end.
  • 1 1
 " the Onyx D1 38; it appears to be primarily designed for e-bikes."

Really? Even though the linked "brief ride" on it was a stock build non-e-bike?
  • 13 16
 Why when a Fox shock ou front suspension have something that’s not right they contact Fox to hear that’s a pre production model yadayadayada and with DVO they don’t even tried to do the same? This suspension clearly have a tight bushing that need burnish,common guys make an effort
  • 7 0
 The author seems very convinced that its a result of imbalance between the negative and positive air spring sizes. Understandably, its hard to compete with 38mm forks on this front - they simply have more volume in the legs to play with. But this fork weighs the same as the 38mm offerings - seems like a no-upside product.
  • 2 0
 Imagine if it dint use all of its travel becaus of an overly progressive air spring... It might even win suspention of the year award! Wink
  • 2 0
 When has that happened with a Fox product?
  • 3 3
 @jeremy3220: they have the X2 problem, another product of the year.... Smile
  • 5 0
 @David9180: To be fair, the X2 works extremely well. I am not here to debate that Fox had some seal/QA issues when the next X2 came out - it clearly did. But in terms of the actual performance of the design, it is a very good, very adjustable shock.
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230: 2019 X2 has been great. Only had 1 service, mostly sat around unused for a year or two after the service, but after having no luck getting the 2022 SDU to not feel harsh on repeated hits put the X2 in its place. Such a better ride now.
  • 1 5
flag David9180 (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @KJP1230: So does the Onyx.

The X2 can be the best in the world, and it is verry good, but if it was from any other brand other then FOX or RS it would be garbege. Just my opinion.

I´m dont even have DVO, but it's always easier to hit on the little guys.
  • 1 0
 Or maybe it's just a bad product...
  • 1 0
 Nice to see a no sugar added comparison review.
  • 2 0
 Burn
  • 1 1
 I can't imagine living with such a fussy to setup fork. Come on DVO, there has to be a better way to get a buttah fork.
  • 1 0
 If everyone could just buy a 2023+ Zeb we wouldn’t have these problems!
  • 1 4
 @seb-stott Curious to hear your thoughts on the elephant in the room: IMO all forks need to have the bushings burnished a.k.a. resized. It’s the first thing that any professional race team does to their forks. The fact that pinkbike does not burnish the bushings before testing is forks has always made me completely disregard these reviews. Basically the fork with the loosest bushings wins every time. if you don’t burnish the bushings, you have to ride the fork for at least 10 hours before it’s fully broken in. Starting with a bunch of new forks out of the box and not burnishing the bushings is guaranteed to make for some very arbitrary testing. this has been my single biggest complaint with all of pinkbikers testing from the beginning of time. I just can’t take their front suspension reviews seriously, and they never talk about bushings…
  • 1 0
 That spring dyno chart is neat.
  • 1 0
 sounds like tight bushings to me
  • 1 0
 As a rider barely over 60kg, this may finally be a fork for me!
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike only likes fox and rockshox
  • 1 0
 Should this be in Friday Fails?
  • 2 2
 Blatant attempt at greenwashing
  • 1 2
 where the fox and RS at the recommended settings and the same travel?
Below threshold threads are hidden





