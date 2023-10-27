Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork

DVO appears to have done a good job with the damping tune and chassis. But the OTT coil/air spring system is a shortcoming, not a selling point. Even with the "sensitivity adjuster" set to maximum, the sensitivity at the start of the stroke is poor if there's more than 75 psi in the air spring, creating a lack of traction and predictability. But at 85 kg or 187 lbs, I needed 80-85 psi to provide enough support, so I had to choose either adequate sensitivity or support. That's disappointing considering my body weight sits bang in the middle of DVO's setup chart. It could work for lighter riders (under about 72 Kg / 159 lbs). For everyone else at least, there are better options.



— Seb Stott