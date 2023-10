Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork

The name (Onyx SC D1) is a bit of a mouthful. The SC stands for single crown while the D1 denotes the D1 bladder cartridge damper which it shares with the (dual crown) Onyx DC D1. DVO's new 38 mm chassis single crown fork is simply called the Onyx D1 38; it appears to be primarily designed for e-bikes.

Although we've already had a brief ride on DVO's new fork with 38 mm stanchions , the SC D1 with its (relatively) skinny 36 mm chassis is still a key part of DVO's lineup and very much an enduro fork. It's been raced at EWS and EDR World cups, is available with up to 180 mm of travel, and tips the scales at 2,327 g - that number slots in between a RockShox Zeb and Fox 38. Despite the chassis dimensions, those are its natural rivals due to the weight and travel range.



• Intended use: enduro

• Travel: 160-180mm (internally adjustable)

• Wheel size/offset: 27.5" – 42mm | 29" - 44mm

• Adjustments: High- & Low-Speed Compression, Rebound, OTT, air pressure (no volume spacers)

• Pressure relief valves

• 36mm stanchions

• Brake mount: 180mm direct

• Weight: 2,327 grams (actual, 215 mm steerer)

• MSRP: $1,074 (29" version)

• dvosuspension.com

The low-and high-speed compression adjustment worked well. I tried using the bleed valves to improve the initial sensitivity.

This video was taken with the fork set to 83 psi, with maximum OTT sensitivity and rebound fully open. Obviously, I reduced the pressure and slowed the rebound for testing, but it illustrates how much top-out force the fork is generating at and near full extension even with maximum OTT preload and recommended air pressure.

How does it compare?

Pinkbike's Take

DVO appears to have done a good job with the damping tune and chassis. But the OTT coil/air spring system is a shortcoming, not a selling point. Even with the "sensitivity adjuster" set to maximum, the sensitivity at the start of the stroke is poor if there's more than 75 psi in the air spring, creating a lack of traction and predictability. But at 85 kg or 187 lbs, I needed 80-85 psi to provide enough support, so I had to choose either adequate sensitivity or support. That's disappointing considering my body weight sits bang in the middle of DVO's setup chart. It could work for lighter riders (under about 72 Kg / 159 lbs). For everyone else at least, there are better options.

— Seb Stott

Something that sets DVO's forks apart (aside from the polarising colourways) is the spring. Most air springs have air above and below the piston, with a transfer port strategically positioned to automatically allow the air pressure on both sides to balance out so the fork requires minimal force to start moving into its stroke, but still fully extends to allow access to all the travel. Crucially, if you increase the air pressure, the pressure in both chambers increases by the same percentage. This ensures the forces still balance at full extension, meaning the spring force goes to zero at 0% travel.But in DVO's case, they use a coil negative spring below the piston, with a single air chamber above it to support the weight of the rider. If the rider increases the pressure in the air chamber, they'll need to increase the preload on the coil spring by turning the "OTT" (Off The Top) dial clockwise. This increases the force pushing the fork into its travel, helping to offset the extra force from the air side, so the forces balance out nicely as the fork reaches full extension. The idea is that the rider can adjust the preload on the coil negative spring such that more preload causes the fork to sit deeper into its travel with a softer initial stroke, and less preload makes the fork sit higher with a firmer initial stroke. As we'll discuss below, it doesn't necessarily turn out that way, and it certainly adds complexity to the setup procedure because the air needs to be released before the OTT adjuster can be adjusted.So, if you want a stiffer spring rate, you first need to measure the air pressure, release all the air, increase the OTT preload to match the higher pressure you're about to set, and then pump up the positive chamber to the new pressure. If the fork is too soft or too firm in the beginning of the stroke, you have to repeat the whole procedure but return to the same pressure after adjusting the OTT.Fortunately, DVO has a comprehensive setup guide on their website (there isn't a pressure chart printed on the fork itself). Below are the recommended pressure and OTT settings by rider weight.Based on the charts above and my 187 lb / 85 kg weight, I started with 83 psi and 12 turns of OTT (from fully counterclockwise). With these settings, I first tested it on a spring dyno to measure the force-travel curve of the fork. This machine compresses the fork a few millimetres at a time while measuring the force required. It's a static measurement so it has nothing to do with the damper settings, but it measures the force to compress the whole fork, not just the spring. Unfortunately, it can only measure the first 100 -120 mm of travel, but it gives an objective measurement of the forces involved in the beginning and mid-stroke. Thanks again to Mojo Rising for the use of the equipment.Looking at the results above, it's clear that the DVO requires substantially more force to get it moving into the first 5 mm of travel when compared to the Fox 38 and even the RockShox Zeb. After around 5mm of travel, the spring force increases more-or-less linearly with travel, and after around 70 mm travel, the 38 is generating more spring force; this shows the DVO is not simply set up too firm, but is actually lacking mid-stroke support compared to the Fox 38 even at 83 psi.Looking at the force curve of the RockShox Zeb and the Fox 38 in particular, the force builds smoothly from zero force at zero travel (you can see the same thing for the Fox 34 here ). It's hard to see how DVO's OTT system could significantly improve on this.To avoid the problem of simply "feeling what I expected to feel", I started riding the forkanalysing the data from the spring tester above. Nevertheless, I could immediately feel that the fork was too stiff at the start of the stroke; it wasn't engaging its travel easily, resulting in poor sensitivity, predictability and inconsistent traction. I soon adjusted the OTT dial to maximum sensitivity (which turned out to be fourteen and a half turns from fully off). This helped a little, but the sensitivity still wasn't great, so I dropped the air pressure incrementally to as low as 75 psi. Unfortunately, I didn't get the chance to re-measure the fork at these settings, but the off-the-top sensitivity still wasn't as smooth as I'd like, though much improved.More to the point, I had to compromise between sensitivity and support. With 80 psi, the fork was harsh at the start of the travel, leading to poor traction and predictability, but with 75 psi, the fork lacked support and dived too readily when braking or cornering.I even tried pressing the lower leg bleeder valves while the fork was compressed in order to create a vacuum in the lowers, which I hoped would improve initial sensitivity, but this didn't make much difference. The best setup was to set the air pressure to 75 psi with the compression damping almost fully closed (low- and high-speed) to help add support. I also needed to run the rebound fairly slowly (15 clicks from closed) to stop the fork from topping out.But ultimately, this is a band-aid solution. The OTT system just doesn't work for heavier (or average weight) riders as the coil negative spring simply isn't strong enough to balance out the force from the air spring with more than about 75 psi. (Remember, DVO recommends 80-85 psi for my weight and up to 100 psi for the heaviest riders).Could it work for lighter riders? Probably. The range of damping adjustments is ample and intuitive, and even with the compression nearly fully closed, there was no hint of spiking or excessive harshness despite noticeable hydraulic support. Friction and sensitivity once into the travel appears good too, although it's hard to be sure with such a compromised setup, and I had none of the random vagueness or jarring sensations you can get with a flexy fork. I had no issues with undue bottom-outs despite having to run less air pressure than ideal. That's arguably a good thing as there are no plastic volume spacers available to make it more progressive (although you could add oil to the air chamber to achieve a similar effect). But on the other hand, it may beprogressive for those able to run the recommended air pressure.But I am not an unusually heavy rider - in fact, my weight is right in the middle of DVO's setup chart - so there's no excuse for it not working properly. And even at 75 psi with maximum OTT, the off-the-top sensitivity was only so-so. You may need to go below 70 psi before the OTT dial delivers the promised initial sensitivity and the possibility to adjust it away from fully clockwise if it becomessoft off the top - which is the main selling point of the OTT system. Looking at DVO's setup chart, pressures that low may only work for riders up to a maximum of 72 Kg / 159 lbs.I've tested a lot of enduro forks and, for my weight and riding style, the DVO ranks near the bottom of those I've tested recently. The blend of sensitivity and support was far better with the Ohlins RXF 38 RockShox Zeb and Fox 38 . In terms of performance, I'd put them in this (ascending) order: DVO, Ohlins, RockShox, Fox.For sure, the Fox 38 Factory and Zeb Ultimate are more expensive ($1,249 USD for the Fox 38; $1,159 USD for the Zeb and $1,074 USD for the DVO), but the Performance and Performance Elite versions of the Fox forks are just as good and can be picked up for a lot less. The Marzocchi Bomber Z1 ($699 USD) is a great option too.