Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock

DVO’s Topaz 3 is the latest generation of their air shocks built to handle everything from XC riding to enduro racing. Inside, it uses DVO’s expanding rubber bladder damper solution that is said to provide the smoothest direction changes. For 2023, the strength of the inner shaft has been beefed up by 27% too.



One of DVO’s specialties is shock tuning, and for $150 USD their techs will custom build a shock specifically for you and your frame. After answering a series of six questions, any of their shocks (and forks) can be hand built to your needs and the bike’s specific linkage design.



DVO Topaz 3 Details

• Adjustable bladder pressure

• 3-position low-speed compression switch

• Dynamic rebound

• Positive and negative air volume tuning options

• Sizes: 190 x 40 - 230 x 65mm metric and 165 x 40 - 205 x 65mm trunnion

• Weight: 492g (205x60mm)

• MSRP: $550

• dvosuspension.com

• Adjustable bladder pressure• 3-position low-speed compression switch• Dynamic rebound• Positive and negative air volume tuning options• Sizes: 190 x 40 - 230 x 65mm metric and 165 x 40 - 205 x 65mm trunnion• Weight: 492g (205x60mm)• MSRP: $550