Review: DVO Topaz X - Shock Week 2023

Aug 24, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo


photo

DVO Topaz X


DVO made waves by entering the suspension market nearly ten years ago with their show-stopping USD Emerald fork. Continuing with a focus on user-friendly service and tuning, their Topaz X air shock shouts the same message as their other shocks, but this time with more external adjustments.

The addition of the letter “X” to the Topaz model a more precise low-speed compression adjuster knob, as well as one on the external high-speed side with the usual singular rebound dial. On top of that, the bladder pressure is tuneable along with the positive and negative air spring volumes.
Topaz X Details

• Tool-free damper dials
• Pressurized bladder design
• High-speed compression - 9 clicks
• Low-speed compression - 5 clicks
• Rebound - 9 clicks
• Weight: 512 grams
• Price: $550 USD
dvosuspension.com

All of DVO’s shock designs utilize a pressured bladder in the damper over an internal floating piston (IFP). The two designs are similar in layout, except that the bladder is said to reduce friction between the oil reservoir and pressurized air seal of an IFP. In theory, this should allow for ultra-smooth shaft direction changes.


Setup

Preparing the Topaz X isn’t overly complicated, despite the shock having a second Schrader valve on the bladder. The theory of pressuring the bladder is to reduce the chance of cavitation - the higher the air spring pressure, the higher the bladder pressure.

As usual, we started with a spring rate that gave us roughly 30% sag. I say roughly, because bolting the Topaz X to the Nomad hides the position of the O-ring on the shock body, and lower shock mount behind the frame.

I landed on 190 PSI in the air spring and 160 PSI in the bladder. Both numbers lie close to the middle of their respectable pressure ranges, 100-300 PSI, and 140-180 PSI.

In terms of the clickers, finding a sweet spot took a little longer than the other shocks. Dario and I agreed that when adjusting the HSC and LSC one click at a time, and exclusively, their effects weren't evenly applied. One click could have either little effect on the damping, or, as we moved further toward the closed position, each subsequent click would change the damping drastically.

With that said, I did find a sweet spot which happened to be 3 clicks from closed on the green LSC dial, 6 HSC, and 6 out on the rebound adjuster.

photo
A bladder separates the oil reservoir from the air and is said to reduce friction compared to an IFP design.

Climbing

Gaining those external adjustments over the standard Topaz, you do lose the T3 compression adjustment, which firmly locks out the shock in the closed position. Without that T3 lever, it’s unlikely anyone will take the time to turn the LSC dial for a climb.

Climbing the Nomad with my preferred shock settings meant that the Topaz X provided an adequate level of support, equal to the Marzocchi with its compression adjuster open, but a hint less than the Float X2, Vivid or TTX Air.

photo
Easy access - all air valves and tool-free damper adjusters are located on the upper end of the eyelet; main spring, bladder pressure, LSC, HSC, and rebound.
photo
1, 1, 2, 3, 5... not all clicks have an equal effect.

Descending

Is the bladder as squishy and supple as you’d hoped to hear? Well, yes and no. On one hand, the buttery transition in shaft direction rivals the monster-sized Vivid and Float X2 shocks.

Unfortunately, there was a pesky bit of top-out. When the bike became unweighted, a slight bump could be felt as the shock returned to full travel. In the case when the rear wheel was on the ground, the shock functions extremely smoothly.

And what about the air spring performance? The Topaz X produced a generic air spring ride that took a touch more effort to ease into the travel than the rest of the bunch, although I wouldn’t say it wallows by any means.

Altering either air spring volume wasn’t the play here as progression was spot on. A similar level of support was found on the Marzocchi. These two shocks provided a softer mid-stroke with a later, more aggressive ramp-up. No negative spacers were installed to begin with, therefore no actions could remedy the initial force required to break it into the travel.

Sitting in the middle of the price bracket, the Topaz X provides value with DVO’s vault of tuning arrangements and the on-the-bike external adjustments, even if they are finicky. Another win is that no special tools are required for regular air can servicing which comes up at 150 hours of ride time, or about once a year.

Are those new external features and moderate $550 USD pricing enough to hold onto the fans of DVO’s bladder-type dampers? Considering that three other high-end shocks give you equal, if not more adjustability and climbing functions for roughly $200 more, they’ll be hard to look past.

photo
Changing clip-on volume spacers only involved releasing the air spring pressure and the help of a strap wrench to twist off the air can.



Pros

+ Changes in shock shaft directions are very smooth
+ Tool-free LSC, HSC, and rebound adjusters


Cons

- We observed a small clunk or top-out as the shock returned to full travel
- LSC and HSC adjusters do not produce equal changes per click
- Increase in LSC adjustments is forfeited in favor of T3 lever (climb switch) from Topaz 3



Stay tuned for more Shock Week content, including a roundtable discussion of all the air shocks we tested.

Comments
  • 8 0
 A top out noise, clunk, or even feel is one of the most annoying things to have on a bike. I can't stand it when either my fork or rear shock does it so this makes it a strong no from me.
  • 4 0
 I had this on my old Marzocchi Drop Off Triples. Almost ruined the fork for me. Sounded like a pellet gun being fired everytime my front tire came off the ground.
  • 2 0
 I recently road a new coiled Marzocchi z1 that had an annoying top out clunk when jumping. Hadn't felt it since I was on a suntour
  • 5 0
 I was really hoping that shock week would have included some how to articles or interviews with big shock tuners with tips and tricks...not just reviews. This could have been something really cool that could help people out with setting their shocks up properly.
  • 1 0
 Oh wow, tips, tricks, full rebuild tech for each of the shocks would be the ultimate shock manual, like Enduro MTB magazine did for brakes!
  • 2 1
 @pedalhound, there are some good tips and info in these two articles: www.pinkbike.com/news/burning-question-suspension-setup-new-technology-shock-week-2023.html and www.pinkbike.com/news/mountain-bike-suspension-terminology-explained-shock-week-2023.html.

You're right, though, there's plenty more to explore on this topic for the next edition of Shock Week.
  • 1 1
 They had for a title of a theme but no idea how to execute. Wheres the surprise?
  • 4 0
 Has anyone else with this shock noticed the top-out clunk? I'm more of a set-it-and-forget-it type of rider when it comes to suspension, so the other con's aren't that big of a deal to me, but the top out clunk would probably get annoying.
  • 2 0
 It is like shocks now has feelings and you have to be politically correct when addressing an opinion. Based on the facts in this video it is quite clear if this DVO shock is belonging next to the X2 and Vivid or not, but the answer to this quiestion was like explaining to your crush's dad what would you do to his girl... I would suggest to stand out from the crowd and create honest and straightforward reviews. Not all products are to be recommended and there should be no problem communicating it.
  • 2 1
 I gave up on mine and went with Fox after several bladders broke or had punctures. Always paid attention to the PSI.
  • 1 1
 Where do you buy this version with turny clicky things? I don't see it on their site





