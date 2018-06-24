Review: e*thirteen TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit

If you already have a fancy 11-speed setup but want to make the jump to 12-speed, the TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit makes a lot of sense. And that's especially true if it's time for you to replace your rather pricey 11-speed X-Dome cassette that, depending on what you're looking at, can cost more than e*thirteen's entire conversion kit. That said, I wouldn't try to tell you that having an extra cog is going to be a life-changing, angels singing kind of thing. So, while the TRS Plus kit functions quite well, it'd be hard for me to justify the $299 USD unless it was time for me to replace part (or all) of my 11-speed drivetrain regardless.

— Mike Levy