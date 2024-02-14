Review: Endura MT500 Burner Flat Pedal Shoes

If there’s a brand that knows about wet weather, it’s the Scottish company, Endura. They entered the footwear market roughly one year ago and have more recently developed a waterproof flat pedal shoe, the MT500 Burner.
Endura's MT500 line of apparel caters towards demanding conditions and these shoes are no different. Wrapped up by a neoprene ankle cuff and lace cover, the flat pedal Burner shoe uses a speed lace forefoot closure and a velcro strap to lock your foot in place, exactly like the clipless version that appeared first. The exterior materials appear smooth and durable, yet the inside is soft and cushioned.
Endura MT500 Burner Details
• StickyFoot Grip and Dura rubber sole
• Speed Lace system & Velcro strap
• Lace cover and ankle gaiter
• Reinforced toe and heel box protection
• Sizes: EU 38-47 / US 6-13 / UK 5-12 (half sizes 6.5-10.5)
• Weight: 442 grams (per shoe, size 42)
• MSRP: $189.99 USD / £159.99 GBR
• endurasport.com
On the underside of the sole lies a dual-tread design which uses the StickyFoot Grip and Dura compounds. The lugs on the heel and toe use the harder wearing Dura rubber to dig in while hiking, while the Grip compound is placed in the pedal contact zone and features a tighter-spaced tread.
The shoes come in black or an extremely-not discrete bright orange and retail for $189 USD / £159 GBR. In terms of the size range, the limited to 38-47 EU, but there are half sizes available between 39-43 EU.FIT
Plush isn’t a word you’d typically use to describe bike shoes, but there’s an element of that when you step into the Burners, again drawing back to that surf bootie feel. Fitting them does require some finagling to keep the velcro bits from sticking together, however, that’s a small price to pay for keeping mud and water out.
In terms of length and width, I’d label them as true to size in both directions, giving my 42/EE foot more than enough space. The volume is plentiful as well, even with a wool riding sock. I needed to pull the speed lace fully closed, nearly touching the two sides together. It’s worth noting the arch height is similar to Shimano, or on the lower side of Specialized shoes.
The closures and fit ward off any heel lift, primarily due to the forefoot strap that locks it down. Similar to the Shimano GF800GTX shoes, the shallow heel feels slightly vulnerable to rolling and would prefer that it rests deeper in the shoe. If cinched down tightly, that strap can cut into the forefoot when hiking up steep grades; mind you, I never had any issues when pedalling in the Burners.PERFORMANCE
Throughout the test period, I spent days hiking, digging, and pedaling in the Burners and found them to be grippy on and off the bike, comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and very sufficient for cold, wet rides.
Claims of being waterproof and breathable are often overshot, but I never found the Burners to turn on the clammy, greenhouse effect. Through the worst soakings, the Burners keep your feet warm, similarly to a wet suit. Even during a -10°C cold snap, I returned with toasty toes.
That extra layering, combined with a stiffer sole and tough exterior makes them slightly duller underfoot. For some riders though, they may be looking for this type of freedom to move around the pedals. With extra long pins the StickyFoot Grip is soft enough for extra long pins to sink into for a secure hold.
Off the bike, the tread pattern and rubber is reassuring when hiking through mud, snow, or dense brush, which is one downside to Five Ten’s dotted sole.Pricing and Comparison
Finally, after what seems like forever, there is a worthy selection of waterproof flat pedal shoes on the market and some of the best come from the usual suspects. The Shimano GF800GTX
and Five Ten Trailcross GTX
have been favorites in the past, but their price points are $10 and $30 USD above the $189 Endura MT500 Burners.
To be fair, Burners design and construction are much different. They’re far more robust in terms of coverage and support with their high ankle cuff and dual closure system. They aren’t as vulnerable to splashing through deep river crossings and are considerably warmer. It really takes a full dunk for the Burners to get wet, and even then the materials hold heat impressively, which can’t be the same for the GF800s.
The grip doesn’t latch on like Five Ten’s Stealth Rubber and is still less than the GF800GTXs. Granted, not everyone is looking for maximum grip. Staying warmer and drier may be a trade off some riders are willing to sacrifice for a marginal loss in traction.
Compared to the two competitors mentioned above, the sole is a tad thicker and stiffer. The downside there is a less connected feel with slightly less control.DURABILITY
Winter took a turn from being mild and soggy to dry and cold around the New Year here in Squamish. Post-ride clean ups have led to the Burners being hosed down and placed on the boot dryer regularly.
On the exterior of the shoe, all of the seams are holding solid while the velcro tabs and speed lace closures haven’t lost their bite. The shell materials have staved off the odd nick from pedal pins and given a helping kick to some ground tools while tuning up the trails. Inside though, the material used to line the foot bed has small bumps which feel odd, especially when wearing thin socks.
So far, the sole has held up well to even the nastiest pins from the Tectonic Altar pedals
. Should anything go wrong with the Burners, Endura offers a 90-day guarantee on any MT500 series product.
Pros+
They do a great job of keeping water out+
Should they get fully submerged, the Exoshell FW neoprene material keeps your feet warm+
Excellent grip for hiking/pushing the bike
Cons-
Not the stickiest sole rubber-
Bumps on footbed are annoying-
Some riders may want a more flexible shoe for improved control/feel
Pinkbike's Take
|Endura hasn't messed around when they set out to build solid footwear for harsh environments. For flat-pedal enthusiasts, the MT500 Burners may not have the same dexterity or tackiness as their competitors. When paired up with ultra-grippy pedals, though, they're still sticky enough to charge confidently and are excellent at staving off the winter elements.— Matt Beer