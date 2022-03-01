Review: Endura's New Burner Shoe is Full of Tech Without Looking Too Weird

Riding gear has improved a lot over the years, and one of the best things about that is how we're mostly past having to look like Dieter the über-dork just because you want some technically adept clothing that keeps you comfortable when you're on the bike.



Clipless shoes made for trail riding are a good example of this. There are many options to choose from with stiff soles and added protection, but you can also wear them post-ride into a 7/11 without click-clacking around before falling on your ass in front of the slushie machine and spilling a liter of frozen Mountain Dew that you're now sitting in.





Burner Details

• EGM insole

• EVA midsole impact absorption

• Sharkskin heel cup

• StickyFOOT outsole

• Sizes: 5.5 - 15 (37 - 49.5)

• MSRP: $159 USD

• www.endurasport.com

