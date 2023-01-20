Review: ENNEF Design's Cold Weather Kit

The Heavyweight pants come in six sizes, ranging from XS-XXL. ENNEF states that they are a slim fit, just like the DP3 pants. Although there is no sizing chart, they are a true North American fit with ample stretch in waist.



Typically, I look for a 32” waist and 31” inseam when referencing traditional measurement methods. In the past, I’ve worn a size medium, regular length DP3 pants and found the Heavyweight pants marginally tighter. That could possibly be due to the thicker fleece lining. They are plenty long, so I rolled them up twice with a 1” cuff. That kept some overlap with my shoes. At the waist, they sat just above my hip bones without feeling too snug. The tapered leg allows for room with a moderately large knee pad without risking catching in the chainring.

ENNEF Heavyweight Pant Details



• 4-way stretch, DWR coated material

• Fleece-lined

• Elastic waist belt

• Dual zippered thigh pockets

• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Colors: Black only w/ white, black, or glow in the dark logo options

• Price: $190 USD

• ridenf.com

Ride Impressions

Pros

+ Fleece liner keeps you toasty warm

+ Durable without being bulky

+ Long inseam and stretchy waistband can fit a variety of body types



- Lack of ventilation limits their functionality

- As a winter pant, a waterproof back rise and yoke would useful

- Slightly restrictive in the upper thigh and waist area while climbing

Even though I loved the comfort and warmth of the Heavyweight pants, they have a limited use case if you prefer pedalling at a steady pace, especially in a damp, coastal climate. I’d reserve these for primarily shuttling, catching chilly late-season bike park laps, or snowy fat bike rides where you can shed upper layers to moderate your body temperature more conveniently. — Matt Beer

Mountain biking is a tough sport to dress for. Riders operate at various body temperatures and demand different properties when battling the weather. ENNEF’s Mid-Weight Jacket is a reasonably priced and durable shell for cool weather conditions.



At $198 USD, the waterproofing is taken care of by a DWR coating and there are no underarm vents, so it’s not meant to compete against a more expensive Gore-Tex jacket. Instead, the same 4-way stretch material used in the DP3 pants doesn’t restrict movements and stands a better chance against abrasions.

ENNEF Mid-Weight Jacket Details

• 4-way stretch, DWR coated material

• Two-way main body zipper

• Elastic, draw-string waist hem

• Tapered, arm cuffs

• One chest, two hand zippered pockets

• Colors: Black, Taupe, Fireweed

• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Price: $198 USD

• ridenf.com

Ride Impressions

Pros

+ Stretchy material doesn't restrict movements

+ Durability is higher than most waterproof options



- DWR waterproofing only goes so far

- Lack of vents and material type resists breathability

- Chest area is baggy

Overall, I see the Mid-Weight Jacket as a decent option for riders who are looking for a locally crafted jacket that is best suited for descending. The breathability isn't ideal for high paced pedalling and the fit is looser than other riding jackets I've tried. — Matt Beer

