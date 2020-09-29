Review: Enve AM30 Carbon Wheels

Sep 29, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Enve's AM30 carbon wheels launched earlier this year, aimed at everyone from trail to enduro riders on bikes with between 110 – 180mm of suspension travel. Don't worry, they're hardtail compatible - that recommendation is Enve's way of making it easier to understand the wheel's intended use.

The rims are made in Ogden, Utah, where they're laced up to Industry Nine's 1/1 hubs with 28 Sapim spokes. There are 29” and 27.5” versions, and the $1,600 wheelset comes with Enve's lifetime incident protection, which covers everything from a poorly executed huck to accidents like leaving your rim too close to a hot exhaust.

My 29” test set of wheels weighed in at 1883 grams – 876 grams for the front, and 1007 grams for the rear. They were mounted to a Norco Optic for most of the test period, and have been ridden hard on a wide variety of terrain over the last five months.
Enve AM30 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• 29" and 27.5" options
• 30mm internal width
• 28 Sapim spokes, brass nipples
• Industry Nine 1/1 hubs
• Lifetime incident protection
• Made in USA
• Weight: 1883g; front: 876g / rear: 1007g (actual, 29")
• MSRP: $1600 USD
www.enve.com


Rim Design

The AM30's carbon rims have a 30mm internal width, and an overall height of 20mm. That height is lower than many of Enve's previous rims, and was done as a way to give the rims more compliance. That low height also forced Enve to move the spoke nipples to the outside of the rim, a very welcome design change. Previously, it was necessary to remove the tire and rim tape just to true a wheel, something that made me grumble in annoyance every time.

28 spoke holes are molded into the rim, with a 3mm of offset to help balance spoke tension between the drive- and non-drive side. The rims uses a wide, hookless bead that's meant to help prevent pinch flats – the larger surface spreads out the force of an impact, rather than having the tire smash down onto a sharp ledge. I didn't experience any flats during testing, and I typically run relatively lower tire pressures. I also don't flat that often with any wheels, so take that as you will.


Hub Design

Enve don't have their own MTB hub (at least not yet), so they handed that task over to Industry Nine. The US-made 1/1 hub use a six pawl driver and 45-tooth drive ring to achieve 4-degrees between engagement points. I'm not a fan of loud hubs, so I quieted the ratcheting racket down by adding some Dumonde Tech freehub oil to the drive ring. That made a big difference, and the sound while coasting was much more tolerable to my ears.

Setup

Getting the AM30 wheels set up didn't pose any problems. I've had a few different tires configurations on them over the last few months, with widths ranging from 2.3” to 2.5”, and in all cases I was able to get them seated and sealed without an air compressor. Tire pressures during testing were typically 21 psi in the front, and 23 in the rear, numbers that work well for my weight and Pacific Northwest location.

The only setup related gripe I have has to do with the Centerlock-only hubs – I hate needing to use an adaptor to run SRAM or other 6-bolt rotors.




Ride Quality

When carbon wheels first came out, stiffness was the quality that was most often touted as one of the main benefits. Nowadays, “compliance” is the new buzzword when it come to how a set of wheels feel on the trail. Why the change? Well, a set of super stiff wheels may feel precise and responsive, but they can also start to feel uncomfortable and harsh on longer rides, and can be more difficult to keep on line in really rough terrain.

Enve got it right with the AM30 rims, and there's no hint of the jarring, wooden feeling that accompanied their earlier offerings. They don't mute impacts quite as much as Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels, but with the Zipps there were times I felt they were too compliant, while with the AM30's that was never the case. They're supportive enough for pushing hard into corners without any vagueness, while still remaining very comfortable in chunky terrain. They take the edge off chattery section of trail without muting things too much, which is an ideal characteristic for a set of wheels in this category.

As far as the Industry Nine 1/1 hub goes, that 4-degrees between engagement points is more than quick enough for me, and they haven't made any concerning clicks or pops during steep climbs or other hard efforts.


Durability

Rims
It's no secret that we've broken a number of Enve rims during testing over the years here at Pinkbike. Their record isn't exactly spotless, so I made sure to put in enough miles on the AM30 to be able to offer an accurate assessment of their durability.

The verdict? My wheels have held up extremely well, and I haven't held back on them over the last five months. I haven't had to tension or true the wheels at all during the test period, and they've been subjected to plenty of rough, chunky terrain. In one instance, I came up short on a double, causing the rear wheel to hit the log at the top of the landing with a resounding “thwack”. I was sure I'd done some damage – it was an impact that would certainly have dented an alloy rim – but the wheel was still spinning straight, and the tire hadn't even lost any air pressure.

I don't fuss much over scrapes and scuffs on a set of wheels, but it's worth noting that the finish on the AM30 rims has held up very well.

Hubs
The hubs have held up well too, and the bearings are all still spinning smooth. I did need to pull the freehub body off and do some cleaning and re-lubricating to get rid of an intermittent creak that began after a stint of extra-dusty rides. That process only took a few minutes, and after that it was smooth sailing once again.

I'm a fan of the leaf springs under the 1/1's pawls rather than the microscopic springs that were used in I9's older designs – those had a tendency to jump out and roll into the deepest corners of my basement as soon as I pulled a hub apart.

Price / Weight

Enve AM30


The chart above gives helps illustrate where the AM30s stack up. The fact that they're made in the US does raise the price, but the price is lower than Enve's previous offerings, and it's still not as much as those Zipp's, which are also made in America.



Pros

+ Excellent ride quality
+ Low maintenance, good durability after 5 months of use


Cons

- Still on the more expensive side of the spectrum
- Centerlock only hubs



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesEnve headed down a different route with the AM30 wheels, and it paid off. The new rim profile, external nipples, and the lower price compared to Enve's previous offerings are all welcome changes. The fact that they felt great out on the trail, and held up well without any durability issues is even better. Here's hoping that they can continue in this direction with the rest of their lineup. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Wheels ENVE Enve Am30


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
70267 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
64170 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
62910 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
55264 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
48635 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
48499 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
47131 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44494 views

57 Comments

  • 29 0
 Wait, Enve is attempting the affordable angle? Let’s all hate on them for listening to the comments section.
  • 5 0
 Spot on.
  • 2 6
flag ilovedust (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Attempting maybe.
Achieving no.
I appreciate ‘affordable’ is a subjective term but that is still what most would pay for the whole bike.
So really your just making it ‘justifiable’ to those that can afford it already and sit on the fence of a) a domestic violence incident or b) the why bother upgrading crew!
  • 26 10
 The logos aren't big enough, unfortunately. I need the other dentists, lawyers, and doctors to know I am riding ENVEs or the price isn't justified.
  • 1 2
 fashion over function
  • 1 3
 @stumphumper92: once a dentist said:
  • 7 5
 The purpose of ENVE products isn't performance; they are tools to help you ascend the social hierarchy. Its a shame they can't be bright neon.
  • 5 0
 Smaller logos- because you don't want to advertise that you could only afford the "budget" ENVE's!
  • 3 0
 @aka-bigsteve: Well, everyone needs to start somewhere? I just opened my practice and am in a ton of debt, so budget ENVEs for me.
  • 4 0
 @pinkbike Would love to see a comparison of the Zipp vs the Crank Brothers Synthesis Enduro. Two wheels that market themselves as being designed for compliance but a different approach to achieve it. I’ve not ridden the Zipp but it seems like they would be near the best or the best if they made a rear specific that was slightly stiffer. Thoughts?
  • 2 0
 My buddy rode the Zipps and thought the rear felt like a wet noodle...I just don't get the carbon wheel compliance thing. I like my carbon wheels to be stiff but guess that's just me...
  • 2 0
 I purchased just the front Zip and have mated it to the CB Synthesis and SC Reserve rear and I found that either of those is a great match. Right now I'm using the Zip on the Front and DT Swiss XM481 in the rear (Super Boost) and so far so good.
  • 1 0
 @zarban: isn't the CB front a single wall just like the Zipp?
  • 9 6
 I don't get the point of carbon wheelsets and their crazy prices. My hand built DT XM481 rims with I9 Hydra hubs, with 32 spokes front and back come in at 1930 grams. Literally half the price for 47 grams of weight saving? And being hand built they are perfectly tensioned to my weight and riding style... Just bragging rights?
  • 3 7
flag stumphumper92 (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Marketing my friend. If alu wheels were hyped up as much as carbon (and as expensive) then people would want them more. I'm not denying a upgrade in stiffness, but you're better off with a solid set of aluminum and don't have to worry about damaging carbon. And if you do damage alu, it's much cheaper to replace. Plus carbon wheels aren't really much lighter as it is.
  • 13 2
 Ride quality and durability. Ride quality is subjective, but most agree carbon is superior. With durability, I'd go through a set of wheels a season on aluminum, which adds up. My carbon wheels have lasted 2-3+ seasons with little to no truing/maintenance and then usually I've sold them and they're still solid.
  • 5 0
 @stumphumper92: you know you get free life time replacements if you damage these right?
  • 3 0
 @tgent: the DT E540s on my 2007 SX Trail lasted...13+ seasons, including dozens of days at bikeparks, couple dozen shuttle days and more than a handful at the skatepark and on the streets dropping to flat more than Id like to admit.

I know those are burly rims, but I just dont understand what people do to require new wheels every season.
  • 2 0
 Only way you could make those wheels better is by swapping for a DT hub Wink
  • 1 2
 @tgent: Takes a LOT of $90 aluminum DT rims to equate to anything from ENVE... and my EX511s have been holding on for 2 full seasons without issue.
  • 1 1
 @jaycubzz: Some of us ride low pressures in rough terrain. I was going through an aluminum rim every 3 months previously. My SC Reserves have been on my bike for almost 3 years now.
  • 1 0
 @jaycubzz: they can't pump their rear tyres 3 4 psi more for protection huh
  • 5 1
 Looks to me like the We Are One on Hydra hubs take the cake, in the comparison table. +$40 for the Hydra upgrade seems like a sensible choice to me, on top of We Are One's pretty great track record.
  • 4 0
 I thought the Rovals actually took the cake. Reliable DT hub and $450 cheaper and 60g lighter than the WAO...My buddies and I are either on Reynolds or e13 carbon wheels. Both have lifetime warranty and have been super nice/problem free for well over a year and we paid under $1200 per wheelset. Don't see a reason to go over $1300 ...
  • 3 0
 @Marky771: I see many more cracked Rovals than I do We Are One, and I see quite a few wheels. Personally I just wouldn't buy Rovals. I also like a higher engagement hub, and generally I'm not jazzed about DT wanting customers to spend +$200 to get 54t. DT hubs coming stock with 18T in this day and age is almost shameful.

Obviously I am only commenting on the wheels from the chart, but if you want to look at the $1200-1300 range, we can also pull in We Are One wheels with 1/1 hubs, as they would fall into that range and are also a pretty fantastic option.
  • 2 0
 @privateer-wheels: IIRC some of the carbon Rovals come with the 54T rachet upgrade out of the box?
  • 1 0
 @Apoxual: "some" means their entry level (which is what we're talking about) don't. So you do have to pay the extra. Try to pay attention here mate.
  • 2 0
 @Apoxual: Well that strengthens the case marginally. Personally I would still take the I9 1/1 with 90 poe.
  • 1 0
 @Marky771: 10 degree engagement? I'll take the Bontragers for $1300 please Alex.....
  • 3 0
 IMO wheels like this make aluminum seem like the better choice. Compliance is up (like aluminum), but weight isn't going down, and they're still big $. What's the point exactly?
  • 1 0
 One example: Stan's flow cb7 wheelset is significantly cheaper and is way lighter at 1760g.
  • 3 1
 Hubs that need care during a (still relatively short) review period don't hold up well in my book at all. My 5 year old Pro II Evos still are in perfect condition after doing exactly nothing maintenance wise. The same goes for a 10 year old Pro II rear hub on a different bike.
That part alone is a reason for me to never buy complete wheels.
  • 1 0
 Same experience here. Another plus of Hope hubs is the fantastic adaptability to various axle and freewheel standards. Bonus: they ain't made under suspicious circumstances.
  • 2 0
 I´ve never had and probably never will have a set of carbon wheels but I always thought one advantage of carbon wheels is that you don't have to true them from time to time because carobon doesn't bent ? So why are those moved-to-the-side-nipples an advantage ? The only thing I can think of is when you break a spoke but thats the same with any wheel isn't it ?
  • 2 0
 Offset, asymmetric number/width/tension of spokes all contribute to having a properly built wheel.

Just because carbon wants to stay straight/round and aluminum doesn’t, doesn’t mean that the spokes aren’t still under similar stress from riding and pedaling forces.
  • 1 0
 I've been rocking the AM30 on my Norco Torrent HT. Best thing I could have done to take the bike to the next level! The extra compliance over traditional carbon rim suits the HT perfectly but still super responsive. Also way more durable than aluminum. It's a win-win.
  • 7 4
 Logo is not big enough. How will people know I have ENVE rims?
  • 6 3
 Only centerlock?! That’s wack
  • 1 1
 I know people praise some carbon wheels and their "ride feel" but I can't justify buying a carbon wheelset that's heavier, way more expensive, and with inferior hubs than something like i9 Enduro 305 Hydras.
  • 4 0
 Wat. i9 Enduro 305, which are fantastic aluminum wheels BTW are $1,355. These are $1,600, or better yet WeAreOne Unions on the table above are $1,640 also with Hydra hubs. When you're spending over a grand on wheels the price difference of about $250 isn't much.
  • 2 1
 $1600 for just 1/1 hubs is ludicrous, same price gets you Nobl or We Are One with top tier hubs and better warranty without the arrogance
  • 2 0
 Price and “arrogance” aside, enves warranty - as written - is the best on the market bar none.
  • 1 0
 When "compliance" is the buzzword and the weight is so close, why pay more than good alloy wheels. The review should have addressed this.
  • 3 1
 Curious as to why 'Centerlock' only? i9 makes both 6-bolt and Centerlock
  • 3 1
 $40 more for hydra and we are one?
  • 1 2
 Looks like a solid option, but obligatory WeAreOne comment: Idk why anyone would buy these with the 1/1 hub over Unions with the Hydra hub...
  • 3 3
 Twice as expensive as an alloy DT Swiss EX1700 set, and heavier. What a deal!
  • 1 0
 they are not lighter- are yours 27.5?
  • 1 0
 The comparison chart is not in Envy's favor
  • 1 0
 LMFAO So bontrager makes the cheapest and lightest...
  • 1 0
 So the more expensive the wheel the heavier it is... OK got it!
  • 10 10
 Can Pinkbike please bring Paul Aston back for Enve wheel reviews
  • 1 2
 Looks like a set of Rovals.
  • 7 9
 this sound like cracking news
  • 4 7
 Cracking news
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014864
Mobile Version of Website