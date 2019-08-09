Review: e*thirteen's TRS+ 12-Speed Cassette Offers a Whopping 556% Range

Unlike the 11-speed design, which required a special spline tool, the aluminum side of the TRS+ cassette simply pushes onto the XD driver and is clamped in place via a 3mm Allen key. That seems simplistic, but it can be argued that the micro-fine threads of SRAM's XD driver are a disaster waiting to happen. There's no clear indication whether or not you've cross-threaded a SRAM cassette or if you are simply experiencing the resistance of its press-fit sleeve. The only way to be sure is to remove it, check, and then risk cross-threading it once more. E*thirteen's clamp-on arrangement settles that doubt by eliminating the threads and you'll never need to search for a spline tool to remove it either.



Gearing for the 9 x 50 and 9 x 46 is different, across their ranges: 9,11,13,15,17,20, 23, 27, 31, 36, 42, 50 for the 556-percent wide-range option and 9-10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-33-39- 46 for the 511-percent, close-ratio option. I weighed the 9 x 50 at 400 grams, which is close enough to e*thirteen's 398-gram figure to call it good. The weight of the 9 x 46 is stated at 336 grams.



Both the weight and price of the two cassettes fall between SRAMs Eagle XX1 and GX, (360g / 450g) which makes the TRS+ an attractive option, especially for those who want to upgrade from SRAM's 600-gram, lower level 12-speed cassettes. Sadly, e*thirteen's TRS+ cassettes are not Shimano compatible.



TRS+ cassettes slide over the threads of XD or XD-R drivers...

...And are clamped in place by a 3mm-hex Allen screw on the aluminum cogs.