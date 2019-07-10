Review: e*thirteen's New TRS & LG1 Tires - A Fun, Fast-Rolling Tire Combo

TRS A/T Race MoPo

• Intended use: trail / enduro

• All-terrain design

• MoPo rubber compound

• Protective Apex sidewall inserts

• Aramid layer bead to bead

• Folding bead

• Weight: 1015-grams

• MSRP: $71.95 USD

LG1 S/S EN Race

• Intended use: trail / enduro

• Fast-rolling semi-slick design

• Protective Apex sidewall inserts

• Aramid layer bead to bead

• Folding bead

• Weight: 1050-grams

• MSRP: $69.95 USD

Construction

TRS A/T Race MoPo -

The compound is e*thirteen's MoPo rubber that's said to sport ''Ultra high-tack, slow-rebound tread with a harder base for better treadwear and faster rolling.'' The full name is 'Motion Potion,' and it apparently comes from Thailand's underground moped drag racing scene. If you have ten minutes to spare, you're going to want to YouTube that one - it's way more interesting than bike tires.



The A/T is also built around a casing with a higher volume and rounder profile to it than what e*thirteen used previously, a change that should provide less of an on/off feel. Shorter side knobs make the tire look rounder as well, and a load of sipes everywhere let them conform to the ground.

A new casing gives the A/T a rounder profile than its predecessors.

Don't worry, we're not moving on without playing the 'What does it look like' game. This time around, I see some Maxxis DHR II in there with the wide, paddle-like braking lugs that alternate with longer, tightly spaced lugs. They're ramped on both, and while the sipes are different, they're all in the same orientation, too.



The side lugs are L-shaped all the way around on the A/T, whereas they alternate between that and rectangular on the DHR II. You might have also noticed those strange-looking sipes molded into the side of every cornering lug; those are said to let the lugs flex like an accordion (pictured at right) and better conform to the ground. They look neat and drop a few grams, too.

Spot the accordion-inspired knobs?

LG1 S/S EN Race -

The S/S is short for semi-slick, of course, but it's still much more substantial than some of the barely-there file treads that can be scary. Instead, a row of four small, siped knobs spans the tire's crown to provide braking bite, and you'll notice the rows use an alternating design that leads into the cornering knobs. The idea is to make that transition feel as natural as possible.



The Race compound means that it gets a soft, slow rebounding rubber on the sides and a faster rolling, slower wearing rubber in the middle. There's no MoPo to be found here, though, as the center knobs are too small to work well with that soft of a compound. Total weight for the 29'' x 2.4'' size with the LG1 EN designation is 1050-grams.

The semi-slick gets its own accordion side knobs, too.

Performance

Braking traction is... pretty decent, actually. That initial stab needs to be a touch gentler so as not to crack the tire loose (unless that's what you're trying to do), but there's a good amount of anchor there when you need it. In the dry (but not too dusty) and on a hardpacked surface or rock slab, I'd go so far as to say that there's enough braking bite for most rider's needs. It does do relatively well in low-traction conditions, too, be it wet or cat litter-dry, but you'll need a deft touch on the ol' rear stopper-lever if you're riding at the limit. The Kryptonite with the S/S is sticky mud that fills in the gaps between its low center knobs, effectively taking it from a semi-slick to an all-slick. No surprises there, though; that's not what it was made for.

Wet and muddy conditions aren't a problem unless it's sticky.

The tacky MoPo compound feels like sticky gum on warm pavement. The tacky MoPo compound feels like sticky gum on warm pavement.

Pros

+ Fast and fun

+ Sturdy, reliable casings

+ A/T is a great all 'rounder

- Semi-slick rolls fast but wears faster

- No lighter weight option

Pinkbike's Take:

While I probably wouldn't recommend the semi-slick if you put in huge miles or spend more time in the mud than the dust, combining it with the A/T on the front of the bike proved to be a surprisingly versatile and reliable setup. — Mike Levy

Have you ever noticed how most of us seem to have a favorite tire brand or model and pretty much everything else is somehow completely unrideable? If you're a Minion guy, you're probably just a Minion guy, and there are plenty out there who would happily give up their significant other before they hand have over their Magic Marys.There's a lot to choose from these days, though, including two new tires from e*thirteen. Their catalog has expanded with the new A/T tire (the sticky, $71.95 MoPo rubber compound version is tested here), and the fast-rolling LG1 S/S EN Race semi-slick tire that goes for $69.95 USD. You can get both in way too many configurations to list, including different casings, different sizes, and three different kinds of rubber recipes.Combining a sticky and aggressive front tire with a semi-slick on the rear can make for a fast-rolling combo that still provides the bite when you need it, but it's not exactly a new idea. And as fun as that set-up can be, it usually doesn't work all that well unless conditions are idiot-proof.e*thirteen is of the opinion that their semi-slick can still be an all-rounder, though; '''' which sounds a lot like an invite to see how true that actually is.First things first, e*thirteen seems to love acronyms and there are plenty decipher with these tires. For the 1015-gram TRS A/T MoPo that I ran up front, the TRS is a reference to their lighter weight casing that retains some cut protection and is intended for trail riding, and the A/T bit is short for all-terrain.This tire's construction is burlier than the A/T, with the LG1 EN being a reference to its ''''If we're talking about intentions, I'd put the TRS A/T and LG1 S/S combo in the burly trail bike category. Sure, both are a few hundred grams outside of that relatively light, high-volume segment that makes sense on a sporty trail bike, but they're also much more robust and reliable.The summer sun has baked many of my local trails to a hard, pavement-like crisp which, conveniently enough, is ideal for a tire like the LG1 S/S. As you'd expect, rolling speed is next-level when going from a standard tire to a semi-slick. This is most notable on jump lines and flow trails, and that's exactly where I found myself going faster while pedaling less. More speed with less effort, but big frickin' deal - it's semi-slick on a flow trail, so it better do that.Cornering grip is impressive, as it would be with meaty lugs on the shoulders, and I can't say that I noticed any strange transition from upright to leaned over, either.With fast-rolling tires like this semi-slick, I always ask myself if I'd take the time to swap it out for a more aggressive option if I knew it was going to rain a bunch. e*thirteen has come the closest to getting me to answer that with a 'no,' and the only reason I'd trade it for something meatier would be for climbing traction rather than more braking bite. Even then, it's really only shiny roots that give it real trouble; wet (not sticky) dirt and rocks aren't a problem. Depending on how you like to ride, that might not be a dealbreaker for you.On the front of the bike, the A/T proved itself as a durable, all-around option that didn't disappoint regardless of conditions. It's also a big improvement on the TRS Race that I spent time on last season, no doubt due to the rounder casing that's always been my preference and the tacky, slow-rebounding rubber.The soft rubber doesn't give you superpowers everywhere, but get it on a surface where you can take advantage of the grip and it'll do its thing. This was most obvious on Squamish's steep rock faces that often require minimal entry speed and maximum brake modulation. That's exactly where the A/T felt like chewing gum sticking to hot pavement and, strangely enough, sometimes made a sound that kinda matches that description.I ran the A/T between 17 and 20 psi without feeling any unwarranted casing or knob deflection, and without the old TRS tire's pronounced shoulders and relatively flat top, it delivers more speed and a neutral feel that's easier to live with.Onto the less-good things. The LG1 semi-slick's center knobs are low to begin with, but they managed to get even shorter a bit too quickly for my liking. The tire pictured here had less than fifteen (admittedly long-ish, skid-filled) rides on it when I took these photos, so it's wearing quickly. It has been reliable, however, with not a single flat to report. I don't have enough time on the MoPo-equipped A/T to comment on its reliability, but things are looking good so far given the softness of it.My only other issue is the weight. Okay, so neither of these 1000-ish-gram tires are all that heavy relative to their intentions, and I'd even say they're bang-on weight-wise for burly 29er trail bike rubber, but I can't help myself from wanting lighter versions for a sportier bike. Not instead of these, mind you, but additionally.