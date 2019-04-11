Review: e*thirteen's Updated LG1R Carbon Cranks

e*thirteen's carbon crank collection has been updated for 2019, with a slight change to the naming scheme, and more significant changes to the cranks themselves. The LG1R cranks are the toughest option in the lineup, and are designed to be able to handle the punishment doled out by EWS and World Cup DH racers.



The crank arms still have the oversized, slightly boxy look of the previous version, but the profile has been slimmed down a bit near the spindle for better heel clearance. That change didn't reduce the crank's stiffness – in fact, the cranks are claimed to be 10% stiffer than the previous version.

LG1R Crank Details

• Intended use: enduro / DH

• Carbon fiber arms, aluminum spindle

• Weight: 500 grams (with 32-tooth direct mount ring)

• Lengths: 160/165/170mm (83mm BB), 165/170/175mm (73mm BB)

• Five year warranty

• MSRP: $399 (cranks only)

The same chainring can be used for Boost and non-Boost spacing - simply switch the orientation of the spacers. The cranks have a 30mm spindle, with e*thirteen's triangular 'P3 Connect' interface.

Installation

The cranks have a boxy, overbuilt look, but they weigh in at only 500 grams with a 32-tooth chainring. The bottom bracket and direct mount chainring both use the same tool, which is included with the cranks.

Performance

Pinkbike's Take

Carbon cranks aren't for everyone, and even though they can take some serious abuse they're probably not the best option for perennial rock smashers, or penny pinchers for that matter. All the same, the LG1R cranks offer a considerable weight savings over aluminum in a stiff and strong package. — Mike Kazimer

The fixed spindle has been moved to the non-drive side, which is meant to make chainring installation and adjustment a little bit easier. There's also no need to use a different chainring depending on whether a bike has Boost or non-Boost spacing. Instead, a 3mm spacer is used to put the chainring in the right position. e*thirteen's unique triangular-shaped spindle / crankarm interface remains, and there's a self-extracting crankbolt on the driveside to make removal as easy as possible.Additional crank length options have been added into the mix - there's now a 160mm version of the LG1R for use with 83mm bottom bracket shell widths, which will be good news for DH riders searching for a little more ground clearance.With crank boots and a 32-tooth chainring, the 170mm LG1R crankset featured here weighs in at a very respectable 500 grams, which makes it one of the lightest DH-oriented cranksets on the market. The cranks alone retail for $399, with the BB and chainring sold separately.Installation was straightforward, thanks in part to the e*thirteen's handy chart that makes it easy to figure out how the chainring should be oriented. Once it's spaced correctly, the ring is secured in place using the same tool that's required to install e*thirteen's threaded bottom bracket. That tool is proprietary to e*thirteen, but it's also included with the cranks.The one small complaint I have about getting the cranks set up has to do with the plastic preload adjuster. It can be hard to get a good grip on it due to the rather low height of the ridges around the perimeter - it'd be much easier to turn if those were a little bit taller.Cranks aren't the most exactly the most exciting component to review – if they're performing properly you shouldn't have to think about them, no matter if you're hucking a big drop or laying down the watts on a stout climb. That was the case with the LG1R cranks – they're stiff and solid underfoot, and all of the hard landings and root smashing they underwent during the test period didn't cause any problems.I did notice that the e*thirteen chainring felt a little more 'grindy' in sloppy conditions than the SRAM Eagle ring I'd had on before – the interaction between the chain and chainring didn't feel as smooth when things got really mucky. In less grim conditions there weren't any issues, and overall the LG1R cranks have held up to the elements very well - the bottom bracket has survived all of the mud puddle dunkings I've subjected it to.It's a little detail, but I'm a fan of the way the LG1R's protective sticker covers almost the entire crank arm, which helps keep it from snagging on a shoe and beginning to peel off. The crank arm boots also have a design that's slightly different than the norm, with extra material around the perimeter to keep the crank ends safe from hard impacts with rocks or other trail obstacles. After all, if you're shelling out the cash for a set of fancy carbon cranks, you might as well keep them looking good for as long as possible.