Review: e*thirteen's Updated LG1R Carbon Cranks

Apr 11, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
e13 LG1R


e*thirteen's carbon crank collection has been updated for 2019, with a slight change to the naming scheme, and more significant changes to the cranks themselves. The LG1R cranks are the toughest option in the lineup, and are designed to be able to handle the punishment doled out by EWS and World Cup DH racers.

The crank arms still have the oversized, slightly boxy look of the previous version, but the profile has been slimmed down a bit near the spindle for better heel clearance. That change didn't reduce the crank's stiffness – in fact, the cranks are claimed to be 10% stiffer than the previous version.
LG1R Crank Details
• Intended use: enduro / DH
• Carbon fiber arms, aluminum spindle
• Weight: 500 grams (with 32-tooth direct mount ring)
• Lengths: 160/165/170mm (83mm BB), 165/170/175mm (73mm BB)
• Five year warranty
• MSRP: $399 (cranks only)
www.bythehive.com

The fixed spindle has been moved to the non-drive side, which is meant to make chainring installation and adjustment a little bit easier. There's also no need to use a different chainring depending on whether a bike has Boost or non-Boost spacing. Instead, a 3mm spacer is used to put the chainring in the right position. e*thirteen's unique triangular-shaped spindle / crankarm interface remains, and there's a self-extracting crankbolt on the driveside to make removal as easy as possible.

Additional crank length options have been added into the mix - there's now a 160mm version of the LG1R for use with 83mm bottom bracket shell widths, which will be good news for DH riders searching for a little more ground clearance.

With crank boots and a 32-tooth chainring, the 170mm LG1R crankset featured here weighs in at a very respectable 500 grams, which makes it one of the lightest DH-oriented cranksets on the market. The cranks alone retail for $399, with the BB and chainring sold separately.


e13 LG1R
The same chainring can be used for Boost and non-Boost spacing - simply switch the orientation of the spacers.
e13 LG1R
The cranks have a 30mm spindle, with e*thirteen's triangular 'P3 Connect' interface.


Installation

Installation was straightforward, thanks in part to the e*thirteen's handy chart that makes it easy to figure out how the chainring should be oriented. Once it's spaced correctly, the ring is secured in place using the same tool that's required to install e*thirteen's threaded bottom bracket. That tool is proprietary to e*thirteen, but it's also included with the cranks.

The one small complaint I have about getting the cranks set up has to do with the plastic preload adjuster. It can be hard to get a good grip on it due to the rather low height of the ridges around the perimeter - it'd be much easier to turn if those were a little bit taller.



e13 LG1R
The cranks have a boxy, overbuilt look, but they weigh in at only 500 grams with a 32-tooth chainring.
e13 LG1R
The bottom bracket and direct mount chainring both use the same tool, which is included with the cranks.



Performance

Cranks aren't the most exactly the most exciting component to review – if they're performing properly you shouldn't have to think about them, no matter if you're hucking a big drop or laying down the watts on a stout climb. That was the case with the LG1R cranks – they're stiff and solid underfoot, and all of the hard landings and root smashing they underwent during the test period didn't cause any problems.

I did notice that the e*thirteen chainring felt a little more 'grindy' in sloppy conditions than the SRAM Eagle ring I'd had on before – the interaction between the chain and chainring didn't feel as smooth when things got really mucky. In less grim conditions there weren't any issues, and overall the LG1R cranks have held up to the elements very well - the bottom bracket has survived all of the mud puddle dunkings I've subjected it to.

It's a little detail, but I'm a fan of the way the LG1R's protective sticker covers almost the entire crank arm, which helps keep it from snagging on a shoe and beginning to peel off. The crank arm boots also have a design that's slightly different than the norm, with extra material around the perimeter to keep the crank ends safe from hard impacts with rocks or other trail obstacles. After all, if you're shelling out the cash for a set of fancy carbon cranks, you might as well keep them looking good for as long as possible.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesCarbon cranks aren't for everyone, and even though they can take some serious abuse they're probably not the best option for perennial rock smashers, or penny pinchers for that matter. All the same, the LG1R cranks offer a considerable weight savings over aluminum in a stiff and strong package. Mike Kazimer





32 Comments

  • + 23
 Proprietary tools included unless you buy a yt or similar with said cranks and no tool included non at the distributor or non on line and no reply from e13s customer service.
  • + 5
 I'd just like to say that I've also experienced poor customer service from E13 and avoid buying E13 branded equipment nowadays because of this...
  • + 3
 @KxPop: a little 2nd hand experience to add another opinion; i have read several ppl over in the YT forum say that e13 customer service is really good.. However, there's even more people there saying that their products don't last very long so i'm not sure what to make of it altogether.
  • + 3
 I’ve had excellent customer service from e13 and highly recommend them
  • + 2
 www.rosebikes.com/e13-ethirteen-bottom-bracketlockring-tool-876071?product_shape=standard&article_size=Standard
  • + 1
 @KxPop: I had great customer service from them. I purchased a TRS+ 9-46 cassette last year. The higher gearing cogset had issues shifting due to incorrect machining and they sent me a TRS Race cassette immediately. All they asked was what the batch number was so they can track down faulty ones. I'm patiently waiting for a 12 speed 9-50 cassette from them.
  • + 1
 @b00sh00: I think i might be a regional thing. since @KxPop resides in Aussieland, the support might not be as good as in the US.
  • + 6
 Would like to do a blind study to see if riders can even tell what material their cranks are. Tape them up between runs and have people ride the same bike with cranks A, B, C and report their suspicions.
  • + 8
 Of course they can't tell the difference. However, for some people (e.g. XC racers) saving grams on each component of the bike still makes sense (crank, wheels, tires, bars, pedals, saddle, etc). These savings can add up to 2 kg, and the difference between an 11 kg bike or a 9 kg bike is definitely noticeable.
  • + 2
 @cvoc: sure, for racers it may make sense because they're fighting for tenths of seconds.
But if you're riding for fun it doesn't make any sense unless you get fun out of having the most expensive equipment (which some people do and it's perfectly fine too)
  • + 1
 You can tell the difference between a cheap set of alloy cranks and a quality set by how they feel, and am personally not a fan of carbon cranks but they definitely do feel stiffer and have a different ride quality over ally.
  • + 2
 @cvoc: This.
@wowbagger: I definitely have more fun on a light bike than on a heavy one.
  • + 1
 Bro, didn't you get the memo? They are like way more compliant like crabon bars. Wait, or were they stuff and harsh like crabon rimz... I get so confused. Crabon enviro bad, Aloominum recycle yay. Shred gnar etc.
  • + 2
 I have experience with an e13 crank, a chainguide, a hub and a cogset.
The crank’s bottom bracket fails after a year usage, the chaingude’s opening mechanism broke, a rear hub’s aluminum flange separated from the carbon hub shell, the cogset makes noise due to weak xd lock mechanism. I have bought these parts with bikes, but I will not buy anything from this company.
  • + 2
 If you would have contacted the customer service or the shop where you bought it you would have gotten a new chainguide for free!
  • + 1
 This crank came with my new bike. I changed the chain ring. The manual said to torque the chain ring locking nut to a certain spec. Yet, the proprietary tool does not attach to a ratchet style torque wrench. I called customer service and they said, “you’re right. Oops. Well, just tighten it really tight with a crescent wrench.” So much for precision.
  • + 1
 Which provider of generic, lowest possible bid, OEM parts do you trust more; Race Face or e13?

Feel like if I was buying a bike with full XTR I would rather see Next cranks than these as the replacement for the vaporware XTR cranks.
  • + 0
 Carbon may not be the best option for rock strikes but it still saves weight and doesn't bend under load.
There's nothing out there in titanium for DH and at decent pricetag yet. I'm still waiting for a sub 500g Ti crankset for ~500 bucks...
  • + 11
 Will take durability over weight any day.
  • + 2
 I hear the fast guys put weights on their cranks to balance them and lower their center of gravity
  • - 3
 @Ktron: You meant 'Will take price over durability any day'?
Titanium is far more durable than aluminium, and it can be lighter as bonus.
  • + 10
 @qreative-bicycle: BB area is the place where cutting weight makes least sense. Considering EEwings cost 1000$, it's plain ridiculous to spend 850$ more than necessary. Even if you got some XC version at 500g. Then you speak of DH, just get GX and be done with it. Also alu cranks bending under load? Really? At the risk of appearing rude, how fat are you?
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: A friend bent one E-thirteen crank hitting the pedal at low position, he's 80kg and not riding at pro level. He got a free replacement from E-thirteen while Canyon wouldn't hear anything tho. It's one case from many others seen over the years.
I've striked my pedals many times and my carbon cranks are not bending.

I do ride the SixC on both DH & street/park bikes and will never go back to aluminum. Imo any gramms I can get rid of makes the bike feel more playful, more active and you fight less against your bike.

You must assume they are customers willing to get a steel frame with alloy components, while some others go carbon for the weight, that's a choice.
Here the subject I pointed was using titanium, the most reliable and possibly the lightest material for cranksets but no DH option yet... I may be interested in it if the msrp has 3 numbers.
  • + 2
 @qreative-bicycle: You feel every gramm? Go to the gym so beeing a weight weenie becomes obsolete
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle:

Carbon doesn’t really bend. It’s either in shape or it breaks. It can flex some though
  • + 1
 I could buy only one thing from this company- CHAIN GUIDE and nothing else. YT Industries should give up on them seriously.
  • + 1
 Why? Just because of a bad YT customer service it doesn't say that the e13 costumer service is bad at all.
  • + 1
 Still staggers me that people put carbon cranks on a mountain bike. Give me durable metal over weight any time!
  • + 5
 Some people like to stare at thier bike at the trail head instead of riding
  • + 0
 You can have light, strong and cheap. Pick two.
  • + 0
 Unoriginal comment is unoriginal
  • + 0
 @Cammyd14: it ain't less true because it's aged. It's called a classic comment.

Post a Comment



