Review: EVOC Trail Pro 16 Protector Backpack

EVOC have a comprehensive line of backpacks and the Trail Pro series is the latest model in the mix. A pre-formed, lightweight and flexible pad called the Liteshield Plus is designed to provide extra spine protection in the event of a crash. If a crash generates enough force to damage the pad EVOC will replace it free of charge.



The Trail Pro is available in 10, 16 (tested), and 26-liter volumes and two different lengths, S/M and L/XL, for varying torso sizes.

Trail Pro Details

• 10, 16, and 26l capacities

• S/M and M/L torso sizes

• Multiple hip pockets, depending on size

• Helmet attachment

• Compatible with 3l hydration bladders

• Fleece-lined glasses compartment

• Nylon-Polyester Kodra material

• TÜV-certified

• MSRP: $220 (10l), $240 (16l), $260 (26l)

• www.evocusa.com

The back protector is slim and lightweight.

The Trail Pro (left) has a lighter weight and less bulky protection system than the Neo (right).

Design and Features

Performance

The wide waistband helps keep the pack secure and in place.

Pros

+ Full-featured

+ Comfortable and lightweight

+ Rides well



- Storage layout may not suit everyone

- It's expensive

Pinkbike's Take

EVOC have again delivered a worthy option with the Trail Pro, and while I do have a few qualms with the layout of the storage compartments, overall, the pack is one of the best I've ridden. It's comfortable and offers a good deal of protection, something that's always good to have, especially if I'm far enough out in the woods that I need a backpack. — Daniel Sapp

There are pre-formed 3-D pads on the back to save weight and improve comfort while also increasing air circulation by creating space between the backpack and the rider's back.Fit is well thought out, with extra space for the neck and clearance to keep it from interfering with a rider's helmet. A wide hip belt tapers from the mesh pads in the lumbar region of the pack to sit snugly against the rider without hindering movement, and there is also a breathable, medically-engineered Airo-flex belt to further help keep things in place.The backpack also uses EVOC's 'Brace Link', which allows riders to adapt the padded shoulder straps to their preferred width via variable connector elements. There are no seams on the shoulder straps in the neck or upper shoulder area to reduce friction and pressure.There's a rain cover, a tool compartment that is accessible from a large pull strap, and lateral compression straps to round out the package.Coming from riding EVOC's Neo 16l for the last year, I was excited to get my hands on the Trail Pro in the same size. The Neo was my go-to for its fit over anything else. The pack didn't shift on me when riding technical trails and was easy to manage various weights, whether loaded down or running light, it fit well, something other packs struggled with. My main complaint with that pack was the heat from the back protector.Enter the Trail Pro. Although my riding with the pack has been limited, it's been enough to get a really excellent impression of how it performs. The pack stays in place and doesn't move on rough terrain. The hip belt is comfortable and supportive, and the overall weight of the pack is substantially less than the Neo, a huge plus. It seems much more ventilated, which is also a benefit on warmer days or on rides where you're putting out a lot of effort.Storage in the pack is well thought out, although I would like to see a bit more depth in the front compartment so I could fit a full-size hand pump, shock pump, and hand saw in with tools, etc. The double zipper closure with flap makes loading extra gear in the front of the pack, especially when it comes to stuffing a wind shell in, a bit tricky and I wish there was an outer stuff-compartment for that purpose as I hate putting a muddy shell in with my semi-clean tools.All of these are minor qualms but, when someone is paying a premium price for a premium product, it's worth pointing out.