Review: EXT Aria Air Shock

Jockeying for top spot in the air shock markets means brands need to bring something innovative to the table. Modern expectations such as plush operation, reliability, and high and low-speed compression adjusters are expected at the least.



The Italian suspension manufacturing, EXT, aimed to do exactly that with their air sprung damper, the Aria. Translating simply to "air" in Italian, the Aria sets EXT apart from the usual suspension brands with new features that haven’t been seen before in an air shock.



Taking a similar approached from their Era fork, the Aria shock uses two adjustable air springs: the main self-equalizing positive/negative spring and a ramp up chamber to change the progression. In other words, the mid-stroke support and progression can be tuned more independently, without having major effects on the initial breakaway force. The Aria is one of the few air shocks on the market that features a hydraulic bottom out control as well, but it's not slim in shape or inexpensive.

Aria Details

• Metric sizes: 210x50-55, 230x57.5-65, 250x67.5-75 mm

• Trunnion sizes: 185x50-55, 205x57.5-65, 225x67.5-75mm

• Independently tuneable main and ramp up air chambers

• Hydraulic bottom-out control (HBC)

• 5 damper adjustments: high and low speed compression, rebound, HBC, lock-out (Lok 2.0)

• Weight: 659 grams (205x65mm) w/o hardware

• MSRP: €1,060 EUR / $1,150 USD (includes high pressure shock pump)

How the Dual Air Chamber System Works

Damper Adjustments

Price and Weight

Setup

Nukeproof Giga 297 Test Bike Details

Rear travel: 180 mm

Shock stroke: 65 mm

Average leverage ratio: 2.87

Overall progression: 25.5%

Fork: EXT Era 170

Rider weight: 78 kg

Main air spring pressure: 250 psi (24% sag)

Ramp chamber pressure: 400 psi

Rebound: (from closed): -8

High Speed Compression: -12

Low Speed Compression: -10

Hydraulic Bottom Out: -10



Performance

EXT Aria Ohlins TTX2 Air

How Does It Compare?

Pros

+ Dual positive air chambers can be tuned individually to work with frames of all leverage types

+ One of a few air shocks on the market with hydraulic bottom out control

+ Mid-stroke support is unrivalled by any other air shock





- Tedious setup procedure the requires proprietary high pressure pump (incl.)

- Inconsistencies and failures in some air springs

- High price point



Pinkbike's Take

In the past, I've always appreciated the performance and reliability of EXT's coil shocks. Unfortunately, that wasn't totally true in the case of the Aria. Initially, the Aria didn't meet our expectations of being buttery smooth. On multiple occasions, the air spring began to top out. It then proceeded to fail, resulting in the shock becoming stuck at full travel.



Further down the road, EXT sent another Aria damper, which was fitted to a different test bike. That specific shock didn't let us down after that. When the Aria was functioning normally, it provided brilliant mid-stroke support and bottom out control that can't be matched by other air shocks.



I can live with the lengthy setup procedure and proprietary pump given how well this shock can perform but for the price, reliability shouldn't be on your mind. — Matt Beer

EXT calls their dual positive air chamber AS3 technology. This unique patented design uses two dynamic seals to separate three different chambers. The main air chamber indicated by the “+” symbol on the black air valve features a self-equalizing negative air chamber while the nickel coloured “++” valve controls the progression.Unusually high resting pressures are required for the Aria’s ++ chamber to operate compared to standard air shocks. The ++ chamber can be pumped up to 600 PSI for maximum progression, or as low as the main air spring pressure for less ramp up. Due to those high pressures, a proprietary analog pump is needed and included with the Aria.The major benefit of the system combines two individually tuneable air springs to give a much more linear leverage curve versus a traditional air shock which can fall from the beginning to middle of the stroke, often referred to as “wallowing”.By allowing for independent changes in the air chambers, you can see on the how white line of the AS3 spring produces a straighter line versus the red dashed line of a typical air spring. Increasing the + pressure equates to a more linear change affecting the mid stroke while increasing the ++ pressure has a more noticeable effect on the end stroke progression. This leads to fewer compromises versus a traditional air shock that uses volume spacers to increase the progression, such as a high stored spring force.Furthermore, the Aria requires a strict and tedious set up procedure. The instructions are clear but there's a lot of numbers floating around. An air pressure chart shows the recommended starting + and ++ pressures, as well as the equivalent coil spring weights. It’s critical to follow these steps closely and give yourself time to allow for the initial set up.The Aria uses the same damper design as EXT’s heavy-duty E-Storia coil shock, however, slight modifications have been made to account for the dynamics of the different spring types.Externally, there are five adjustments on the Aria: a single rebound dial, the hydraulic bottom out control (HBC), high and low-speed compression, plus a Lok 2.0 climb switch lever.The high and low-speed compression adjusters have 14 clicks of adjustment, while the rebound has 16. On the HBC, there are 12 clicks. The Lok 2.0 switch can be set anywhere in its range, but firms up quickly once it nears the closed position after 90 degrees of rotation.Those compression circuits are said to be independent of one another, as is the rebound control. Each click or two does have a noticeable change on the operation of the shock, although that could vary depending on the bike’s kinematics.To change the low-speed compression and HBC, a 4mm allen key is needed. For the high-speed compression adjuster you’ll have to reach for a 12mm socket or spanner. Only the rebound dial can be turned by hand, but 3D-printed caps that snap onto the high-speed adjuster are out there.The position sensitive adjustable HBC slows the compressive force towards the end of the stroke. This can be more desirable than increasing the ++ pressure since the air spring return force remains unchanged.Made in Italy, EXT’s Aria offers adjustments like no other air shock on the market. Unsurprisingly, that makes it the most expensive shock on the market too. At 1060,00€ / $1,150.00 USD, it’s nearly double the price of the $699 Rockshox Vivid Ultimate, which also features hydraulic bottom-out resistance.Weighing 659g, the Aria is 79g lighter than the Vivid (738g). Ironically, that’s as much as EXT’s Storia LOK V3 coil-sprung damper,a 475# coil.EXT provided a few Aria dampers over the course of this drawn out review. The first was tuned to the progressive nature of a Nukeproof Giga. Further down the road, I also installed another Aria on the Ibis HD6 with a specific tune as well. Neither of those starting points are special treatment though - EXT has a catalog of tunes to match your bike’s kinematics.Unboxing the Aria reveals the proprietary, high-pressure pump, mounting hardware and a detailed setup guide. The guide lays out the inflation procedure, suggested damper settings, and a chart that correlates the air spring pressures with the equal coil spring rates, however, that is only helpful if you know which one you would use on said bike. Otherwise, you’ll need to make a guess-timate, check the amount of sag, and fine tune from there.To begin the inflation procedure, high-pressure ++ (nickel) air valve is first inflated to the prescribed pressure. Next, the + (black) valve is pumped up in 50 psi increments. It’s important to note that these increments are counted after cycling the shock and the pressure has been equalized each time.Installing and inflating the shock took about 20 minutes - much longer than a standard air shock. In order to reach the 250 psi in the + chamber, the equivalent to the 500# coil spring on the Nukeproof Giga, this procedure required eight cycles of installing the pump and equalizing the shock.Once inflated though, the dual air chambers mean that altering the progression doesn’t require removing the air can or extra parts, like all other air shocks.In the case of the Giga, EXT’s guide correlates a 500# coil spring to recommended pressures of 250 and 480 psi in the + and ++ chambers. That provided roughly 24% sag - less than the coil spring achieved (30%). I’d go on to drop the ++ pressure down to 450 psi to decrease the progression though.EXT’s damper setup guide includes a baseline of clicker adjustments. For the given spring rate on the Giga, I toggled between 7 and 8 clicks from closed on the rebound, 10 and 12 out on the low and high-speed compression. Due to the combo of an air spring and the Giga’s progressive leverage rate, I rarely found the bottom of the travel, even with the HBO open, so that stayed 10 clicks out from closed.Bikes with less progression are where the advantages of the Aria’s ramp chamber and HBO make the most sense. With that said, I was able to dial back the ++ chamber from the recommended 480 psi to 400. That toned down a firm ramp up to make the second half of the travel closer to the Storia coil shock that it replaced, but brought along the benefit of support early on in the stroke too.The HD6 was spec'd with a Fox Float X2 and the pressure hovered close to 180 psi , depending on the type of riding I'd plan to tackle. Not knowing the equivalent coil spring rate, I choose 200 and 390 psi to sit at 30% sag, the equivalent of a 400# coil spring. At those numbers, the HD6 felt choppy and reluctant to break into the stroke, so I dropped the + pressure down to 185 psi and that’s when the Aria’s dual air springs started to work their magic.The Aria isn’t your average air shock and that’s evident after navigating the first few features on the trail, however, it brought a few surprises along the way. While there were good days aboard the Aria, there were also some let downs, but let’s start on a positive note.Set to the pressures listed above, the Aria provided an unmatched level of mid-stroke support that no other air shock attained on the Giga. The damper performance is equal to EXT’s coil versions, which both provide exceptional control with slightly heavier hydraulic sense, even when the compression adjusters are wide open. This was most apparent on the HD6 and for the majority of the time I ran the Aria’s high and low-speed compression adjusters close to fully open (HSC -12, LSC -10) on that bike.With the dual air chambers, the Aria has the capability to be tuned more linearly than other air shocks - an attempt to have a consistent “coil-like” feel throughout the stroke, and while that’s true on the trail, the sensitivity isn’t all that I hoped it would be. As for the noise level of that damper action, the Aria is louder than a Vivid or Float X2.Throughout the test, I tried multiple Aria dampers, some with re-designed seal layouts. The production version uses three “notches” in which the chambers equalize. One shock in particular had what I’d describe as a “stepped” feel. Near 30% travel on both shocks, a bump could be felt as air moved in its internally intricate ways, most noticeable on low-speed compressions. Each shock broke into the travel smoothly though.On three occasions, the Aria developed a top-out problem, eventually leading to the main positive air chamber failing and the shock would become stuck at full travel. Discussions with EXT confirmed the inflation procedure was performed correctly and after three attempts to resolve the issue (with new shocks), we arrived at the same result. It’s unclear if the trunnion mount-style shock of the Giga caused that issue, but I never ran into those problems with any other shock on that bike either.Fast forward a few months and onto a new test bike, the Ibis HD6. During the Aria's time on the HD6, it worked impeccably and showed no signs of air pressure changes, top out dilemmas, or inconsistencies. That leaves me with mixed feelings about the reliability of the Aria.I do have to tip my hat to EXT for designing that clever dual-air design. The dual air chambers and HBC offer the advantage of balancing mid-stroke support, progression and bottom-out control without a harsh ramp up or springy kickback of too many volume spacers. However, there are proven competitors out there that are more dependable for a lower cost.We would have loved to include the Aria in our Shock Week group test last year, but at the time the air valves didn’t clear the shock tunnel on our baseline bike, a Santa Cruz Nomad. EXT has solved the clearance issues, although it does requires a unique air can for Santa Cruz bikes.Given the various shocks I’ve installed on the Nukeproof Giga, I would rank the Aria as one of the best-performing dampers out there. The TTX2 is smoother throughout the travel but finding additional mid-stroke support comes with a compromise in which the initial stroke firmed up.For adjustments, the Ohlins TTX2 Air houses rebound, high and low-speed adjusters, but with fewer clicks, potentially letting the user arrive at a sweet spot sooner. Progression is first chosen by way of two different size air cans, depending on the bike’s leverage rate, and then adjusted internally using volume spacers. There’s no hydraulic bottom-out control either.Again, the Aria’s most impressive feature, the dual air chambers were able to be tuned in a way to provide support in the middle of the stroke without firming up the start of the travel- something that other air shocks can’t deliver in the same fashion. When switching back and forth between the two, it was clear how the mid-stroke of the Aria allowed for more mid-stroke support - the ability to push into the bike to make dynamic movements without diving deeper into the travel - compared to the TTX.