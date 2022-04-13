Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock

At this point in their MTB history, EXT should need no introduction. The boutique Italian suspension company offers a burly single crown fork loaded with bullet points, a fleet of coil-sprung dampers, and are currently working on an air shock. The Arma is their coil-sprung downhill damper that forgoes a climb switch in favour of an adjustment you don’t often see on an MTB damper - a hydraulic bottom out (HBC).



Even though most downhill bikes have moved to 250 or sometimes 230mm metric shock sizing, there are still some imperial lengths offered, like the classic 9.5 x 3.0". Of course, trunnion mounts are available in the longer 205 and 230mm options too.



Once you’ve filled out the order form that requires not only the shock size and rider weight you’ll have to specify which bike the Arma will be bolted onto as well, because each shock is custom built with a 4-week lead time. EXT also understands that a rider’s needs may change depending on the tracks, so the choice of two lightweight steel springs is built into the $1,100 price tag.



Arma Details



• 4 adjustments: high/low speed compression, rebound, bottom out

• Engineered rebound circuit to separate bump and rebound oil flow

• Ultra low-friction seal and shaft coating

• Low reservoir pressure: 55 PSI

• Full custom hydraulic setup available

• Weight: 432 grams (250 x 75mm) w/hardware

• MSRP: $1,100 USD, €879 (includes two springs)

• extremeshox.com

• 4 adjustments: high/low speed compression, rebound, bottom out• Engineered rebound circuit to separate bump and rebound oil flow• Ultra low-friction seal and shaft coating• Low reservoir pressure: 55 PSI• Full custom hydraulic setup available• Weight: 432 grams (250 x 75mm) w/hardware• MSRP: $1,100 USD, €879 (includes two springs)