Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork

If you're drawn to boutique parts, then the premium Era fork from Extreme Shox (EXT) has undoubtably caught your eye already. We've had multiple testers shake down this fork for more than twelve months, giving us a well-rounded taste of what the Era is capable of and how it compares to other forks on the market.



The black lower casting and stanchions blend in with a lot of forks these days, but inside lies a stack of technologies that EXT gathered from their extensive racing heritage to differentiate the Era from the rest. EXT moved into the mountain bike suspension segment in 2014 with the Storia (and Arma) rear shock, which literally translates to "story" in Italian. The Italian suspension manufacturer didn't have five fancy acronyms or even a model name for the shocks in mind. It has always been their performance that sold, and a little over a year ago their foray into supporting both ends of the mountain bike began with the Era fork.





EXT Era Details



• Intended use: all-mountain/enduro

• Travel: 140, 150, 160, or 17 0mm

• Wheel size: 29"

• Stanchions: 36 mm

• Offset: 44 mm

• HS3 hybrid air spring system

• Adjustments: HSC, LSC, rebound, two positive air chambers

• Actual weight: 2270 grams (w/thru-axle)

• MSRP: €1480

Chassis

The Pacific Northwest was the perfect testing ground for finding out if this fork's CSU creaked. Between the wet weather, huge square edge hits, and hard braking due to the grade of trails here, the Era was put through the wringer.

Spring

The HS3 spring can be very progressive. I set up the ++ chamber lower than the setup guide recommended for a more linear fork. Full bottom outs were still infrequent and easier to anticipate than the abrupt ramp of the higher pressure.

The wrench flats are ultra low, so it's best to have a certified service center open things up. It also requires some special tools to do a full rebuild and a vacuum bleed is preferred.

Damper

Initial Setup

Three springs and three damper adjustments can be a tricky to set up. If you like an extremely progressive feel and can endure that force more often, then the recommended settings will work for you. This is best matched with slower speeds and more technical riding. Luckily, EXT's user manual steers riders in a close direction.

Base Settings

+ chamber: 67 psi

++ chamber: 97 psi

Low speed compression: 8

High speed compression: 7

Rebound: 15

Bike Park Settings + chamber: 70 psi

++ chamber: 100 psi

Low speed compression: 7

High speed compression: 6

Rebound: 13



*All adjustments were counted from the closed position.



These settings offered all the qualities I was looking for with the + chamber a touch over and the ++ a little under the pressures we began with. It resulted in a balance of small bump compliance, support, and bottom-out control without a wall of ramping, which came earlier in the stroke with the original settings.

Ride Impressions

This fork has seen it all, from multi-day single track epics to the Whistler Bike Park, and a few heinously steep Sea to Sky secret stashes.

Serviceability