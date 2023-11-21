Review: EXT ERA V2.1 Fork

EXT are still relatively new to the MTB market but they've cooked up a product that offers genuinely top-drawer performance. The blend of sensitivity with support is outstanding (possibly class-leading), the setup guide is spot-on and the compression adjustment is effective and intuitive. Some riders may want faster rebound options though. It's also important to be aware that the axle to crown height is slightly shorter than other rivals, and if you want to compensate by boosting the travel to 180 mm, you'll need a whole new fork. That brings us to the price, which is on the higher end compared to its similarly performing rival, the Fox 38. For those looking for a boutique fork and aren't afraid to splash the cash, the ERA V2.1 won't disappoint.



— Seb Stott