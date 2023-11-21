Review: EXT ERA V2.1 Fork

EXT made quite an impression with their first MTB fork back in 2020. Yes, it was eye-wateringly expensive, but the performance was enough to give Fox and RockShox a bloody nose. That's not something you can say for every brand trying to break into the MTB suspension game - Öhlins is one of the biggest names in motorsport suspension yet it took several years before their MTB forks were on par.
The latest iteration is called the Era V2.1. It's still aimed at the enduro market; with 36 mm stanchions and up to 170 mm travel, it weighs in at 2,344 g, which is very similar to a RockShox Zeb or Fox 38. If you want more travel, there's the ERA V2 LT, which offers 180 or 190 mm.
Updates over the original include a whole new air spring with a larger negative chamber for improved
EXT ERA V2.1 Specs
• Intended use: enduro • Travel: 140-170 mm (internally adjustable at service centre) • Adjustments: High- & Low-Speed Compression, Rebound, dual air pressure • HS3 hybrid coil & air spring with 2 positive air chambers & self-equalising negative chamber • 29" only, 44mm offset, 36mm stanchions • Torque cap compatable • Weight: 2,344 grams (actual, 215 mm steerer) • MSRP: 1,480 € + Vat • extremeshox.commojo.co.uk
off-the-top sensitivity. New lower legs feature a floating axle to help reduce friction and are fitted with new slotted bushings for the same reason. There's also a lighter rebound tune and top-out bumper in the secondary positive air chamber.
Our complaint with earlier versions of the ERA was a tendency to top out when pulling on the handlebars. For a fork this expensive, that's pretty hard to overlook, so we wanted to see if EXT have it sorted.
Technology & features
Air spring EXT use a three-chamber air spring much like Öhlins and Manitou. There's a regular positive chamber above the piston to resist compression, with a self-equalizing negative chamber below it, helping ease the fork into the first part of its travel. The extra third chamber, which EXT call "++", controls the mid-to-end stroke progression.
The "++" chamber is set to a higher pressure than the regular "+" chamber. As the fork compresses into the travel, the air in the + chamber is compressed until it equals the pressure in the ++ chamber. From then on, the floating piston that separates the two positive chambers moves freely upwards, and the volume of the positive spring effectively expands to include both chambers.
The upshot is that the air spring acts like a low-volume air spring in the first part of the travel, but a high-volume air spring in the second part. It's like fitting a RockShox fork with several volume tokens to improve mid-stroke support, but those tokens disappear at some point in the mid-travel so the end-stroke doesn't get too firm to use all the travel. In other words, you have a more linear (coil-like) spring curve, with more mid-stroke support but less end-stroke ramp than a regular air spring.
Another advantage is that there's no need to fiddle around adding or removing volume spacers to adjust the progression. Just use a shock pump to adjust the pressure in the ++ chamber at the trailside. The more pressure in the ++ compared to the + chamber, the later in the travel the floating piston will start moving and the more progressive the spring curve will be - see the graphs above from EXT.
In addition, there's a small coil spring housed on the end of the air shaft where it connects to the lower legs. Much like RockShox's Buttercups, the idea is to make it easier for the fork to start compressing on small or high-frequency bumps, by allowing the fork chassis to slide a few millimeters independently of the air spring, or by compressing in tandem with the air spring at the beginning of the stroke, thereby making the overall spring less stiff. EXT say this improves the "off-the-top" feel and small-bump sensitivity.
Unlike RockShox Buttercups, if you remove the lowers and compress the spring by hand (as shown in the video), you can see the coil spring compressing by several millimetres over the first 10 or 20 mm or so of the air spring's stroke. At the beginning of the travel, this will soften the overall spring stiffness by acting as a pair of springs in series.
Chassis The lower legs have been upgraded to include a floating axle, much like Fox and Öhlins use. The axle has a step that clamps the hub against the left leg first, then the right leg clamps onto the axle with a pinch bolt. The idea is that the legs can self-align and remain perfectly parallel - independent of hub width variation, wear or dirt - and this keeps friction to a minimum.
The crown extends upwards around the base of the steerer tube. This means the crucial connection between the crown and the steerer benefits from a longer connection surface (about 5 cm instead of 3 cm), helping to improve stiffness and reduce the chances of creaking at the crown. Pretty clever.
Damper The damper is relatively conventional compared to the spring, with a single-tube architecture with a spring-backed IFP. Rebound and compression flow are fully checked to stop back-flow through the rebound valve during compression (and visa-versa), so the rebound setting shouldn't affect the compression forces (and visa-versa). There's low-speed and high-speed compression adjustment (16 and 14 clicks, respectively) plus 20 clicks of rebound. The rebound range has been made lighter/faster for V2.1.
Bushings EXT say a new bushing material allows for more accurate sizing, resulting in more consistently low friction. A slot in the bushing allows oil to flow up through it when the fork compresses (as shown), helping with lubrication.
Servicing EXT recommends performing a lower leg service every 25-50 hours. Unlike when the fork was first launched, this can now be done at home following the instructions in the video above or the manual here. For a full service, which is recommended every 50-100 hours or every 6-12 months, you'll need to send it to an EXT service centre.
Setup and performance
I rode the V2 fork briefly before sending it away to Mojo Rising (EXT's UK partner and service centre) where the V2.1 updates were installed. Before the updates, the rebound was relatively slow when fully open, yet there was some top-out when pulling hard on the bars to hop over trail obstacles.
After the updates, the rebound was a little faster, though still not super fast, and the top-out issue was gone.
In contrast to Matt's experience with the original ERA, I found the suggested settings printed on the fork leg to be pretty much spot-on. At 85 kg, I settled on 70 psi in the main spring and 110 psi in the ++ chamber. I kept the rebound fully open (20 out of 20 clicks from closed) and added a few clicks of low-speed (8 out of 16 clicks from closed) and high-speed compression (6 out of 14 clicks from closed) to add support in big holes and steps that litter the Tweed Valley where I ride. That was all I needed to do.
If you do need help or advice with setup, the people at Mojo Rising live and breathe this stuff and can talk or walk you through it if you're in the UK.
There are no bleeder valves to release trapped air pressure in the lower legs, but Chris Porter from Mojo Rising suggested using a clean, lubed zip tie to release air via the wiper seals. He also suggested doing this with the fork partially compressed to create a partial vacuum in the lower legs when the fork is at full extension. Sensitivity at the start of the stroke is good even without this hack, but the vacuum trick makes it just that little bit better - at least for a while. Of course, you could do this with any fork and it's easier with bleeder valves, but I wouldn't say the ERA needs this dong to offer good sensitivity. It certainly helps though.
How does it compare?
I tested the EXT back to back against a Fox 38 Factory, which I consider to be the best in class among enduro forks. As well as having plenty of background ride time on each, I did a back-to-back test, riding them both several times on the same track, same bike, same day. I strongly believe this is the only way to get a true sense of how a fork stacks up.
In this case, there isn't much to separate them. In terms of sensitivity, both are class-leading. When it comes to small bumps near the start of the travel, an area where Fox has outshone all its other rivals, I think the EXT might have a very slight advantage. I only felt this when going very slow (usually when climbing) - once up to speed on a rough trail, both offered similar levels of comfort and a reassuring feeling of consistent connection to the trail. Also, bear in mind this is while using Chris Porter's zip tie trick to create a vacuum in the lowers; the Fox had regular atmospheric pressure in its lowers.
With the setup I was using, I felt the Fox 38 was riding higher in its travel and recovering faster from big compressions. The rebound was fully open on the EXT, but a few clicks away on the Fox. I'm not saying the EXT was too slow for me, but it's nice that the Fox has a bit more room to manoeuvre in the faster direction, especially for lighter riders. On the other hand, the EXT's compression adjustment range feels more intuitive to me. A few clicks make a noticeable difference and you can add meaningful hydraulic support without running into too much harshness. Whereas on the Fox GRIP2 damper, the compression adjustment range is narrow and it's easier to get lost in the many barely distinguishable clicker settings. But unlike some other reviewers, I had no issues with the 38 holding itself up in the travel under braking or big holes, even with minimal compression damping.
In terms of chassis stiffness, I couldn't separate them, and I deliberately sought out big holes and heavy landings.
Perhaps the biggest difference on the trail, however, is the axle to crown length. I measured the EXT at 582 mm (EXT states 582+/-5 mm) whereas my 170 mm Fox 38 measures 590 mm. For added context, I measured a RockShox Zeb at 585 mm. This could partly explain why I felt the Fox 38 rides higher in its travel (I think the faster rebound is a factor too) and the need to add compression damping to the EXT to hold it up higher in holes.
A shorter axle-to-crown length is neither good nor bad, but it's important to be aware of this when choosing which travel to go for, especially since the ERA maxes out at 170 mm. If you want a longer fork/higher ride height you'll need to go for the ERA V2 LT, which covers 180 and 190 mm. It's a shame that neither option can cover 170 and 180 mm, which are probably the most common travel options in the enduro category. The Fox 38 can be set to 160, 170 or 180 mm.
Which would I choose? I'd likely stick with the Fox 38 if for no other reason than the quick-release axle makes wheel swaps easier, although for some riders that's a very minor point. The option to run faster rebound and the ability to run 160-180 mm air springs makes the 38 more versatile too.
But the real difference is the price. This will vary by market but there's no doubt the ERA is pricier. 1,480 € + Vat translates to £1,590 in the UK. The Fox Factory 38 retails for £1,399 ($1,159 in the US). It feels pretty strange to be suggesting a four-digit fork as the "value option", but less expensive versions of the Fox 38 are available with very similar performance and there are plenty of deals online.
Pinkbike's Take
EXT are still relatively new to the MTB market but they've cooked up a product that offers genuinely top-drawer performance. The blend of sensitivity with support is outstanding (possibly class-leading), the setup guide is spot-on and the compression adjustment is effective and intuitive. Some riders may want faster rebound options though. It's also important to be aware that the axle to crown height is slightly shorter than other rivals, and if you want to compensate by boosting the travel to 180 mm, you'll need a whole new fork. That brings us to the price, which is on the higher end compared to its similarly performing rival, the Fox 38. For those looking for a boutique fork and aren't afraid to splash the cash, the ERA V2.1 won't disappoint. — Seb Stott
Great to use a reference product.
Rockshox are very reasonable for the tools you need and the cost of parts.
I do not support any brand that requires you to send in your parts for service.
(I have a Z1 Coil myself)
Why mess around with increasingly complicated air springs trying to be "more like a coil"... when you could just... use a coil... (conveniently forgetting weight penalties)
Using a new Mezzer Pro, weights are coming in at 2350 grams with cost very close to that of a new Era.
Just saying...
