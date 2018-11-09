PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Fabric Accubar Tire Pressure Gauge

Nov 9, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Fabric Accubar pressure gauge review


Fabric was founded upon the idea that a supply chain that was sourced outside the conventional cycling channels could lead to more innovation and the possibility of a better product. The Accubar pressure gauge is not as much of a stretch as Fabric's auto-industry co-molded saddle range is, but it still bucks current trends with its low-pressure analog steam gauge and Ignaz Schwinn-era metallic hose fittings. Accubar has enough plastic to remind us that it's a modern retro product, but it feels substantial in hand, measures pressure accurately (one-half psi increments or a tenth of a BAR), and it is built to last.
Accubar Pressure Gauge

• Construction: Sturdy metal bezel, analog dial gauge, rubber hose, metal fittings.
• Range: 40psi/3 BAR (1/2 psi or 1/10 BAR increments)
• Gauge can be used in-line with pump
• Screw-in inflation fitting for Presta and Schrader valves
• MSRP: $49.99 USD
• Contact: Fabric

Fabric Accubar pressure gauge review
Stainless steel bleed button.
Fabric Accubar pressure gauge review
In-line inflation feature saves time.

Alongside of the gauge, there is a metal bleed button and up top, and a Schrader valve accepts a pump so you can dial in your tire pressure with precision in one session, rather than switching between your pump and gauge. Accubar's screw-on fitting accepts Presta or Schrader valves and maxes out at 40 psi (3 BAR) because it is intended to provide off-road cyclists a precision tool to inflate higher volume tires. MSRP is $49.99 USD or £34.99 in Fabric's homeland.


Features & Performance

I'll say up front that I've learned to distrust screw-on Presta inflation valves after a number of them extracted my valve stems while I was unthreading the fittings. Fabric's fitting did not extract any valve cores and managed not to spill much air while I was checking pressures. Twist the aluminum fitting and it unlatches and telescopes into the Presta position, screw the fitting back together and it services Schrader valves.

Accubar pressure gauge
Fabric Accubar pressure gauge review
Accubar's telescoping screw-type fitting has been trouble free. In fits Schrader, out is for Presta valves.

There are no batteries to replace, so Accubar will always be ready when you are. Equally handy is its in-line inflation feature. You can toggle between your hand pump and the bleed button to arrive quickly at your pressure target. Its steam gauge, however, makes it a little bulky to take with you on trail, and if you bang it hard, there's a chance that you may injure the fine brass gears and bits inside, so consider that if this is to be your only gauge.

I checked the Accubar's steam gauge against two proven-accurate pressure checkers and it was on the money from 10 through 40psi. Unlike the big, easy to read numbers on a digital display, you'll have to look closely to pick out the half-psi ticks on the Accubar's dial gauge. Dial gauges, however, are very intuitive to read and the full sweep of its pointer spans only 40 PSI, so accuracy and repeatability are assured.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesFifty dollars is a lot to spend on a tire pressure gauge, but Fabric's Accubar has the look and feel of the well-made tools that, at one time, were a source of pride for professional racing mechanics. Those who have a soft spot for retro will like it. If you ride a steel hardtail, you'll probably need one.RC



30 Comments

  • + 4
 There is no chance in hell I'm spending 50 bucks on a analog gauge! I really like these Accu-Gauges from amazon ~$20 and come in a range of dials, I have this 30PSI for monitoring pressures on MTBs becuase running more than 30 is so 2004...

www.amazon.com/Accu-Gage-Presta-Valve-Pressure-Bicycle/dp/B071WVG928/ref=lp_2581674011_1_4?srs=2581674011&ie=UTF8&qid=1541785360&sr=8-4
  • + 7
 Squeezing is all u need to do - and it’s free
  • + 38
 Not always. Squeezing ended up with me having 2 kids. They're expensive.
  • + 6
 I do agree that squeezing is an adequate pressure gauge, most of the time. However, depending on the outside temperature, different side walls, or how hung-over I am, sometimes the squeeze method misses the mark. And then I ding a rim and get a flat. Can't beat the comfort of knowing 30 psi are in my minnies.
  • - 2
 @charmiller: 30 psi? how does anyone ride anything below 45 psi??
  • + 10
 I just bite the tire and if I can break through to the gooey center the pressure is too low.
  • + 1
 @johnski: did your wife use one of your socks after she run out of tampons?
  • + 6
 Hard to justify spending twice as much as a topeak digital guage.
  • + 2
 I would say because it’s more accurate . . . . . . And if it’s not you can calibrate it!
  • + 1
 I’d gladly spend more to avoid anything digital
  • + 8
 @knarrr: I have a typewriter to sell you for $5,000.
  • + 1
 On my 3rd topeak in two seasons. You get what you pay for. If this one was digital, I'd give it a shot.
  • + 1
 Topeak makes products that aren’t built to last. How long have you had your digital gauge? Have you ever dropped it? When is the last time you confirmed it’s accuracy?
  • + 1
 @funkendrenchman: does it have a bunch of tire sealant inside like a pressure gauge?
  • + 2
 @MX298: we use several digital gauges in the shop. none are very accurate or repeatable compared to a good analog gauge. also buying batteries is awesome, i love spending money on batteries
  • + 1
 The SCHWLABE AIRMAX DIGITAL TIRE GAUGE is the one I have seen used the most by WC mechanics. I feel these mechanics are working with some very picky riders at times and need a gauge that precise, portable and they can rely on... So if the Mechanics are choosing this gauge even when the team isn't sponsored by Schwalbe that should be a good indication thats the one you should buy. It's also only 20 bucks.

I have two of these gauges now. One that stays at home shop and one thats in the truck and I'd say 90% of the people I know who have used mine end up going out and getting their own.
  • + 1
 I use a Joe Blow FAT pump because the guage only goes up to 30psi and I feel I get a great reading and I check my pressures each ride.
  • + 1
 I sure miss the $6.00 Price point digital guage.
It was super accurate and had a replacable battery as well.
  • + 1
 so someone who rides a steel hardtail will probably need one because they are all hipsters/millennials?
  • + 1
 Perfect. This will go great in my pre-ride routine of waxing my frame and lubricating my chain rollers one by one.
  • + 1
 For its intended use being precise on pressures, wouldn't a digital gauge serve those purposes better?
  • + 12
 20 years from now maybe, however it is currently not possible to be both Hipster and Digital simultaneously.
  • + 3
 I find my analog gauges to be much more precise, especially when bleeding. I'll trust mid-range hardware over cheap electronics any day.
  • + 1
 even though digital gauges display in 0.1 psi increments, they are not accurate to 0.1 psi and do not repeatedly display the same pressure (try taking a digital gauge on and off repeatedly and the displayed pressure varies wildly)
Even though the above analogue gauge has 1/2 psi increments, you can read between the marks, such as half way between the marks would be 1/2 psi difference
  • + 1
 By the look of that thumbnail product development wasn't easy and marketing budget is low.
  • + 6
 Yeah, bashed on a tree it trying a Sam Hill inside line
  • + 1
 I have a nice analog gauge in my toolbox. Its valuable
  • + 0
 I don't need to carry a pressure gauge but if I had to, I would pick a pencil gauge. Lighter and easier to use.
  • + 1
 accubar is akbar
  • + 1
 30psi in my minions

Post a Comment



