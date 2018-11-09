Review: Fabric Accubar Tire Pressure Gauge

Fabric was founded upon the idea that a supply chain that was sourced outside the conventional cycling channels could lead to more innovation and the possibility of a better product. The Accubar pressure gauge is not as much of a stretch as Fabric's auto-industry co-molded saddle range is, but it still bucks current trends with its low-pressure analog steam gauge and Ignaz Schwinn-era metallic hose fittings. Accubar has enough plastic to remind us that it's a modern retro product, but it feels substantial in hand, measures pressure accurately (one-half psi increments or a tenth of a BAR), and it is built to last.

Accubar Pressure Gauge



• Construction: Sturdy metal bezel, analog dial gauge, rubber hose, metal fittings.

• Range: 40psi/3 BAR (1/2 psi or 1/10 BAR increments)

• Gauge can be used in-line with pump

• Screw-in inflation fitting for Presta and Schrader valves

• MSRP: $49.99 USD

Stainless steel bleed button. In-line inflation feature saves time.

Features & Performance

Accubar's telescoping screw-type fitting has been trouble free. In fits Schrader, out is for Presta valves.

Pinkbike's Take:

Fifty dollars is a lot to spend on a tire pressure gauge, but Fabric's Accubar has the look and feel of the well-made tools that, at one time, were a source of pride for professional racing mechanics. Those who have a soft spot for retro will like it. If you ride a steel hardtail, you'll probably need one. — RC

Alongside of the gauge, there is a metal bleed button and up top, and a Schrader valve accepts a pump so you can dial in your tire pressure with precision in one session, rather than switching between your pump and gauge. Accubar's screw-on fitting accepts Presta or Schrader valves and maxes out at 40 psi (3 BAR) because it is intended to provide off-road cyclists a precision tool to inflate higher volume tires. MSRP is $49.99 USD or £34.99 in Fabric's homeland.I'll say up front that I've learned to distrust screw-on Presta inflation valves after a number of them extracted my valve stems while I was unthreading the fittings. Fabric's fitting did not extract any valve cores and managed not to spill much air while I was checking pressures. Twist the aluminum fitting and it unlatches and telescopes into the Presta position, screw the fitting back together and it services Schrader valves.There are no batteries to replace, so Accubar will always be ready when you are. Equally handy is its in-line inflation feature. You can toggle between your hand pump and the bleed button to arrive quickly at your pressure target. Its steam gauge, however, makes it a little bulky to take with you on trail, and if you bang it hard, there's a chance that you may injure the fine brass gears and bits inside, so consider that if this is to be your only gauge.I checked the Accubar's steam gauge against two proven-accurate pressure checkers and it was on the money from 10 through 40psi. Unlike the big, easy to read numbers on a digital display, you'll have to look closely to pick out the half-psi ticks on the Accubar's dial gauge. Dial gauges, however, are very intuitive to read and the full sweep of its pointer spans only 40 PSI, so accuracy and repeatability are assured.