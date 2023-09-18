Review: Factor Lando XC

Descending

The low front meant to you really had to push the bike through and off drops or rolls.

The Level Ultimate brakes have recently had a big update, and that power would have been welcome during testing.

The lockout was great but I have reservations about the chassis of the fork.

The Black Inc Twenty Seven are stiff - excessively so.

The geometry of the Factor Lando XC is fundamentally good. It's not so out there that it loses that step-to of a 10k race bike but it's also very capable. I think to go too progressive or slack with this style of bike can leave you in no man's land, with a very light bike that isn't burly enough for what it's geometry is for, but too sluggish to feel exciting and alive on the trails it should be suited to in the first place. All that said, it wasn't without its quirks.Firstly, the forks are overdamped and also make some concerning noises. I rode this bike on the style of trail that makes me get excited about XC. In my head, it was very much in line with the modern World Cup courses, even if it might have been a little rougher than what some people consider classic cross-country. Even then though, I struggled to find I was riding in a way that warranted the level of compression damping these forks had in their most open setting. Secondly, when off the brakes and going through compressions sometimes the forks would twist enough that the rotor would rub and scrape very loudly. After another compression, it would quieten down. This was very uninspiring and not what I'd expect of a bike that is this expensive.The suspension is a different story though, and Factor has done a very respectable job making 115 mm go far in terms of feel. It's smooth, it's supported and it would put some trail bikes to shame in terms of its overall feel. I do wish, especially with the inclusion of the remote, that the open mode was more open in terms of its compression damping. That said, these things are a compromise and I'm sure there are plenty of racers who would like it how it is, thank you very much.Again, I still have reservations about the wheels. I felt like there wasn't quite as much torsional stiffness out of the rear as I would have liked yet there was still some harshness present. In my experience, this makes me look to the wheels. The Black Inc Twenty Seven wheels were tensioned very highly, which would support this theory to my mind.The low front might be a little much for some, but the 460 mm reach for my large meant that I was always able to keep danger at bay, and it felt like it blended front-end precision with an ability to get over the rear axle relatively easily.