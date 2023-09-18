Review: Factor Lando XC

Factor entered the mountain bike sector last spring with the Lando XC and HT bikes. Although they might be new to mountain biking, they're certainly not new to the industry. They own their own factories in both China and Taiwan and have manufactured for some of the biggest frame brands from mountain biking's old guard.

Their range of two bikes, a hardtail and the 120 mm full suspension bike that is reviewed here, caters towards the classic cross-country market and, although they're reasonably progressive compared to bikes of just a few years ago, they're definitely not downcountry or ready to rip trails. These are bikes for racers, weight weenies and people who want to travel at pace in both comfort
Factor Lando XC Details

• Travel: 120mm front / 115mm rear
• Carbon frame
• Can house dropper
• 67º head angle
• 75.5º seat angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Reach: 460mm (large)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 10.79 kg (23.78 lbs)
• Price: $9,199 USD
• More info: www.factorbikes.com
and style. Although the term might have gone slightly out of fashion, I would term the Lando XC a true marathon bike. 29" wheels, 115 mm of rear travel, and a design that hopes to blend capable geometry with all-day performance on big rides.

In 2023, pinning down exactly what an XC bike is can be a cruel task. Is it the 120 mm Scott Spark? Or is it the hardtail-with-travel Specialized Epic? Although enduro and downhill bikes often get the credit for having some of the most ingenious design solutions, one could argue that the divergence between World Cup cross country bikes is just as interesting.

Could this contrasting approach within the heart of the category risk flattering nobody? Hardtails that are too heavy for the old purists, but a true-XC 120 mm travel bike will get the snot kicked out of it by any decent new-wave downcountry bike on any descent going. I suppose only time will tell. The limiting factor of a downcountry bike isn't nessecerily how well it climbs or descends, but rather how comfortable, fast and efficient it is on flatter terrain. While this might not sound exciting or particularly noteworthy, the way your sick enduro angles hold your upper body weight is very different to an XC thoroughbred.

The Factor XC is one of those thoroughbreds. To my mind, it is a thing of beauty. The lines are smooth, clean, and simplistic. I think there is a certain charm to the frame that blends some angular tubes with a flowing linkage and stays. But how does it stack up in this topsy-turvy trail-bike-obsessed world? Is there still a place for the true XC bike?

photo
Factor makes some great looking bikes, and I would include the Lando XC in that. However, different colorways suit it better in my opinion.

photo
The headset itself allows for a full 360 degrees of rotation, and that's where this bump-stop comes into play. If it's good enough for downhill...

Frame Details

The Factor's frame features strike a balance between practical and particular. There are some things that this bike can't shake, and features that will leave some heading straight to the comment section, but there also seems to be a genuine attempt to make this bike cover as many bases as possible. I like most of the frame features, including the threaded T47 BB, which gives the oversized option that will please some racers, and the threads and adaptor options that will satisfy the home mechanic. Plus, there is the option for internally routed headsets as well as the option to run them through the frame. Whichever you go for, there are blanking plates that come with the bike to cover up any holes.

Factor say they have a vertically orientated shock to reduce frame weight. This is because the BB junction of a frame already has to be reinforced, so it doubling up on duties can mean that somewhere else can go without the extra material needed to house a shock eyelet, such as the top tube. The bike uses a one-piece carbon rocker link and a split downtube. There is a small rubber cover to hopefully stop debris from going through the split. The system looks well-finished, but isn't the easiest for shock access. You need a special fitting for your shock pump, although it's not a big deal and thankfully comes with the bike.

photo
The 150mm Transfer SL is a lightweight post with an even lighter action.

There are also routing options for dropper posts. Although not featured in the build kit, I ran a 150 mm Fox Transfer SL dropper throughout testing.

The frame has three down tube bosses on the upper side of the downtube for extra placement options and the ability to house larger bottles. There are also extra bosses on the underside of the top tube by the seatpost junction for tools, and on the top side of the same tube behind the headset for any extra storage. There is routing for a mechanical drivetrain and a maximum chainring size of 36T.

There is also an anti-rotation guard. While on trail and enduro bikes this is an annoying feature, on this style of bike it makes total sense because the bars are run so much lower. If it saves your top tube then it's justified, in my opinion. In the headset, you'll find Ceramic Speed's SLT bearings which "require no maintenance and are practically indestructible."

In fact, the only feature I don't particularly enjoy is the road-style flat-mount brake caliper. In fairness to Factor there is no reason to run anything bigger than the 180 mm max-size rotor on a bike such as this, but I don't like the feeling of limiting brake options. There might be the benefit that because the thread is housed inside the caliper itself it stops you from having to bond metal inserts into the rear triangle which could result in weight savings, and also the added benefit of a symmetrical rear end which is claimed to provide better shock performance, but in my experience these reasons don't warrant being baked into running smaller, weaker and less cross-compatible brakes.


photo

Geometry

This bike is available in the longer travel 115 mm version that features a 45 mm shock stroke, or a 100 mm racier version that has 40 mm. You could change this stroke after the fact or, if you were running the 115mm version, just run less sag and do without the spacer.

When you order the bike from Factor you can choose the stem length of your choice for the integrated bars. This is between 60 and 90 mm. If you're going to have one-piece bars and stems then this is surely the way to do it. On our test bike, we ran the 70 mm stem. This played in nicely with the 460 mm reach of the size large. The chart doesn't quote an effective top tube length but it feels relatively middle of the road. While at t just over 600 mm the stack isn't extreme for a bike of this ilk, it does give a low position that weights the front due to its height more than the rider being in an excessively long and stretched-out position.

The 67-degree head angle is very new-school XC, and along with the reach numbers and 435 mm chainstays give a bike that might not be trail-bike stable, but one that should yield a good degree of balance.

The relatively steep seat tube of 75.5 degrees does mean that running no dropper could be slightly more invasive than the slightly slacker bikes of yesteryear. That said, for an experienced XC racer this shouldn't be a problem.

photo
The lower stay goes through the downtube, as is afixed to the front triangle by the same hardware that holds the shock.

Suspension Design

The bike uses a faux-bar system that is clean and elegant. It relies on a flex pivot in the rear end. That rear triangle is manufactured as one piece, and as stated in reference to the brake caliper, is focused on low weight and perfect alignment. The better alignment a system has the better the suspension performance will be, especially on smaller bumps, as there's less friction to overcome. It should also improve reliability.

All hardware fasteners are on the non-drive side, just to make your XC Insta spam really pop. The way the stay pierces the seat tube is also very elegant, and to my mind, the way the lower shock hardware fixes through both the frame, stay, and shock seems like a halfway house between a four-bar and a Maestro in its layout.


Factor says "The philosophy behind our kinematics keeps anti-squat in the 90% range to ensure the suspension will stay firm but active when you are pushing the watts." A value below 100% means that the bike should still be able to come into its stroke, even under acceleration. This should, theoretically, make for a comfortable bike that is very adept at finding grip under power on lumps and bumps.

Specifications
Release Date 2022
Price $9199
Travel 115 mm
Rear Shock DT Swiss R232 One
Fork DT Swiss F 232 One
Cassette SRAM 10-52 XX1 Eagle
Crankarms SRAM XX1 Eagle
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle
Handlebar Refined carbon barstem
Stem Refined carbon barstem
Brakes SRAM Level Ultimate
Wheelset Black Inc 27 wheels
Tires Maxxis Aspen 2.25
Seatpost Fox Transfer SL 150mm
photo
A better look at the rear-layout.

photo
One piece bars are annoying on trail and enduro bikes but it's hard to argue with them for this purpose.


photo
RIDING THE
Factor Lando XC


Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Factor was relatively painless. As stated, I installed a 150 mm dropper post at the very start of the test period. I am of the generation where I've almost always had the luxury of a dropper in the time that I've been pedaling bikes off-road, and this dog cannot learn new tricks - especially when the trick features a high likelihood of wide-eyed terror, a sickening thud and me ringing Max the producer in distress to to ask him to come drag me out of a ditch.

There were some other kinks that needed working through in the bike's spec, too. Firstly, SRAM make good brakes, but I find their soft organic pads to be severely undercooked. On a bike with smaller rotors, small levers and even smaller calipers it makes no sense to peg the performance of the bike back further by soft pads with no bite. The grips also were also changed immediately from the stock dual-clamp SRAM models that came fitted.

Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Age: 31
Height: 183 cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 77 kg / 169 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

I typically ran the bike with 28 psi in both front and rear tires. In recent years I've spent more and more time on trail and enduro bikes. After a few initial forays out on the trail, I ended up spending an afternoon setting up the suspension with a BYB Telemetry kit. As a result, I ran more sag than one might typically run on an XC bike (30%) but I also got a bike that not only gripped more but made better use of its excellent and effective DT Swiss remote lockout. It was soft for grip, both going up or down and then perfectly locked with a very light touch. The DT Swiss kit, while not impressing me in every regard, at least does this very well and is a far nicer execution than most.

That's not to say all was well with the haywire front end though. The cable fouled on the steerer. It wasn't so much that you heard it when you were descending, but rather you could feel it as you turned the bars at higher angles at lower speeds. I'm not sure this is ideal for either cable or steerer in the long run.

photo
Squamish isn't all enduro. There is some great XC and mellow-trail riding here too.

Climbing

The Factor is a good climbing bike, and strikes up an interesting proposition. If you've got a remote lockout, then it would be great to really utilize it and have a very very soft open mode, for ultimate traction, a middle mode for descending, and then the lock out for road section. However, I never really felt I could get the grip or tracking from the bike that I wanted. It's efficient, but I would argue too much so.

The claimed anti-squat of around 90% at sag for the lowest gears just didn't add up for me and it raises an interesting point - anti-squat values are just often harder to pin down and quantify than is ideal. The height of the rider's center of gravity, plus other factors, can easily throw it out. Before looking into it, I would have thought this bike had values of over 100%. There is an important note though - this is compared to other bikes that are limited by the same inconsistencies. So maybe the Factor numbers are correct, and other brands are a little out. Either way, I would have liked a lower value and better tracking for technical climbs.

photo
DT Swiss execute the three-position remote better than most, and you'll find yourself using it more than you'd think.

For those that do want a firmer feeling XC bike, this does do a great job at giving that; I'm just not sure how that fits in with it comfortable marathon bike. It feels racier than that. It's a bike for turning a big gear at pace and using its speed and drive to get over rougher sections, rather than cruising and managing to seek out grip.

That then bleeds into compliance. It was hard to say exactly, but it felt like the 1450g Black Inc Twenty Seven wheels were a little too stiff for me. On bigger hits or chunkier terrain, it felt like there was enough flex in the frame to generate some comfort but on higher frequency bumps on seated traverses or fire roads, even when not pedaling, I felt like it could do more to cope with small bumps and stop the rider from feeling so rattled. Like I said, I can't say for certain, but that would be might first point of call if I was looking at dialing in the spec for some more comfort.

The bike, when up to speed, does do a good job of holding its momentum through corners and switchbacks, no doubt thanks to that low front end. Leaning into turns while climbing, and cranking hard is a gratifying experience on any XC bike, but the Factor goes forward with such purpose it makes it particularly enjoyable. The 60 mm stem and 760 mm far felt good to me, too, and felt low without being uncomfortable or unstable.

photo
I rode this bike on similar trails to what modern XC World Cup tracks are like - fast with moderate tech but also fun.

Descending


The geometry of the Factor Lando XC is fundamentally good. It's not so out there that it loses that step-to of a 10k race bike but it's also very capable. I think to go too progressive or slack with this style of bike can leave you in no man's land, with a very light bike that isn't burly enough for what it's geometry is for, but too sluggish to feel exciting and alive on the trails it should be suited to in the first place. All that said, it wasn't without its quirks.

photo
The low front meant to you really had to push the bike through and off drops or rolls.

Firstly, the forks are overdamped and also make some concerning noises. I rode this bike on the style of trail that makes me get excited about XC. In my head, it was very much in line with the modern World Cup courses, even if it might have been a little rougher than what some people consider classic cross-country. Even then though, I struggled to find I was riding in a way that warranted the level of compression damping these forks had in their most open setting. Secondly, when off the brakes and going through compressions sometimes the forks would twist enough that the rotor would rub and scrape very loudly. After another compression, it would quieten down. This was very uninspiring and not what I'd expect of a bike that is this expensive.

photo
The Level Ultimate brakes have recently had a big update, and that power would have been welcome during testing.

The suspension is a different story though, and Factor has done a very respectable job making 115 mm go far in terms of feel. It's smooth, it's supported and it would put some trail bikes to shame in terms of its overall feel. I do wish, especially with the inclusion of the remote, that the open mode was more open in terms of its compression damping. That said, these things are a compromise and I'm sure there are plenty of racers who would like it how it is, thank you very much.

photo
photo
The lockout was great but I have reservations about the chassis of the fork.

photo
The Black Inc Twenty Seven are stiff - excessively so.

Again, I still have reservations about the wheels. I felt like there wasn't quite as much torsional stiffness out of the rear as I would have liked yet there was still some harshness present. In my experience, this makes me look to the wheels. The Black Inc Twenty Seven wheels were tensioned very highly, which would support this theory to my mind.

The low front might be a little much for some, but the 460 mm reach for my large meant that I was always able to keep danger at bay, and it felt like it blended front-end precision with an ability to get over the rear axle relatively easily.



photo
Factor Lando XC
photo
Santa Cruz Blur TR

How Does It Compare?


These bikes are so similar in their angles and dimensions. A few mm here, a 0.1 of a degree there. They do ride differently though, and it mainly comes down to the suspension. They have similar features, although the Blur TR has a better rear brake mount, and can fit two water bottles inside the main frame all while keeping them upright. Apart from that there isn't much to split them. Normally these sections can be quite long, but I think this will be relatively brief.

Simply put, the Factor is far more responsive under power and the Santa Cruz and when seated is a lot more comfortable. I would say that in terms of suspension feel, the Factor offers a system that copes better with being ridden hard. It's kind of strange, the road bike brand has made a suspension system that works better for riders who push hard, and the mountain bike brand has made a system that's far more comfortable for those who wish to sit and spin. Then again, maybe Santa Cruz knows the importance of tracking under load and holds it in higher regard.

The Santa Cruz does have a trump card up its sleeve though - it can also quite happily accommodate a remote lock-out. I can't imagine a world where you wouldn't want its comfort when you can tune it out when the moment suits you. To my mind, it's better to have it and not need it than lack tracking no matter how open and soft you go with the shock.


Which Model is the Best Value?


The Factor offers a frame and suspension package for $4,499, a rolling chassis less the groupset and brakes for $6,499, and the full bike you see featured here for $9,199. I'm not sure any of them represent great value. If there was a frame-only option maybe that could be a good starter to put the parts on that you love. The Factors are nice bikes, but I can't say they're really trying to be anything other than what they are - premium and luxury mountain bikes.


photo
Light, even weak brakes are one thing, but making them worse with porous pads with no bite is another thing entirely.

Technical Report


DT Swiss Suspension: The DT Swiss FT232 One fork (120mm) and DT Swiss R232 One shock did something really well, and have to take their share of credit for how well the bike handles repeated hits, but I do wish the fork could be run slightly softer in terms of compression, and some of the noises that came out of it, not including the loud slurp-and-burp of its damping circuits, were disconcerting. That said, the remote is one of the nicer ones I've used.

SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes: These brakes are fine for what they're meant to do. Would I prefer XTR? Honestly, yes, but sooner than swap them out I'd at least try some proper metal brake pads. The soft organic ones are just no good - especially when your XC, lightweight brakes don't have much power to begin with.

Dropper post: Should this bike have a dropper? That's hard. I think it deserves it and most people would run one. It would be nice to see it included, especially for that price.

Wheels and Tires: The Black Inc wheels are a strange beast, and I would argue too stiff. At 1450 grams they're also not the lightest, and for all that money I don't think it would be unreasonable to hope for something that was either more comfortable, lighter, or a combination of both.


Pros

+ Modern XC geometry done right
+ Excellent suspension for pushing hard
+ Either-or cable routing and other pragmatic features
+ DT's remote lockout works very well
+ Light enough
Cons

- Fork isn't as good as other offerings
- Could be more comfortable


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesFactor's mountain bike debut is an impressive bike. Although not in the ways I expected. Factor makes road bikes for serious riders and world-tour racers, and this bike is aimed at a similar crowd - people who want performance and are probably happy to forgo a little comfort if it means they get a bike they can push harder. It's fast, fun and ready to rip. I only wish it offered more comfort and tracked slightly better when seated and pedaling.

Henry Quinney


