Review: Faserwerk Baslerstab Integrated Carbon Bar & Stem

For a lot of people, saving a hundred grams or so isn't going to be worth the lack of adjustability of an integrated cockpit, and I'd count myself among them. So, conventional cockpits probably aren't going away anytime soon. However, if you're someone who doesn't really fuss with handlebar roll, the Baslerstab's geometry numbers suit you, and you want to make your bike as light as possible, then it's definitely worth a look. As far as I know, it's the lightest DH-rated, 800mm cockpit available, and it's a little less expensive than other integrated cockpits too. Just be aware the 35mm stem equivalent puts the grips further back than that number suggests.

— Seb Stott