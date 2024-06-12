Review: Fast Suspension Ride E Shock

In my eyes, there are two distinct forms of boutique consumption. One yields the finest and most complex version of a given object, allowing the end user total control and specificity. The other hands all control over to some outside expert, giving the user peace of mind in having limited choice. The Fast Ride E shock falls into the latter category, with very limited user control, but plenty of high-level work done ahead of time to make sure you're in the right hands.



The Ride E is valved to specifically match the kinematics of a given bike, so you'll have to provide some information on that front should you choose to order one.

Coil IL Details

• Monotube damper

• Adjustments: Low speed rebound, Open/Flow/Climb mode

• Speed-sensitive hydraulic bottom out

• Sizes: Standard, 210x55/52.5/50, 230x65/62.5/60/57.5 | Trunnion, 185x55/52.5/50, 205x65/62.5/60/57.5

• Weight: 897g (w/ 475# spring, 230x65mm)

• Price: €649 without spring

• fast-suspension.com

The only knob you'll be playing with.

Setup

Performance

There's no jounce bumper on the Ride E, but thanks to the HBO you won't miss it.

Pros

+ Excellent, quiet performance

+ Truly a set-and-forget component

+ Boutique setup to your specific bike





- 3-position mode adjust feels redundant, could be a 2-position

- Costly compared to other high performing coil shocks

Pinkbike's Take

Though I enjoy the process of honing in on optimal settings and spending time to dial in suspension, sometimes you just want to turn your brain off and go for a bike ride. The Fast Ride E feels like the perfect shock for that mentality, with very little external adjustment - just excellently performing damping meant to be pushed as hard as you can. — Dario DiGiulio

The external adjustments available on the Ride E shock are very simple, with 35 clicks of low speed rebound, and a 3-position dial on the top of the reservoir that allows you to toggle between Open, Flow and Climb modes. Those three modes feel like a typical climb switch, significantly firming the compression up with each click.The rest of the setup is taken care of during the initial build, removing any high or low-speed compression adjustment from the end user experience. High speed rebound is internally adjustable via the shim stack, but you'll have to send the shock back to Fast should you want to make that edit - I never felt the need to do so.I've been riding the Fast Ride E on my Frameworks Trail Bike for the past 6 months, happily aboard a 475 pound spring since the get-go. After sending in the bike's kinematics, Fabien at Fast asked for my target sag point and rider weight, and the resulting spring weight ended up being perfect for my usage.I've adjusted the low speed rebound a couple clicks here and there, but have mostly settled on 14 clicks from closed being my optimal point.I haven't felt the need to toggle the three-position lever all that much on this bike, as it naturally climbs well, and I've found the Flow mode to be too firm for any serious descending. It feels more like a climb switch to me, with the fully-closed Climb mode acting more like a full lockout. On rare occasion, I'll toggle the shock to Flow for a sustained road climb, but for most of the test it has remained in Open mode.I don't wade into the coil vs. air debate too much, primarily because there are strengths and applications to each, and both have their place. That said, there's something about the relative simplicity, aesthetic, and quality of grip provided by a coil shock that can really strike a chord on the right bike. The Frameworks feels like one of those bikes, where air shocks do work, but where things really feel optimized for coil. The leverage ratio is fairly progressive, with a starting ratio of 3.05:1 and an overall rate just shy of 30%.The Fast Ride E might just be my favorite shock I've run on the bike, thanks to a very smooth build in the damping through the stroke, and the soft catch provided by the hydraulic bottom out. No small part of my preference comes down to the overall simplicity of the damper though, with a wonderfully thoughtless setup and operation. I'm more than happy to spend a day bracketing settings and fussing over one or two clicks, but sometimes you just want to switch your brain off and go for a ride. This shock facilitates that feeling better than most, and per my intro, happily places control in the hands of the tuner.The Ride E's hydraulic bottom out kicks in at the last 25% of travel, which is a touch more than most other HBO-equipped shocks on the market. RockShox hits around the 20% mark, depending on the build, and I can't profess to feeling a strong difference in that 5% discrepancy. What I can feel is the characteristic of how this bike bottom's out with the Ride E installed, and that is a very pleasant sensation indeed. Some hydraulic bottom-out systems can feel a bit aggressive, taking the edge off the ramp at the end of the shock stroke but not totally eliminating that feeling of hitting a hard stop. Perhaps due to the higher percentage of the stroke it takes up, perhaps due to the bike-specific tune, the HBO on the Ride E eases into the end of the stroke in a very controlled manner, without any noticeable hard point.The rebound out of that deep stroke is equally smooth, thanks in part to the architecture of the HBO system in the Fast shock. The bottom-out piston is self-centering in the cup, making sure there is as little stiction as possible in that phase of travel. The piston itself also moves slightly during rebound as to avoid any sticky feeling.All subtle ride feel aside, the shock has been dead quiet for all 6 months on test, the character of the damping hasn't changed, and the simple adjusters have remained effective and easy to turn. Through a sloppy wet winter to the first bike park laps of the season, this shock has remained a favorite baseline to return to.