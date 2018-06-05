Review: Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit

Assembling a tool kit for an extended road trip or a weekend of racing can be tricky, especially when it comes to figuring out exactly what tools are worth taking and what can stay at home. Feedback Sports have made things easy with their Team Edition Tool Kit, which has 19 tools capable of performing 25 functions, all packaged in a handy zip-up carrying case.



The list of included tools is extensive – there are three 3-way wrenches for hex and allen head bolts, two Phillips and one flathead screwdriver, 8mm and 10mm L-shaped wrenches, a rotor truing tool, a chain tool, cassette pliers, and a cassette lockring tool.

Team Edition Tool Kit Details

There are three screwdrivers, and the smallest one can also be used to tighten Shimano crankarm caps. The kit is well organized, with elastic straps that hold each tool in place.

The larger wrenches have a reassuringly solid feel - these should withstand years of regular usage. Cassette pliers are even easier to use than a chain whip when removing a cassette.

Performance

A sharpened spoke will work in a pinch, but it's nice to have a dedicated pick for jobs like opening up the the end of a piece of derailleur housing, or popping the dust seal off a cartridge bearing.

Pinkbike's Take

The Team Edition Tool Kit is a bit of an investment, but the selection of shop-quality tools is excellent, and they're more than capable of being used for daily wrenching. It's an ideal road trip companion, or even as a starter kit to get a home shop up and running. — Mike Kazimer

But that's not all – there's also a bottom bracket tool, two tire levers, a spoke wrench, dental pick, cable cutters, crank arm cap tool, valve core tool, and a pedal wrench. The whole shebang retails for $249.99 USD, which is $18 less than what it would cost to purchase all the tools individually, and includes the carrying case, along with a limited lifetime warranty.I made a conscious effort to use the Team Edition Tool Kit whenever possible over the course of the last three months, rather than using my usual selection of shop tools. It's been on the road with me to Whistler, and I've used it to assemble, disassemble, and maintain a good half-dozen bikes or so. All of that usage has revealed how well thought out the tool selection truly is. I've used almost every single tool, with the exception of the 15mm pedal wrench, and that's simply because all the pedals I'm currently using can be removed or installed with a hex wrench.The tools all have a high quality, professional feel to them – the handles of the L-wrenches and screwdrivers have a knurled portion on the handles so that they don't slip out of sweaty palms, and the 3-way wrenches have a rubberized portion that makes them very comfortable to use. The cable cutters are powerful and cut cleanly, and the cassette tool / cassette plier combo makes swapping cassettes a breeze. I haven't broken or rounded out any of the tools, and, because the layout of the case makes it easy to see if a tool hasn't been put back where it belongs, I haven't lost any of them either. In most instances I've laid the case open on a bench, or the tailgate of my vehicle, but it can also be attached to a bike stand (like it is in the title photo) by connecting the two plastic rods that are stored in the center of the case to help hold it open.What's missing? Honestly, for general usage, not much at all. There's no headset press or bearing intallation / removal tool, but those tools aren't typically required out on the road. Otherwise, when I've traveled with the kit I've tossed in a pre-set 5Nm torque wrench for checking stem bolts, along with a digital shock pump and a digital tire gauge. It's also not a bad idea to bring along a few individual T- or L-shaped Allen wrenches, just in case a little more reach or leverage is needed than what the 3-way wrenches provide. The kit has room to accommodate those extra tools - there are empty slots to add in eight of your favorites.Years ago, I had my car broken into while I was out taking laps in the bike park, and ever since I've always been careful to make sure any tools or parts left in my vehicle are made as inconspicuous as possible. One benefit to the binder-style carrying case, as opposed to a dedicated toolbox, is that it's not going to immediately attract the attention of potential thieves – it's easy to cover up, and even if it's left out it looks more like a grade-school student's Trapper Keeper rather than a satchel full of shop-grade tools.