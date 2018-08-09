Review: Fidlock's Bottle Twist Uses Magnets to Hold Your Water Bottle

Fidlock's most popular product is its magnetic buckle system. I have been using a Leatt DBX helmet with a Fidlock chin-strap buckle and can report that it is a better solution than the industry-standard bayonet clasp in all respects. Fidlock's "Bottle Twist" water bottle system cleverly applies their magnetic latching concept to make it easier and more intuitive to remove and replace a frame-mounted water bottle.



Two magnetic studs that protrude from a simple frame-mount engage matching slots in a pod that is attached to the full-size 0.6-liter Fidlock water bottle. One clockwise twist releases the bottle, and when returning it to station, you only need to get the latch

Bottle Twist Details



• Twist-action bottle release

• Neodymium magnets automatically secure bottle

• Double-security latching system

• 600 ML volume

• Works in confined spaces

• 48 grams without bottle

• Includes "Gravity" security strap

• MSRP: $34.95 USD

Powerful magnets draw the two halves of the Fidlock mount together. A second pair of mechanical latches (shown in red on the right) prevent lost bottles. Powerful magnets draw the two halves of the Fidlock mount together. A second pair of mechanical latches (shown in red on the right) prevent lost bottles.

Features and Performance

Issues

Fidlock's twist-off feature and magnetic return are golden on the trail. The Gravity strap, however, looks like an afterthought. Fidlock's twist-off feature and magnetic return are golden on the trail. The Gravity strap, however, looks like an afterthought. Fabric's simpler post-type mounts are better looking on the bike, but are much less secure and harder to manage. Fabric's simpler post-type mounts are better looking on the bike, but are much less secure and harder to manage.

Pinkbike's Take:

Most riders will judge Fidlock's twist-action magnetic water bottle mount as a significant improvement over the century-old slide-in bottle design. I used it on two bikes, one with limited clearance, and it was always a pleasure to operate. Aesthetically, Fidlock's system is better looking, and the lack of friction on the bottle keeps it like new. Great solution for any water bottle user - especially for frames with impaired bottle clearance. — RC

close enough to the frame mount, where the powerful neodymium magnets take over and pull it into place. Fidlock's system incorporates a simple mechanical latch that further-secures the bottle against an accidental release.The twist action requires no forward movement, so the bottle can be released and replaced in cramped quarters that would be troublesome for a conventional bottle-and-cage arrangement. The locking mechanism works for right or left-handed riders, and Fidlock sells mounting bosses and bottles separately, so riders can buy spares or add frame mounts to other bikes in their stables.Fidlock's Bottle Twist system has been upgraded with a "Gravity Kit" which is a slim, screw-on strap that encircles the bottle and better secures it to the latch. Sans bottle, the latch and frame-mount weigh 48 grams. The Bottle Twist system includes a bottle, (latching system and gravity strap attached), frame-mount and hardware for MSRP $34.99 USD, and you can get bottles in clear or charcoal colorsFidlock's German-engineered solution to the longstanding slide-in cage is a little over the top, but most riders will forgive that after a few rides. Installation is simple: and there's no fumbling with an Allen key inside of a springy bottle cage. Bottle Twist will function perfectly as long as there is room to squeeze it somewhere in the front triangle. But wait! Unlike a slip-in cage, Fidlock's magnetic hybrid latching system works up-side down or sideways - basically, anywhere you need to put a bottle, Fidlock's magnetic frame mount will hold it securely."Yeah right," I thought. While there is no arguing the superiority of Bottle Twist's ease of operation and self-guided return feature, what were the odds that the magnetic latching device could keep a full bottle in place after jumping to flat or descending a high-speed rock garden? Fidlock's latch aced a month of all-mountain rides without a single premature bottle ejection. Okay then. I scheduled a couple of shuttles down a local trail with a number of rock features and high-speed sections that are historic water bottle harvesting zones. Full-gas, full-bottle, two runs, top to bottom with no issues. I don't give it a thought anymore. It works great - every time.Performance wise, I have nothing but good things to report about Fidlock's take on the ultimate water bottle mount. I have used the less-expensive and lighter-weight Fabric system (it simply uses two pegs that slip into latching slots molded into the bottle) with much success, but the Fabric interface still requires a degree of fussing to line up the bottle with the pegs - a task that is exacerbated by terrain. Wave the bottle close to Fidlock's powerful magnets, and it gets sucked out of your grasp and onto the pegs - boom!The downside of both the Fabric and Fidlock systems is that you'll be committed to their particular bottles. If either brand stops production, you're back to square one with frame mounts that have no use (Fidlock's could double as refrigerator magnets). Fidlock's bottle is made well, it seals tightly and doesn't leak when the bike is laying in the back of your vehicle and it's dishwasher safe - without the magnetic latch - so hand washing it is the reality.