Review: Five Lightweight Full Face Helmets

IXS Trigger FF



The IXS Trigger FF is a full face for those that might otherwise be wearing an open face helmet, and I think it does an admirable job of offering a good compromise of comfort, breathability and coverage.



Most brands do offer a true downhill full face, so why not offset that by offering something really different? I feel that's what IXS has done here. It's similar to the Lazer in its high level of breathability. However, I would say it's a better execution in terms of fit.



The Trigger isn't a replacement for a downhill helmet, and I don't believe it's meant to be. Instead, it's just an extra layer of protection for trail riding. Of all the helmets here, this would be the one I'd most likely wear on a daily basis for pedaling.











Details



• Rotational impact protection: Mips

• Buckle type: magnetic

• Additional features: adjustable visor

• 9 color options

• Sizes: XS, SM, ML

• Weight: 664 grams (large)

• MSRP: $299 USD

• www.ixs.com

