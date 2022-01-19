Review: Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Flat Pedal Shoes

The look of Five Ten's Freerider Pro Mid flat pedals shoes is polarizing, to say the least, thanks to the use of three hook and loop straps to adjust the fit. Make all the jokes about geriatric or toddler footwear you want – there's no denying that these are a departure from the typical lace-up, skate-style that's the norm for flat pedal shoes. Personally, I'm not all that bothered by the appearance – I don't really spend any time staring at my feet while I'm riding, and my shoes are usually covered with mud anyways.

Freerider Pro Mid Details

• D30 inner ankle padding

• Stealth S1 sole

• Sizes: 4-15

• Weight: 473 grams (per shoe, size 11)

• MSRP: $180 USD

• www.adidas.com

• D30 inner ankle padding• Stealth S1 sole• Sizes: 4-15• Weight: 473 grams (per shoe, size 11)• MSRP: $180 USD

A patch of D3O provides extra ankle protection. It doesn't get much simpler than this.

PERFORMANCE

Five Ten's proven Stealth rubber provides plenty of grip. A reinforced toe box for extra protection.

ISSUES

DURABILITY

The Freerider Pro Mid and the Trailcross Gore-Tex.

Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid vs Trailcross Gore-Tex

Pros

+ Stealth rubber is still the gold standard for grip

+ Three strap system is about as simple as it gets

+ Cuff helps keep dirt and other debris out



Stealth rubber is still the gold standard for gripThree strap system is about as simple as it getsCuff helps keep dirt and other debris out Cons

- Insole doesn't provide much support

- Noticeably warmer than low-top version

Insole doesn't provide much supportNoticeably warmer than low-top version

Pinkbike's Take

The Freerider Mid Pros are a good shoe, it's just that Five Ten simultaneously released what I'd consider to be a great flat pedal shoe in the form of the Trailcross Gore-Tex. I prefer laces over hook-and-loop straps, and if I'm going to wear a mid-top shoe I'd rather have it be waterproof, considering how many of my rides take place in the pouring rain. However, for some riders the Freerider Mid Pro may be the ticket – they're grippy and precise, with ankle protection that's effective and unobtrusive. — Mike Kazimer

With that out of the way, let's dig a little deeper into the details. Along with the aforementioned three-strap system, the Freerider Pro Mids have a mid-top cuff with a loop at the front and back to help make it easier to pull them on. That cuff has a section of D3O padding around the inner ankle that hardens up in the event of an impact, whether that's with a crankarm, frame, or a random trail obstacle.Traction is provided by Five Ten's Stealth S1 rubber outsole, which is formed into the familiar pattern of raised circles. The sole is sewn on at the toe box (which is reinforced for additional impact protection) in order to help reduce the chance of delamination.The Freerider Pro Mid shoes are available in men's sizes 4 – 15, and are priced at $180 USD.Five Ten's website says that the Freerider Pro Mid shoes run small, but I found the fit to be nearly identical to that of the standard Freerider Pro shoes. Putting them on does take a few extra seconds due to the ankle cuff – it reminded me a little of putting my foot into a wakeboard binding, but thankfully it doesn't require nearly as much effort.Out on the trail, the shoes deliver the flypaper-like traction that Five Ten's Stealth rubber is known for. I'm a fan of extra sticky shoes – I'd rather take pins out of a pair of pedals to achieve the level of grip I want versus installing longer, scarier ones to ensure my feet stay in place. The overall height of the shoe's sole and midsole is fairly low, which gives the shoes a very precise, direct feel – they're the opposite of clunky. The protection around the ankle is free of any unwanted bulkiness, which keeps it from rubbing on crank arms.The taller cuff helps keep mud and debris from getting into the shoes, although that does make them run a bit warmer than the standard Freerider Pro. My rides all took place in cooler temperatures, so the extra warmth wasn't an issue, but these wouldn't be my first pick for a mid-summer ride.I did experience some chafing at the front of my ankle that was caused by the fabric cuff bunching up and rubbing on a long ride. The sock-like design of the cuff means there's not really an easy solution to this – you can move the tongue slightly to either side, but the cuff itself is fixed in place. I've found the wraparound style of the cuff on FiveTen's Trailcross Gore-Tex shoes to be less likely to cause this issue.The only other comfort-related issue I encountered has to do with the Ortholite insole – they don't provide all that much support. Riders with flat feet (my hand is raised), or anyone looking for more arch support will likely want to swap the stock insoles out for something with more shape too it.I've had these shoes for the last three months, so it's still a little too early to really comment on long term durability. So far, though, I don't have any major gripes. The soles are still securely attached, and the amount of wear isn't anything out of the ordinary. A couple of threads have started to come undone at the front pull loop on each shoe – I'll see if that gets any worse over the coming months, and update this article if so.As for the hook-and-loop straps, they're all still working fine. Occasionally the tail ends of the straps lifted up a little when the shoes were absolutely filthy, but after a quick rinse and dry their functionality was restored.The Freerider Mid Pro shoes aren't waterproof, but they do a decent job of keeping water and mud out on days when it's not actively pouring. However, I managed to get my hands on a pair of the FiveTen's Trailcross Gore-Tex shoes, whichwaterproof, and after a few rides with those the Freerider Mids started seeing much less use.I found the Trailcross shoes to run a little big – some riders may need to size down, or plan on wearing thicker socks. They're also a little taller underfoot than the Freerider Mids, although that didn't bother me at all while riding, and if anything adds additional stiffness to the sole. They're also a touch heavier, at 527 grams vs. the 473 grams, and cost $20 more.I prefer the lace-up design of the Trailcross shoes, and the way that the adjustable neoprene cuff wraps around the ankle. I also got along better with the fit – the Trailcross has more room in the forefoot, and was more comfortable on longer rides.