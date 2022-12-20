Review: Five Ten Hellcat Pro Clipless Shoes

The Hellcat Pro is a solid shoe for somebody that isn't interested in having special shoes depending on which bike you're riding - and that's exactly as it should be. Pedalers need good-fitting protective shoes too, and downhillers need cool running light ones. I really like the Hellcat Pro, but sadly the outer sole detaching makes me fall short of giving them a ringing endorsement. If you're happy with a DIY fix though then I think they're great shoes.

— Henry Quinney