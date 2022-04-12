close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Review - Five Ten Trailcross Gore-Tex Shoes

Apr 12, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
Weight, fit, flex, toe box




For many riders, Five Ten is the brand that tends to springs to mind when you think of flat pedals and, in my experience, it's a rare thing for them to have serious competition, let alone being outdone.

However, I would say that until a few years ago there it felt like there was something missing from their range. A lot of their shoes were very gravity-focused. On one hand that's to be expected considering that's where their roots in the sport are, but on the other, as a flat pedal rider who enjoys pedaling, I often wished there would be more of an emphasis on 'tech' products. I wanted to see slightly less armored shoes that carry over the best features. I wanted a flat pedal shoe built for trail biking, and I also didn't want it to look like something Avril Lavigne would wear.
Trail Cross Gore-Tex Details• Weatherproof Gore-Tex upper
• Velco strap on neoprene collar
• Laces for the lower half of the shoe
• Dual compound stealth rubber
• Colors: Black
• Weight: 414g (pair of size 42.5)
• MSRP: $200 USD
www.adidas.com

That really began to change with the Freerider Pro, and then the Trailcross range. We now had shoes that not only featured the legendary grip of their Stealth Rubber, but were also light and breathable, and offered something genuinely different to the race-ready Impacts. As hard to please as I am, I had one final wish, one final product that I wanted Five Ten to make - the waterproof flat pedal shoe for slogging it out in winter. So how do these shoes stack up?

Gone are the days when flat pedal shoes were inspired by Fred Durst.

Details

You can take a wild guess what the upper of the Trailcross Gore-Tex is made of. Of course, the Gore-Tex membrane is well known throughout the industry for its waterproofing properties, while also aiming to let hot air and moisture vent out through the membrane. Above the textile upper is a velcro-fastened neoprene collar. There is toe-box protection, although maybe not as much as one might hope for if you're intending to ride loose rocky downhill runs. For trail riding though, it's very adequate. Below the neoprene is a lace closure. I've had issues with Five Ten laces snapping in recent years, but these seem to be less vulnerable to that annoyance.

The shoes feel to have more of a focus on waterproofing than insulation - they're more of a wet-weather shoe rather than something for heading out on Arctic adventures. The tongue does have a small loop for laces but it isn't as large or as elasticated as some of the other shoes in the brand's range. This means that you can't actually secure your laces in it which leaves them loose. Sometimes, the laces tap the shoe as you pedal which is only small but it is a slight irritation.

Laces combine with a velcro fastener on the gaiter.

Fit

The fit is quite generous on the Trail Cross Gore-Tex. In terms of length it fits very well, and is similar to other Five Ten flat pedal shoes. However, in breadth and volume I would say it's quite large for its size. Compared to the standard Trailcross, it did make getting a secure and comfortable fit a little more difficult. I put this down to the ankle gaiter. While I liked it, I also found that it had issues.

Firstly, I found some irritation on rides around an hour or longer. This could be something particular to me - another editor is currently using these shoes and doesn't have an issue. That said, it was still disappointing, and experimenting or altering the fit didn't help. My second gripe was that while the velcro held my ankle very securely, it didn't help pull my ankle back into the heel of the shoe. I found that my heel was able to lift very easily and this could give a disjointed, unconnected feeling to the pedals. The standard Trailcross, with its lace that runs high, doesn't suffer from this problem for me. I eventually ran a half-size sole in the shoe to let the laces get my purchase on my foot and hold it down more securely. Again, this could be a "me issue," since I have a reasonably high instep and relatively narrow feet.

The problem of heel-security is compounded by a relatively stiff sole. It's not a big deal and some may be happy for the stiffness, but the flex combined with the somewhat loose fit meant that when driving and pumping the bike it did being to feel a little disconnected.

Performance

The performance of Five Ten's soles is as can be expected - very grippy while on the pedals. This shoe features a slightly different tread pattern that aims to improve walking traction. Honestly, I can't say I really notice it. I personally never found my go-to Freerider Pros to struggle in this regard.

When I got my heal secure within the shoe with the help of the half-size insole, they ride much as you would hope and they're fantastic for puddle bombing. Having dry and warm feet can really give you a lift in terms of morale on wet and grim winter rides. You can submerge these shoes and be confident that you're going to stay pretty dry.

As with a lot of waterproof shoes though, they're not invulnerable to water running down your leg, into your sock, and then getting trapped within the waterproof boot. The gaiter is great at keeping the crud out, though. It's a great feeling taking your trousers and shoes off after a ride and being clean underneath, even if it's as bad as it can get outside. As ever though, to get the most out of a waterproof shoe it needs to be run with waterproof trousers, otherwise they're not that good for much in heavy downpours. That isn't a Five Ten problem, but rather a limitation of the concept of waterproof mountain biking shoes that don't have a skin-tight gaiter.

The famed Stealth Rubber is as good as ever.


Pros

+ Excellent Stealth Rubber sole for maximum grip
+ A good balance of weight and protection for most riding
+ Waterproof and comfortable
Cons

- Heel could be held more securely
- Slight discomfort for me personally around ankle fastener


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIt's always been an irk for me that road and cross-country cyclists have a host of different choices when mountain bikers, you know, the ones who actually get muddy, have to make do with skate-inspired shoes for flat pedal riding. Apart from one or two issues with fit, I really enjoyed the Trailcross Gore-Tex shoes, and I would say they lived up to their billing.Henry Quinney


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Shoes Five Ten Five Ten Trailcross


Must Read This Week
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
49785 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
49398 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
45148 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
43652 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
41856 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
40703 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
35515 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
35478 views

38 Comments

  • 26 0
 I'd really appreciate it if FiveTen offered the soles again seperately. In times when everyone tries to keep the environmental impact to a minimum, it does not make sense to throw a perfectly intact upper shoe away if only the sole is damaged. I go through one pair of fivetens per season. I could reuse everything but the sole for easily 5 seasons.
  • 2 0
 Those were the days…. Much agreed. During these times, resole would be ideal.
  • 2 0
 This is so true. The rubber is great for grip, but dissolves within a year. I would love this option
  • 1 0
 They already offer soles for their climbing shoes so it could be possible for their MTB shoes
  • 1 0
 They must be made differently now, because I got some Freerides in 2010, used them a full season in Whistler, then several years back home with very regular riding. Literally only retired them in 2019.
  • 1 1
 Ride in Birkenstocks.
  • 6 1
 Avril Lavigne would wear? Henry, have you been on the old champignons again, since when did the old Sam Hill's impacts look like converse?

Some half decent waterproofing on a shoe with sticky rubber is big step in the right direction, but all we're really asking for from the manufacturers is a lace protector on flat shoes.
  • 6 0
 Why the hate for Avril?

Obviously a musical genius, highly underrated
  • 2 0
 I have exactly the same issue with the fit! Can’t get good heal grip even with an insole and the extra space in the toe box feels easy to big, maybe add padding. Love the idea but they missed with the execution, I still wear them on wet days but only if I really need to as they slow down the ride for sure. Close five ten so close, I tell you what I’ll give you another chance, we all mistakes
  • 1 0
 Ditto.
  • 1 0
 *heel
  • 2 0
 I am a big fan of mine, really makes a difference keeping puddle splashes off the feet, and they are super grippy. Just wish they had boa instead of laces, and yes if done up too tight there's a discomfort on the ankles from the hard outer part.
  • 2 0
 I have these and I think they look shit but they are indeed waterproof. I only wear them in crap weather so this fact isn't really noticible. The fit is narrow but as I have narrow feet that's okay for me. Where the narrowness is an issue is there is less contact on the pins of my One Up composite pedals so not as much grip area as my regular Freeriders. My wife has a very high instep and cannot physically get this shoe on due to the neoprene cuff. The weather for wearing these has almost gone so for once I'll get two seasons out of a pair of Fivetens. They cost me £150 which did hurt a bit but my feet have been dry so there you go.
  • 3 0
 hmmm... doesn't look like I can jam my foot against the back of the other shoe and rip my foot out real quick before I tip over without untying the shoe... I'm out!
  • 2 0
 They work really well for me. Had them all winter in the uk and paired them with Fox waterproof (ish) pants and stayed mostly dry in all the shitty condition the UK could muster
  • 1 0
 My experience with Gortex shoes and gloves is they are waterproof for about two seasons of use then they leak. MEC would warranty my gloves every two years. It’s inevitable that the Gortex membrane in a shoe will leak.

Perhaps my expectations are too high because of the marketing and premium price paid for Gortex.

To be fair my Gortex jackets are holding up after many years .
  • 1 0
 These look like a great option for those not-too-cold fat bike rides (>15F?). I've found that good socks make a bigger difference for warmth than boot/shoe insulation, so these would provide waterproofing, a high-ish ankle, FiveTen's grippy soles, and are much lighter than most boot options. I dig it.
  • 1 0
 I've been using these off and on for the past Winter and I can echo @henryquinney in regards to the 'disconnected' feeling. Where it shows up for me is when I'm repositioning my feet on the pedals. It's challenging to get a sense of how far away my feet are to be able move the shoe around which is compounded by the sticky rubber not wanting to give up control, so I end dragging the pedal around as one or two pins won't release, which is something I don't experience with my Freeriders.

Also I think the sole is a bit thicker than normal, too, because I end up thinking about raising my saddle only when wearing these. I suspect these two conditions are related...?
  • 1 0
 @Henry Quinney

Do you descend completely mid-foot on the pedal or somewhat ball of the foot to mid-foot? Looking at the sole these seem less wide mid-foot and I wonder about that and the support and grip if one descend mid-foot.

I've thought of getting a pair of these for more adventure type rides and the non gore-tex can be picked up cheaply but have a hard time pulling the trigger at the moment.
  • 1 0
 With the regular trail cross I find you can tuck the laces into the little elastic laces keeper half way down the tongue. That tends to keep them from flying around as they are really long.

Oh and love the Avril Lavigne/Fred Durst comments. Now if only the rest of the gear didn’t look like it was from the blink182 era I would be happy
  • 1 0
 I must be outa the loop as I couldn't comprehend the statement: " ...to let the laces get my purchase on my foot and hold it down more securely." (under fit) maybe someone could "Enlighten" me?
  • 1 0
 Purchase also means grasp. He means the effect of the laces holding down the foot inside the shoe Smile that first “my” is a typo I think
  • 1 0
 Excellent review , gives all the info I need to make a buying decision. Good point about the pants funneling rain into the shoes, I pretty much accept that I will get wet riding in the rain.
  • 1 0
 these things look more like yeezys.. (awful)
now we need them to make skate shoe stlyed waterproof shoes, like the rest of the range
ive got through 3 winters with my shimanos and sealskinz to date..
  • 2 0
 Aesthetically though, they're basically old man shoes with some neoprene slapped on. Sorry guys, it's a no for me.
  • 1 0
 My Five Ten Trailcross shoes completely fell apart in about 3 months of riding. They literally came apart at the seams. Went with RC now and haven't looked back.
  • 1 0
 Are these a re-release? I think my dad had these back in the 90's with some tapered leg Levi 560's, white tucked in T-shirt and an Ace Hardware hat....
  • 2 0
 Buy waterproof socks and save yourself £$170 is my miser/tightwad tip of the day
  • 1 0
 Looks like a plastic Walmart shoe you'd see lying on the ground by a bus stop.
  • 2 0
 Available in 2025
  • 1 0
 414g a pair is surely wrong. Still not too heavy.
  • 1 0
 Sorry but these shoes look more like Avril Lavigne !
  • 1 0
 A Nickelback reference short of being a perfect review.
  • 1 0
 high heels for mtb? not good
  • 1 2
 Clipless version coming?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010380
Mobile Version of Website