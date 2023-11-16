Review: Five Ten Trailcross XT Shoes

Seeking the sticky rubber grip that Five Ten is known for without the bulkiness? The Trailcross XTs cling to flat pedals while maximizing breathability and dexterity inspired by their Adidas trail running look-a-likes. That lightweight construction comes as a tradeoff in terms of protection and support, so look to the Freerider Pro or Impact models if that's what you're after. Think of the Trailcross XTs as the perfect flat pedal shoe for cross-country riding - just pay attention to how the tongue is positioned when you pull them on.



— Matt Beer