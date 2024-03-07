Review: Fizik Nanuq GTX Clipless and Flat Shoes

FIzik's Terra model line of mountain bike shoes serve specific functions for extreme conditions and aren't just part of gorp-core fashion. The Nanuq GTX shoes are the best option in the Terra series when it comes to blocking out wet and cold elements. The Nanuq is based on the Artica X2
but will replace that model as the waterproofing material has been updated to a Gore-Tex membrane. There's more at play than just a new name though.
Fizik has also added a Nanuq GTX flat pedal version which is identical in construction, excluding the sole. The Nanuq GTX Flat uses a Vibram XS Trek rubber sole underneath and both models feature a zippered cuff and BOA dial closure, to avoid dealing with muddy laces.
Fizik Nanuq GTX Details
• X2 outsole w/ Ripstop fabric
• Fleece-lined insulation
• Gore-Tex Koala membrane
• Boa Fit System L6 dial & zippered ankle cuff
• Vibram XS Trek tread
• Stiffness index 3
• Sizes: 36-48 w/ half sizes 37-47
• Colors: black/grey
• Weight: 456g - flat, (size 42)
• MSRP: £289.99 GBR / $299.99 USD / €279 EUR
• fizik.com
Both versions of the Nanuq retail for £289.99 GBR / $299.99 USD / €279 EUR and come in sizes 36-48. Half size increments are available between size 37-47 too.
Gore-Tex outside + fleece inside = dry and warm feet.
Fit
The Nanuq looks identical to the Artica X2 but there are more than just a few material changes at play. One of the major complaints with Artica X2 shoes was the difficulty of pulling them on. Fizik has added a finger loop at the top of the cuff to make this easier. In addition, the cuff doesn’t have the exact same tight grasp that the Artica X2 did, making these boots a breeze to pull on - no more shoehorns needed.
Inside, the shape and feel of the lower boot also appears to have a touch more volume. The width is generous as well for a size 42 and the length is true to fit, compared to most other similar size shoes.
The fleece interior is cozy, however, there is an abrupt change in comfort and flex at the transition from the upper cuff to the lower shoe body, especially when flexing the foot. A stiff, thin lower material, notably around the rim of the heel cup can be felt due to its prominent edge.
A Note Performance - Nanuq GTX Clipless
With such a similar appearance to the Artica, I knew what I was getting into with the Nanuq before even trying them on, but I hoped that the change in material improved the breathability slightly, and the longevity, but more on that later.
When it comes to the most important job for wet weather footwear, the Nanuq is one of the best at keeping your feet warm and dry. Fizik has definitely taken a robust and expensive route to get there, but they would be my number one choice for longer rides in absolute downpours.
When the temperature really drops, especially with the clip version, you’ll want thick wool socks, as the cleat bed area acts as a heat sink, but that's not isolated to the Nanuq clip.
The stitched seam around the inside of the toe box was a long-term concern for a past model, but this one is holding strong.Durability
One of the major issues that I had with the Artica X2s was the seam on the inside of the toolbox, which let go after a few months of hard riding in torturous conditions. I wasn’t alone in this dilemma, and other riders encountered the same issue. For the price, I expected the Artica X2s to hold up longer. Thankfully, Fizik has a solid warranty program and took care of those customers.
In the case of the Nanuq, our bizarrely dry winter hasn’t called for their action quite as heavily as in previous winters, but they have still seen their fair share of abuse. That seam is still holding strong and not showing any signs of letting go. This could be down to the new construction methods and the ripstop material holding strong.
It’s worth adding that if you are a rider who tends to polish their cranks with their feet, these may not be the shoe of choice for you, as you will likely encounter some rubbing in the heel area from the zipper, or even the inside face of the shoe.
Underneath, the Vibram rubber still looks brand new even when paired up with the tallest pedal pins on the Nanuq GTX Flat version.
Comparison - Nanuq GTX Flats
On the flat pedal version, they are more similar to the Endura MT500 Burner
in their stiff shell design versus the more flexible and sticky soled options from Shimano and 510. The latter would be the better option if you are gearing towards all out flat pedal performance versus lasting all day in abysmal weather.
The Vibram XS Trek rubber soul provides decent traction, but is no match against the Shimano GF800GTX
or the Five Ten Trailcross GTX
grip. It’s not just the rubber that makes up for a difference in grip overall though. The Nanuq has a stiffer soul and even the shape is concave in the lateral direction which gives a vague, disconnected feel before totally weighting your foot.
Jumping back to cross-compare, both the Burners and the Nanuqs are exceptionally impervious to water. When your pants are no longer waterproof and the shoes eventually soak through, the scuba gear-like material of the Burners insulates your feet substantially better.
Price-wise, they're one of the most expensive waterproof shoes on the market. The Nanuq is at least $80 USD more than any of the other three shoes mentioned here.
What would the ideal flat pedal waterproof shoe look like then? There are elements in all four of these mentioned shoes that could be combined to make an exceptional set of sh!t kickers. The Five Ten Trailcross GTX is an extremely close example of this, however they don’t have the same impervious qualities of the Nanuq, a Boa dial like the GF800GTX or the robust shell of the Burners.
Pros+
One of the best shoes (clip version included) for keeping your feet warm and dry.+
Durability has been increased.+
Excellent coverage (and now easier to pull on).
Cons-
The sole could be more flexible for increased control.-
The singlular Boa dial closure can cause a minor pinch point on the medial ligament.-
High cost
Pinkbike's Take
|Fizik have taken what they've learned from their previous resilient wet-weather shoes and applied it to the Nanuq GTX Flats. There aren't many other shoes I'm confident will stay dry and block out chills like the Nanuq GTXs - these are a true winter mountain biking shoe.
The durability has increased and adding a finger loop to the heel makes them much easier to pull on. With all of those functional materials and features though, they don't have the level of dexterity or connectivity that some flat pedal riders will want.— Matt Beer