Review: Fizik Nanuq GTX Clipless and Flat Shoes

Fizik have taken what they've learned from their previous resilient wet-weather shoes and applied it to the Nanuq GTX Flats. There aren't many other shoes I'm confident will stay dry and block out chills like the Nanuq GTXs - these are a true winter mountain biking shoe.



The durability has increased and adding a finger loop to the heel makes them much easier to pull on. With all of those functional materials and features though, they don't have the level of dexterity or connectivity that some flat pedal riders will want. — Matt Beer