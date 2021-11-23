Review: Fizik Terra Artica X2 Winter Shoes

There's an old saying that goes, "don't bring a knife to a gun fight", and that rings true for trying to ride year round in shoes designed for dry weather. It's battle you can't win. Enter the Fizik Artica X2, a warm and waterproof BOA-lace clipless shoe that doesn't look like it's been swallowed by a neon yellow balloon.



As I write this, Southern British Columbia is in a state of emergency after hundreds of millimeters of rain fell over a 48-hour period, literally washing away major sections of highways leading into the Lower Mainland and leaving axle-deep trenches in some of the North Vancouver trails. When the weather does break and the trails are rehabilitated the riding will continue, but the rain won't surrender forever. So kit up, because the short days and harsh weather have set in for the Northern Hemisphere.



Fizik Artica X2 Details



• Waterproof

• Fleece-lined insulation

• BOA-lace/zippered cuff closures

• Vibram MegaGrip

• eVent upper material

• EVA midsole

• Sizes: 36-48 with half sizes between 37-47

• Colors: black

• Weight: 1050 grams (size 42)

• MSRP: $299 USD

• fizik.com

