Review: Fizik Terra Clima X2 - A Feature Laden Weatherproof Shoe

Oct 21, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


Fizik are an Italian company that is known not only for their shoes but, in recent years, also their componentry. Sometimes, but not always, when European road brands try their hand at mountain biking kit the end products can be weird and wacky. The Terra Clima X2 is certainly a bit different to a lot of other brand’s offerings, but in terms of its features, it seems to balance sensible choices that have great promise.
Terra Clima X2 Details• Weatherproof/breathable upper
• EVA midsole and Vibram tread
• Integrated knitted gaiter
• BOA L6 dial & single Velcro strap
• Colors: Black, Olive
• Weight: 414g (pair of size 42.5)
• MSRP: €250.00
www.fizik.com

In the Fizik range there is also the full-waterproof Artica X2 that I’ll also be reviewing over the wetter months. For now, though, we have the Clima X2, which with its ankle cuff and weather resistance is more of a jack of all trades. Without prompting justified consternation in the comments I'd say it's an autumnal shoe as opposed to a full-winter one. Deep down, I know there’s no such thing but if there was one then this would be it.

I feel like at its core the Clima X2 aims to be versatile. It’s absent of laces to save drying them, a meaty Vibram tread on the sole of the shoe that will grip well on loose dirt or mud, and it uses a woven, ripstop fabric upper that is both breathable and keeps the elements out. It even includes a seemingly football inspired ankle-gaiter to keep any crud out.

The shoe has a stiffness index score of 3. For reference, their top flight road shoe has a stiffness index of 10. It is available in sizes 36-48, with half sizes between 37.5 and 46.5. There are two color options and the shoe sells for €250.

The looks are either stylish or jarring, depending on your personal tastes.

Performance

The Clima X2 is a very functional shoe and I feel like all of its features do deliver.

The gaiter, while perhaps not suiting everyone's taste in the looks department, is a great addition in my opinion. I really like the fact that when wearing trousers and riding on wet or muddy trails there is an extra buffer between you and the dreaded ice-water puddle splash. It also means that once you take off your shoes and trousers you really are spotless underneath.

If you were to submerge your shoes you’re still going to get wet, but when blasting through puddles or streams you can do so without really thinking about your feet. In one particularly heavy deluge, when I was smashing back along a waterlogged fireroad, water did manage to completely saturate my trousers, which in turn meant water was running freely down my calves and then was able to enter the shoe that way. In this particular instance, the water resistant membrane prevented it from quickly exiting the shoe. This was the heaviest rain I've ridden in for a long time, though. Any shoe would get wet here, only they might do a better job of expunging the liquid once it entered.

The sole of the shoe is stiff-enough but could probably be a little stiffer for those that really wish to put the power down. For my needs, while pottering around on my trail bike the stiffness was ample. I used these pedals with cageless Ritchey SPD-style pedals as well as Crankbrother Mallet Es. I would say the stiffness of the shoe was more suited to the latter.

I ran them with the cleat shim underneath and found the clearance to be very adequate with the mechanism of the pedal. The cleat channel is open and doesn’t require any cutting or modifying, should you choose to run your cleats in a very rearward position like I tend to.

The Clima uses both a velcro strap and an L6 Boa ratchet system.

Fit

The fit of the shoes was slightly hard to place, in my opinion. This is naturally a very subjective thing so I can only talk about my experience with them. If you've ever bought ski boots you'll know just how many different fit options can exist and how they vary from brand to brand. In my chosen size, the shoe fit in terms of length but felt slightly cavernous in terms of the volume of the shoe. This is a problem I have experienced, albeit very rarely, with other brands. For my medium-height instep and relatively narrow feet, it seemed a bit too big. The knock-on effect of this is that your foot feels like it is held less securely. The lack of support can almost make your foot want to roll towards your instep a little.

Eventually, I ended up using a very slender “comfort” insole beneath the provided one to bring my foot higher within the shoe. I rode it with and without and I prefer the fit with it in.

After using a similar trick in with the Artica X2’s that I’ve currently got in for review, I feel that the fit is quite different. The Artica uses a Boa device that runs the full length of the tongue. The Clima, however, uses a Boa dial and a velcro strap. Truthfully, I never found I was able to achieve the same level of fit with the Clima. My heel in particular felt loose and not as secure as I’d like.

There is plenty of room for adjustment, even if you have weird cleat positions as I do. Some gravity shoes may have the option for more rearward cleats, but I found the Clima to suit my flat-pedal-inspired position.


Pros

+ Effective at keeping water and dirt out
+ Combine very well with trousers
+ Good for walking and off bike excursions
Cons

- Not the most supportive in terms of fit
- Sizing is a little odd
- Looks may be divisive


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Clima is a good shoe and where it shines is being able to add increased water resistance on predominantly dry rides. It is a shoe that breathes well and one that you could ride all year round in some regions without suffering from the same drawback of overheating that can occur with waterproof shoes. The ankle gaiter works well and is very functional, I only wish there was a single Boa ratchet to adjust the fit over the length of the whole shoe.Henry Quinney


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Apparel Fizik Fizik Terra Clima X2


26 Comments

  • 42 1
 The Crocs are waterproof as well! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 But they arent Downcountry compatible, are they?
  • 2 0
 @MrNewman: just put those puppies in 4wd and you'll be set.
  • 2 0
 @MrNewman: @mikelevy will be wearing one of each during the next Downcountry Field Test and report back which is superior!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: Im in Germany, so Quattro only please.
  • 5 0
 having owned a pair of these for quite a while they aren't a great fit with Shimano pedals and you end up with quite a bit of slop rather the tread of the shoe contacting the pedal. Since replaced them with a pair of ME7 shoes which are significantly better in every way.
  • 9 1
 That cleat alignment can’t be good for any involved joints.
  • 2 0
 Was just thinking.... first comment has to be something about the alignment of that cleat. Chainstay is going to be rubbed raw!
  • 4 0
 I walk and pedal like a duck. I usually use flats but when I ride clips this is what my cleats look like.
  • 2 0
 Swimming pool shoes. When all the water runs down your leg and fills your waterproof, non-draining shoes. Then because they don't dry fast, the funk grows and you get athletes foot every time you wear them. But you can't bear to toss them because they're basically new and cost you $291 USD! As an owner of the Shimano hiking boots, this is my experience. For cold and wet weather riding, I'd prefer a larger shoe size, thick wool socks and disposable sandwich baggie to block the wind on my toes and some of the water. Some people might even try neoprene socks.... Toe covers if it's really cold. Or at least that's what I'll do once I finally wear out my Shimano boots.
  • 1 0
 Water running down your leg in the pouring rain into the shoe might be an issue with these but where the waterproofing is useful is when you ride on generally wet trails, or have to wade through streams or hike-a-bike up super soggy swampy grass fields, as is often the case in the UK. I got some Northwave GTX that are pretty similar to these and are excellent at keeping feet dry and warm when it's wet.
  • 6 2
 I'll take "things no self-respecting mountain biker would wear" for 800 Alex..
  • 5 0
 Is there an S-Works version? The price is still too low.
  • 1 0
 I've found the Ergolace X2's (clipless & flat versions) very comfortable for my relatively wide toes. Interested to hear your thoughts on the Artica X2 but these Clima's just seem like a half ass attempt of combining the two.
  • 3 0
 The most interesting thing about this article is that people still use Ritchey pedals! ;-)
  • 1 0
 The author compares the stiffness of this shoe ("3") to the stiffest road shoe ("10"), but a comparison to a typical mountain bike shoe would be more useful.
  • 1 0
 That knitted gaiter doesn't look like it will be very durable. OKay for road shoes maybe, but I think I'd shred that fabric pretty quickly on the mountain bike.
  • 2 0
 They look like sandals with socks from afar
  • 2 0
 Climax 2. Must be a really, really good shoe.
  • 1 0
 Maybe they're like ski boots and taking them off is a near orgasmic experience?
  • 1 0
 I’m more of a one pair of shoes with different types of socks for different conditions kind of rider.
  • 2 0
 Nice house slippers
  • 2 0
 House slippers over orthopedic boots (99% of all gravity clipless shoes) for the win. I wish they made a warm weather version.
  • 1 0
 @jason3559: they do acyally. They're called the Artica X2. Just got them yesterday to test throughout the belgian winter.

My bad you wrote "warm weather" . Then Giro has the VR70 but tbh the fit is super weird and they move quite a lot. Even for gravel. Mike Levy wrote a review about them a while back.
  • 1 0
 If only "also available in flat"
  • 1 0
 LOL

Post a Comment



