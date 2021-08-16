Review: Forbidden Dreadnought

Suspension Design

The Dreadnought's axle path is rearward throughout. The rearward axle path and offset idler position create a generous amount of anti-squat. Because the idler is connected to the swingarm, the anti-squat graph is pretty much the same in all gears.

The offset idler creates a little pedal kickback, but much less than a non-idler design. The leverage ratio is very progressive, with a lot of the ramp-up happening towards the end of the stroke as the leverage drops off dramatically. The curve is much closer to linear in the middle of the stroke.

Forbidden quotes the rear wheel travel at 154mm, but I measured the vertical rear wheel travel at 148mm by compressing the shock with a strap wrench and measuring the change in height of the rear axle. It turns out the 154mm figure is measured diagonally from top out to bottom out, including the rearward component (see the diagram opposite). Normally, rear suspension travel is measured in the vertical direction, and according to Forbidden, the Dreadnought should be producing 151mm of vertical travel. In my view, it's the vertical travel that matters for getting up and over bumps. The 3mm discrepancy between the vertical travel quoted by Forbidden and my measurement could be explained by the shock delivering about 1mm short on shock stroke, which is very common.

Axle path dimensions: 30.5mm of rearward travel, 151mm of vertical travel, 154mm of "diagonal" travel.

The first video shows how the rear-center grows when only the rear suspension compresses, first with the brake off, then with it on so the wheel rotates with the swing-arm. The second video shows how the wheelbase is relatively constant under heave compression (where the fork and shock compress together).

The main pivot sits high above the axle, creating an axle-path which moves up and back (never forward) in an arc which starts at 70-degrees from horizontal, and finishes up near vertical. This means large, square edge bumps, which impart a partially rearward force on the wheel, will have an easier time pushing the suspension through its travel compared to purely vertical loads, such as the reaction force when you push the bike into the ground. The larger the bump, the more rearward the force, because the force acts radially inward from the point where the bump contacts the wheel. So for example, a 5cm-high square bump creates a force at 60-degrees from horizontal with a 29" wheel, but for a 10cm bump, it's 45-degrees.The rearward axle path means that some of this rearward force is handled by the suspension, so the horizontal deceleration you feel when you hit a bump may be less abrupt. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that it helps the bike to carry speed, because although the horizontal forces may be less, they act over a longer time because the wheel is in contact with the bump for longer. Another potential benefit of the rearward axle path is that, by increasing the time the wheel has to get over the bump, it reduces the peak vertical speed of the wheel, which may lead to a smoother ride. The theory on axle path is more complex than it's often made out, so the proof is in the riding.The idler pulley is connected to the swingarm, but offset from the main pivot such that the chain passes through the pivot on its way from the idler to the chainring. This gives a small amount of upper chain growth and therefore pedal kickback as the suspension compresses, butless than a conventional design with no idler. Another advantage of the high pivot & idler design is that it provides a generous amount of anti-squat while having very low levels of pedal kickback. That means if you land hard at low speed or hit a bump with the rear wheel locked up, you won't feel the cranks being rotated backward by the chain.The swingarm pulls a link, which rotates a rocker just above the BB, which in turn drives the shock. All the pivots, including the shock mounts, run on bearings and there's very little friction in the system. The leverage ratio (the number of millimetres the axle moves for every millimetre the shock moves) starts fairly high, at 2.675, and ends very low, at 1.825. That gives it an overall progression of 46.5%, making it among the most progressive suspension designs. The shape of the leverage curve is a bit out of the ordinary too. The leverage ratio falls quickly to start with, then levels off a bit in the mid-stroke, then plummets downwards again towards the end of the travel. Especially when combined with an air shock, that makes the forces at the wheel build steeply towards the end of the travel.The low final leverage ratio also amplifies the damping forces towards the end of the travel, which means the high-speed rebound should be run pretty light or the rebound from deep in the stroke will be slow.The high single pivot design means that if the brake is locked on, the wheel rotates with the swingarm as the suspension compresses. The high pivot means it also moves backwards relative to the mainframe. The combination of these two factors means that when you pull the brake while riding, the rearwards and rotational forces from braking both act to cause the suspension to compress. This counters the suspension's tendency to "rise" due to the transfer of weight onto the front tire when you brake, so this effect is called anti-rise or brake squat. The Dreadnought has particularly high levels of anti-rise, which means the chassis is more stable under braking (less brake dive) but, in theory, the suspension may be harsher due to the fact that it sits deeper into its travel under braking. But personally, I have never noticed this supposed harshness under braking with the Dreadnought, or other high anti-rise bikes.