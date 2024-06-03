Powered by Outside

Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number

Jun 3, 2024
by Henry Quinney  

photo
REVIEW
Forbidden Druid
WORDS: Henry Quinney
PHOTOS: Tom Richards

Forbidden are a very busy brand. In the last year or so we’ve seen a new Druid, a new Dreadnought and a long-teased World Cup downhill bike. Of their crop of current bikes, the apple doesn’t seem to fall far from the tree, and they all share common ground both in terms of their fundamentals and aesthetics.

While the Dread and now Supernaught are enjoying many outings underneath their pro riders at the highest level of downhill and enduro racing, it’s worth remembering which of the current stable claimed the brand's first, and currently only, elite level World Cup win - the iddy-biddy-tincy-weeny Druid. How did this happen? And is the fact a 130mm bike won an Enduro World Cup a comment on the terrain that we race on or the bike’s capabilities?
Druid V2 Details
• Carbon frame
• 130mm travel / 150mm fork
• 29" or mixed wheels
• 65° head tube angle
• 77º seat tube angle
• Reach: 440, 460, 480, 500
• Chainstay: 423, 437, 452, 466
• Weight: 14.6kg (32.2lbs)
• Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4
• Price: $6,199 USD - $8,899 USD ($7,799 CAD - $11,199 CAD)
• Frame kit: $3,799 USD / $4,999 CAD
Forbiddenbike.com

photo
A woman stopped me outside the supermarket to say the bike was a beautiful colour. This doesn't happen normally.

photo


bigquotesIt’s a fun, incredibly capable bike that defies whatever you think you know about what 130mm can get you.Henry Quinney


photo
photo
Industrial-like features give way to gentle touches.

Frame Details

The Druid is a far better-looking bike than the previous version. Gone is the long seat tube, towering over the rest of the frame like a mast over its ship. The whole bike is a huge step forward in terms of looks, and each line complements and flows into the next. The bottom bracket shell is cradled in a triangle of carbon that is aligned with the chain stay, and the gentle edge of the seatstay sweeps into a top tube of similar profile and shape.

The aforementioned space around the bottom bracket also serves a purpose beyond prettiness: it’s a very stealthy way to hold a tube. The front triangle also has two sets of mounts for a full-size bottle and a tool. The cable ports lock the cable to the frame for a quiet ride, and can be replaced with blanking plates. This is good for both left and right rear-hand brakers, or if you want to remove cables on a wireless setup.

The bike on test here is the full 29” version, but this bike is also available with a smaller rear wheel. However, keen Forbiddenists will note a lack of Ziggy link, which is what the brand named the link that could maintain geometry when switching to a smaller wheel in the past. This bike instead uses different chainstay lengths for the different wheel sizes.

Another key area of development was the positioning of the main pivot and idler. While it’s still high, it’s noticeably lower and more rearward than the V1. This not only means that chainring benefits from more wrap, which subsequently means the bike doesn’t need to run a second chain-idler beneath the cranks, but also that the chain now goes through the stay, rather than running over the top.

The design team focused not only on the position of the idler but also the size. The size is increased from 16 to 18 teeth and is made from steel for extra longevity. Not only that, but the angle is offset to 0.69 degrees to better align with the middle of the cassette. This is optimized for both 52 and 55mm chain lines.

The frame uses collet-style hardware on oversized bearings and a trunnion shock. It’s arguably a good use of the technology here where the packaging is so tight, and the inversed four-bar should give something stout enough not to stress shock internals too much.

photo
photo
I love the mixture of flat and round surfaces.

photo
Sneaky storage is a great touch.


photo

Geometry

The Druid V2 uses size-specific rear-center lengths to try and give the bike a consistent feel and balance, regardless of size. For instance, the very short 423mm stays on the S1 size were made with the 435/440mm reach in mind. Whereas if they had used the same dimension stay across all sizes, the reach of the S1 could have been dwarfed by the 452mm stays of the S3, for example. This is great to see, even for a long-stay fan such as me. Speaking of which, the 466mm stay of the S4 is… large.

The stack height plays off the foundation laid by the long rear end. As a general rule of thumb, bikes with higher stacks require longer stays to keep the front weighted. Bikes with shorter rear ends need lower fronts to stop feeling like the weight balance is too rearward.

The bikes have a 64.5 or 65-degree head angle for the MX or 29” versions, respectively. This seems to be where a lot of trail bikes are settling. Slack enough to get away with riding some committing and fast trails but steep enough to stop the wheel from flopping around at slower speeds. Again, the seat tube angle is tempered by being aware of the intention of what we want our trail bike to do. 76.7 or 77-degrees, depending on wheel size, is steep enough, but it will feel more relaxed on flatter terrain compared to something even a degree or two steeper.

photo

Suspension Design

The Druid uses an inverted four-bar. What is this? And why does it matter if it’s inverted or not? Compared to the linkage-driven single pivot of the V1, a four-bar allows for more tuning. However, if it wasn’t inverted, the pivot would still be relatively low, much like you see on many brands that use the layout, and Forbidden wouldn’t be able to incorporate the rear axle path that is so key to their design. By running it inverted, they can increase the height of the instant-center (the thing the rear axle pivots around) and get the tunability of the four bars with the axle path they want.


Anti-rise is lower in the V2, but still very high compared to many other bikes. Because of the axle path being more reward, high pivot bikes tend to go hand in hand with higher value of anti-rise. When a bike uses a high value of anti-rise, it means that braking, and the subsequent shifting of mass, provides a compression force to the shock. This can lead to a slightly firmer suspension feel under heavy braking, but it can also help preserve the bike's geometry by keeping the rider's mass centered, rather than pitching forward and weighting the fork.

Anti-squat is also high. This, for me, is one of the main benefits of a high-pivot. You can have a high anti-squat bike that is still happy to grip and go into its stroke because the chain doesn’t inhibit as you're driving the bike forward. Counterintuitively, high-pivots can be about having more of the climbing attributes you want.

photo
photo

Specifications
Price $8899
Travel 130
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
Headset Cane Creek Hellbender 70
Cassette SRAM X0 T-Type 10-52T 12speed
Crankarms SRAM X0 Eagle 32T - 165mm
Chainguide Forbidden Trail Guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB Threaded BSA Wide
Rear Derailleur SRAM X0 AXS T-Type 12speed
Chain SRAM X0 Transmission Flattop 12speed
Shifter Pods SRAM Pod Ultimate
Handlebar Burgtec Ride Wide Enduro Carbon
Stem Burgtec OE MK3 Enduro
Grips Burgtec Bartender Pro
Brakes SRAM Code Stealth Ultimate 4-Piston
Wheelset Crankbrothers Synthesis 11 - Carbon
Tires Maxxis MaxxTerra Assegai EXO / Forkaster EXO+
Seat Fizik Terra Alpaca X5
Seatpost OneUp Dropper Post
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo

photo


photo
RIDING THE
Forbidden Druid


Test Bike Setup

The test Druid was a mix of SRAM and RockShox parts, with Ultimate-level suspension and brakes. While drool-worthy in its quality of spec, the bike is not perfect.

Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Height: 183cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney
The 180mm dropper is too short for a large. Not least because the OneUp models can be specced down anyway. Why not spec the 210 and leave it to the rider to shorten to taste? They’re buying a large for a reason. The 180mm option is short enough to go fully flush inside the frame, but I think that would be a poor basis to spec a length of post.

Secondly, as we’ll get into as we go into the descending portion of the review, everything about this bike wills you to go faster. However, slowing down could often prove tricky. A Dissector or DHR2 tire would not have only provided better braking traction in a wider variety of conditions but also more consistency when leaning heavily on the edge knobs. The Forekaster is just too XC for a bike that is this confidence-inspiring. Couple that with a 180mm front rotor, and it felt like it was on the ragged edge all too often. I will expand upon this further later in the review.

Lastly, I know bikes are expensive, and industry price points have to be hit yada-yada-yada but I would contend a MaxxGrip tire on the front would have been a nice touch.

Testing Info

Testing took place in the spring of this year. In Squamish, the dirt is awful with a bit of moisture. The trails aren’t dreamy mixes of loam-flow. The grip on offer doesn’t leave even the most relaxed rides turn into a hell-for-leather test of mettle. Honestly, it’s awful. I think the place is probably not worth visiting this time of year. Don’t come.

photo
The seated position ensures a well-weighted front.

Climbing


Napoleon was of average height, you can see the Great Wall of China from space, and high-pivot bikes climb badly. These are some of the most often quoted misconceptions. Some high-pivot bikes can, surely, but only in the same way a four-bar can be bad, or a single-pivot can. I don't think there are any unifying combinations of layout and attributes. Trends, definitely. But even with the definition of a layout, there will always be better and worse executions.

photo
photo
On technical terrain, I don't think I've ridden a better climber (stock XC-ish tire not withstanding).

There are similarities across high-pivot bikes, but they're not always equally severe in their attributes. Typically, the main attributes of high-pivot bikes are a large amount of grip and excellent tracking. Some, such as the Nicolai Nucleon that we featured during the Enduro Field Test, almost feel grippy to the point of detriment. The Druid is not like that.

To put it simply, the bike tracks incredibly well and lets you put the power down when and where you want. The rearward axle paths particularly shine on square edges or any situation that could provide a hanging-up sensation. The long rear and high front also play into this, giving a bike that is easy to maneuver and comfortable, yet with a front that is very well weighted. Bikes have got a lot better for this in recent years, and weight biases in our seat positions have shuffled forward. On some bikes, even now, though, there is sometimes a feeling that one isn’t so much climbing the bike as wrestling it up a hill. This is not only more difficult but also more tiring.

The Druid has the tracking and weight distribution to let you sit and spin for most of your climbing. While it might not have the efficiency stamp some riders will want for a 130mm bike, and its relaxed nature and position are far from sporty, it is a very adept technical climber and adequately efficient on smoother sections of pavement.

The idler proved to be quiet and didn’t suffer any derailments. If you're searching for a sharper-feeling bike, the Druid just won’t be for you. However, although the idler will be the culprit that takes the blame for this, I would put it down more to its high-stack value than how the chain is routed.

photo

Descending

The Druid is as equally easy to ride as it is hard to define.

130mm trail bikes tend to come in different flavors and are one of the categories that offer the most genuine variety. On one end of the spectrum, you have the Canyon Neuron, which is alive almost to a fault. It’s light, responsive and sharp. Then you have your Commencal Tempo and Transition Smugglers, which, although the geometry is similar to the Neuron, are a bit more trail-focused and have suspension that feels a bit less about efficiency and a bit more about coping with big hits. The Druid makes those descending-focused trail bikes feel thoroughly undergunned.

photo
This bike has both grip and pop that would make some 150mm bikes jealous.

The long rear end, the slacker, higher front and the 10mm longer fork mean it can hit things unbelievably hard and offers stability at speed that was as impressive as it was eye-widening. The suspension plays a huge part in this, too. It constantly had me asking a question - is this the best descending 130mm bike I have ever ridden, or a 150mm travel bike that just so happens to have less travel? At some point, the numbers become arbitrary

It’s remarkably stable while also being easy to maneuver with small body weight adjustments. I make no secret that I typically enjoy the high-yet-weighted fronts delivered by this style of geometry. It feels like you just have so much of your weight being placed onto the axles from your feet, and then you can add to that with your hands to affect the bike. It gives a bike that takes high-speed sections in its stride while also being fun and agile when on trails of less gradient. The geometry combines with stiffness well too. It's a bike you can really drive in turns, and there is absolutely adequate stiffness to do that, while never feeling overly harsh.

photo
This bike with a longer dropper, a grippier rear tire and a bigger front rotor is trail-biking heaven.

It’s not perfect, of course. While everything about this bike enables you to feel you can go as fast as you want, what you do when you get there is a bit more nuanced. Firstly, the shock is damped enough, but perhaps only just. I think for heavier riders, or riders who really charge, they might find the compression on the light side. I enjoyed where it took me in the travel and it offers an impressive mix of tracking, support and bottom out, but I sometimes felt like I got through the stroke a bit quickly, which had a tendency to mean the bike felt like it got bullied by the trail. However, this tended to happen on trails that you wouldn't expect to ride a bike with this amount of travel that is so light down, and that shouldn't be overlooked.

The axle path is solely rearward, meaning that hangups are basically non-existent. The tracking is sublime for 130mm, and it makes you realize that travel is just a number. Sometimes, when riding high-pivot bikes, you can hit the inflection point (where the axle path goes from rearward to forward) and it can deliver stern hangups, or feel like your weight shifts forward in certain situations. I wonder if, in some ways, limiting the travel of the Druid to 130mm meant they could avoid this altogether and, in some ways, give a better all-around performance.

Secondly, I do know that if I bought it, it would see some changes immediately: a bigger front rotor and probably thicker casing tires with a bigger tread on the rear. I would love to see Forbidden offer some divergence in their bikes, maybe something like the BC-editions that Rocky sometimes does.

The Druid isn’t a bike for somebody who is after a bit more travel or extra comfort for their XC rides. It’s for people who want to make trail and enduro trails a bit more lively while not smothering all the life out of them. There is a narrow band of trails where this is the absolute best bike, and truthfully, it’s easy to get distracted by bigger, badder trails here in Squamish. Should you happen to find yourself on them, you will be able to ride this down absolutely anything, and it's no surprise to say it can feel overwhelmed, because the geometry and suspension write checks that the 130mm of rear wheel travel and small fork can sometimes find it hard to cash.

photo
photo
This bike is as good as it is, but it has to be defined.



photo
Forbidden Druid
photo
Orbea Occam LT

How Does It Compare?


It occurred to me while testing the Druid that in some ways it is the exact polar opposite to the Orbea Occam that I tested earlier this year. The Druid feels like a true enduro bike, with everything save for the required travel, whereas the Occam gave a suspension feel that felt like it was a lightweight trail bike that just gave you more margin for error thanks to the sheer volume.

If I had to race an enduro race tomorrow, which would I pick? The Druid. In a heartbeat. If I had to do a stage of the BC Bike Race? Probably the Occam. It just goes to show that travel is but an indication of the bike's intentions but isn't always the be all and end all.

The high-front, long rear geometry of the Druid makes it feel like a bigger beast than the Occam, for both the good and the bad.


photo
Prices in USD.

Which Model is the Best Value?


Between the three bikes, I would be torn between the entry-level GX AXS RS S and the mid-level bike that features a similar spec, save for more adjustment on the suspension and better brakes. $800 USD is a lot of money, but I would try to go with the mid-level bike if I could. It'll be ready to ride (save for the dropper, which will be too short).


photo
photo
The bike has a great spec, save for some key dimensions

Technical Report


RockShox Suspension: The Lyrik really is a very good fork. RockShox forks tend to feel like they track the ground better, sucking up any bump they come across, whereas sometimes Fox feels like they sacrifice some sensitivity to drive the wheel into the ground harder. I think there are few places the distinction in feel is so obvious as the Lyrik and 36. The 36 feels more like a true enduro fork, and the Lyrik is more trail-focused. For that reason, it feels more appropriate on a 130mm bike. It can still be pushed incredibly hard, but for me, 35mm legs are plenty.

photo

Rotors, Tires and Dropper: All of these parts, on their own, are excellent. It's just a shame that they ended up either being the wrong size for a bike of this nature or with too much of an eye on being lightweight. Bikes aren't cheap, and the idea of spending the best part of $10,000 dollars on a bike, only to then have to spend more money on filling in some key component gaps, seems utterly mad to me.

Carbon Touches: I don't often ride Burgtec bars if only because it seems they don't come on the test bikes I get to review. Similar with Crankbrothers carbon wheels. That said, both were great during this test, providing comfort and low weight.


photo


Pros

+ Makes you question what travel really means
+ Grip, pop and consistent suspension really shine
+ Geometry is on the cutting edge of the new school
+ Efficient and grippy climber on technical terrain
Cons

- It doesn't do what you'd want a 130mm bike to do
- Not as lively as some 130mm bikes
- Descent focused geometry won't be for everyone



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesI don’t really know what the Druid is. Well, that’s untrue. I know it’s an amazing feat of engineering, but maybe better yet, I don’t really know what it’s for. It’s a fun, incredibly capable bike that defies whatever you think you know about what 130mm can get you. The catch is that if the Druid doesn't excel on the trails you might buy a 130mm bike to ride to begin with. It's a trail bike for those who love descents and want something livelier and more responsive than a classic enduro rig.
Henry Quinney


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Druid


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
338 articles
Report
