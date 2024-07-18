Review: Forge+Bond Shift EM - A US-Made Carbon Wheelset for $1250



Forge and Bond has quietly been making their FusionFiber wheels for other brands (Chris King, Revel, Evil) for a little while now, but came to market with their own house-brand offering a bit over a year ago. With the novel thermoplastic-bonded carbon fiber rims and American manufacturing, they hope to tell a story revolving around sustainability and increased performance. They came to market with some solid wheels, albeit at a staggering price. Their Shift series addresses that issue, cutting the cost of a wheelset in half, while offering all the same touted performance benefits. F+B Shift EM Details



• Wheel size: 29" or MX

• Rim material: carbon fiber

• 30mm internal width

• Bitex hubs, boost spacing

• 28-hole front, 32-hole rear

• XD or Microspline freehub, 6-bolt rotor

• Claimed Weight: 2027g (MX w/XD)

• Actual Weight: 2043g

• MSRP: $1,250 USD

DESIGN

Lovely texture on the FusionFiber rims.

And some loud (removable) graphics. There's a subtle wave to the rim profile that F+B dubs NXS (no excess).

PRICE AND WEIGHT

Aluminum nipples lose out on durability.

SETUP

Wide beads keep tires healthy.

PERFORMANCE

Steel for longevity.

6 clicky clacky pawls.

DURABILITY

Aimed at "aggressive all-mountain enduro" riding, the Shift EM wheelset is a mixed offering, meant to handle serious abuse and offer a compliant ride where it counts. They come with house-branded Bitex hubs, J-bend spokes, and Forge and Bond's Utah-made carbon rims, all taped up and ready to ride.With a 30mm internal width, wide bead seats, and front / rear-specific spoke counts, the Shift EM wheels are a typical modern offering. They're meant to match up nicely with the 2.3-2.6" tires that most of us are running these days, and feature some design elements meant to keep the ride quality from getting too harsh. Wheels can make a significant difference on the ride quality of a bike, so more and more companies are focusing their efforts on tuning that sensation to suit the application.In Forge+Bond's case, that tuning comes in the form of the material itself. They claim that the "Fusion Fiber" thermoplastic matrix they use to bond their carbon fibers offers more give than standard epoxy carbon wheels, therefore providing a more compliant ride. There isn't any firm data to support this, but early examples of the rims did have a distinctly compliant feel, compared to traditional carbon. However, those early rims (made for other brands under house labels) did suffer worse durability than carbon, making the tradeoffs significant for anyone interested. To address these concerns, Forge+Bond have beefed up their rim profiles, changing the ply layup and increasing the material used throughout the structure.The wheels are build around F+B branded Bitex hubs, which feature 162 points of engagement for up to 2.2° of play between pawls catching. The hubs implement 6 pawls to spread the load evenly, and feature steel freehub bodies and beefy aluminum axles to keep things durable. The wheels are laced up with Sapim D-Light J-bend spokes, and feature 28 spoke holes up front and 32 in the rear.At $1,250, these wheels are significantly cheaper than the wheels the brand came to market with a little over a year ago. Their more expensive wheels have gone down in price as well, with comparable wheelsets clocking in at around $1,900 USD. Those more expensive wheels differ only in the hub spec and decal color, with identical rims between the two. As a result, they're 100 grams lighter as well.Weight-wise, the Shift EM wheels are far from light, tipping the scale at 2,043g. For reference, a set of WeAreOne Unions laced to 1/1 hubs are 1890g, Logos Eudae HDs land around 1765g, and even the Reserve HD Alloy wheels weigh 1960g with some DT 350s. All three of those options cost about the same or less than the Shifts, with one sharing the North American manufacturing pedigree.In the end, the cost cutting made to the Shift EMs came solely from the Bitex hubs, and their internal elements that add significant weight to achieve the durability targets.From light casing trail tires to full-fat downhill rubber, I never had much issue getting things mounted up on the Shift EM wheels. The central bead channel is deep enough to allow for good mounting technique, assuring ease without too much swearing. Some lighter tires required a blast of air to get them aired up initially, but everything heavy aired up with nothing more than a track pump.The F+B valves are standard Presta joints, though they do work with inserts and they come with a valve core tightening cap. Plus one point for each detail there.With durability and impact resistance in mind, it's no surprise that these wheels feel sturdy on the trail. The F+B rims are far from the lightest out there, but that might play into their damped ride feel, which does transmit a bit less chatter than equivalently burly traditional carbon wheels. I wouldn't go in expecting a massive difference, but in back-to-back runs you can feel a bit less vibration through the bars - whether plastic magic or extra grams, there's something there.Burly wheels like these always seem to play better with heavy casing tires, due to how much force gets transferred to the tire by a stiff rim. That proved to be the case here as well, with heavily reinforced tires feeling like the best match for the Shifts. For most of the test, I ran either Specialized Grid Gravity or Continental DH tires.The hubs have a medium-loud staccato tick to them, and never exhibited any skipping, slipping, or loss in engagement. They've also remained creak free into the dusty months of summer. Bearing life seems solid so far, but they haven't ben subjected to the absolute worst winter has to offer quite yet.Overall, the Shift EM wheels feel solid, accurate, and pleasantly unremarkable. That last point may not seem it, but is a strong compliment - ideally a wheelset just hums along doing its job, without requiring much attention at all.After months of regular abuse, rim hits, and bike park laps, I can safely say that these wheels can hold up. I'm not the heaviest rider, and have been breaking fewer wheels as technology improves, but these have still impressed with how little attention they've needed since I started running them.The hub internals look good, the bearings feel smooth, and the steel freehub body is unsurprisingly unscathed. My only concern in the long long term would be finding small parts for these hubs, should a pawl break or a spring get lost - house brand hubs should have some small parts availability but I've encountered too many lapses in stock historically to put a lot of trust into that.I haven't had to true the wheels much at all, and after an initial retensioning they've remained balanced and stout. Luckily this is the case, as the use of aluminum nipples means too many truing sessions could result in some stripped out nipples and a frustrating replacement.As I mentioned above, I've primarily been running these wheels with heavier casing tires, but that doesn't discount how unfazed the rims have been through multiple rock strikes and hard bottom-outs. Even after inspecting them for damage, the wide bead seats look essentially new, indicating little to no damage. All wheels can break in the right situation, but these have held up as I'd expect them to.