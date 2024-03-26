Review: Formula Belva Dual-Crown Enduro Fork

A dual-crown enduro fork was always going to be a niche market, especially considering that modern single-crown forks are generally stiff enough. For the most part, Formula did a good job with the Belva. It's smooth and sensitive once into the travel, the compression damping adjustability is intuitive and effective even without playing around with the CTS valves, and it deals with all sizes of bumps with sensitivity and composure. But the coil negative spring lets it down. For heavier riders like me, the extra air pressure creates an abrupt feel on touchdown, forcing me to compromise on support. For lighter riders, the spring should work well, but then the rebound could become too slow. If Formula could install their dual-air spring from the Selva R (or redesign it to make use of the longer leg) and recalibrate the rebound range, they could be onto something.



— Seb Stott