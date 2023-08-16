Review: Formula Cura 4 Brakes

Deviating from the two big “S” brands of brakes can be a tricky purchasing decision, especially when they’re so commonly found on complete bikes at all price levels, but there are several other companies out there making stellar brakes, such as Formula.



The Italian company has been making bicycle brakes since 1993 and hasn’t been afraid to experiment with performance theories, like their retired R0 brake that featured oval pistons. Most recently, Formula has developed a 4-piston version of their popular Cura series for enduro and downhill riding that stand out from the crowd due to their sculpted looks.



The appropriately named Cura 4 brake system uses four eighteen-millimeter pistons housed in a two-piece caliper. A pair of symmetrical master cylinders can be positioned in either European or moto-style (front brake on the left).





Formula Cura 4 Brakes

• Intended use: Enduro & Downhill

• Gloss black, polished, & gold finishes

• Feeling Control System (additional)

• Tool-Free Reach Adjustment (additional)

• 4x18mm pistons per caliper

• 160, 180, 203, 220mm rotors

• Shimano I-Spec B and SRAM MixMaster control mounts

• Mineral fluid system

• 160, 180, 203, 220 (6-bolt & CL options)

• 270g w/o rotor & hardware

• MSRP: €165-206 EUR (exc. vat) / $180-225 USD (exc. rotors and hardware)

• rideformula.com

