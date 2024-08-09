Review: Formula Nebbia Air Shock





The Nedbbia joins the

The vast majority of shocks are sold to bike manufacturers, but Formula's first air shock could be well suited to the aftermarket niche. Formula designed it to be reliable, simple to set up and easy to adapt. It makes use of Formula's Compression Tuning System (CTS) which means the compression valves can be entirely swapped out by a home mechanic to provide a radically different compression damping response. Along with a wide rebound adjustment range, this means it can be easily adapted to suit a wide variety of bikes or riders without professional tuning or the need to stock multiple different damping tunes.The Nedbbia joins the Mod coil shock in Formula's range, and adds even more tunability thanks to the air spring and another of Formula's USPs - their Neopos volume spacers. The shock also offers external compression and rebound adjustment with three preset modes on the climb switch. It's also designed to be easy to work on, with tool-free stroke adjustment and a promise to keep parts and servicing available for ten years. Nebbia Details

• Compression Tuning System: 3 user-changeable options included - gold (light), orange (mid), green (firm)

• Neopos volume spacers

• External compression and rebound adjusters

• Coil and air hybrid negative spring

• 3 position compression switch: Open. Platform. Firm

• 2.5, 5 and 7.5mm user-installable stroke reduction spacers

• 60-hour minor service intervals, 125-hour major service

• Service & parts availability promised for 10 years

• Actual weight: 501 g (205x60 mm, W/O hardware)

• Price: 790 EUR, 950 CAN$ (ex VAT), 849.99 USD, 680 GBP



Production shocks will be available with Formula's signature purple colours.

Details and features

CTS valves

Neopos spacer

Frequency sag indicator

Other features

Servicing & compatability

Performance

Pros

+ Highly tunable thanks to CTS compression valves and wide-range external adjusters

+ Sensitive and comfortable most of the time

+ Easy to change travel and service at home

+ 10-year spare parts promise



- Hybrid air spring causes occasional top-outs and an unsettled feel in some situations

- More expensive than major rivals

Pinkbike's Take

Formula's emphasis on long-term user-serviceability is commendable and the concept of a user-tunable damper is appealing, but the air spring lets it down with occasional top-out and a slightly unsettled feel. It's not the end of the world with the right setup, but rivals like the RockShox SuperDeluxe or Fox Float X/X2 have no such top-out issues, feel more settled, consistent and ground-hugging, and work with a wider setup window. Some (especially the SuperDeluxe) are less expensive too. If you want Formula's unique compression tuning system and aesthetic, perhaps consider the coil-sprung Mod shock. — Seb Stott

The CTS valves found in the Nebbia and Mod shock use different arrangements of shims and ports to direct damping oil as it flows from the damper body into the piggyback reservoir. By varying the size, position and number of shims and ports, the damping curve (how compression damping force changes as the speed of chock compression increases) can be altered dramatically. This should help the Nebbia to suit riders of different weights and preferences, or bikes with different suspension designs. The CTS valves work in parallel with an external low-speed compression adjuster.There are three CTS valves included with the shock: gold (light), orange (mid), and green (firm). Swapping them over can be done on the bike if you're careful and takes about 10 minutes. The above video shows how it's done using a Mod coil shock, but the process is almost identical.First introduced in Formula's air forks, these can be used to adjust the progressiveness of the air spring, but unlike other volume spacers (tokens), they shrink as the shock compresses and the air pressure increases. The idea is to act like a high-volume spacer in the middle of the travel, increasing mid-stroke support, while shrinking to a low-volume spacer towards the end of the travel so all the travel is accessible. The Nebbia's Neopos spacer has a slit to make it easy to install or remove.Another suspension company has their beach towel on the deck chair of writing sag percentage markings on the shock shaft, but Formula has come up with something almost as useful. The corners of the zig-zag "frequency" markings on the shaft correspond to 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35% and 40% of the full shock stroke - so in the image above the O-ring indicates a little over 30% sag. The tapering mark at the bottom relates to the position of the bottom-out bumper; so if the O-ring just reaches the start of the taper you've just contacted the bumper, and if you bottom out hard (I tested this with the air removed) the O-ring will come off the end of the shaft.In the above image, you can see (from right to left) the black stroke limiter which can reduce the shock's travel by 2.5 mm, 5 mm or 7.5 mm and requires no special tools to install or remove; the yellow polyurethane bump-stop, and on the left of the piston is a coil negative spring used to soften the beginning of the stroke.Three bypass valves (AKA transfer ports) connect the positive and negative air chambers when the shock is at full extension, rather than 10-20% of the way into the stroke as with most air shocks. This means there is no need to compress the shock after inflating it to equalise the pressure in the two chambers when setting sag or changing pressure. Just inflate to the desired pressure and go. RockShox have used a similar system in their forks.One potential downside is a harsh initial feel to the start of the stroke because the positive side of the piston has a larger area than the negative side, so if both chambers are at the same pressure the positive chamber will exert more force, holding the shock firm at full extension like an overly-preloaded coil spring. To compensate for this, a coil negative spring helps soften the first part of the shock stroke. However, like all coil negative springs, its effect doesn't scale with increasing air pressure, so heavier riders will experience a proportionally firmer beginning stroke than lighter ones.Formula say they designed the Nebbia to be easy to work on and service at home without specialist tools. The recommended service interval for the air can is 60 hours and a full service is due every 125 hours. Formula promises to make spare parts and servicing available for ten years into the future.The Nebbia should fit most frames. Standard and trunnion mounts are available and the shock is E-bike and clevis (yoke) mount approved. Remember, you can shorten the stroke by up to 7.5 mm.Lengths available: 165x37.5(TR), 165x40(TR), 165x42.5(TR), 165x45(TR), 185x47.5(TR), 185x50(TR), 185x52.5(TR), 185x55(TR), 190x37.5, 190x40, 190x42.5, 190x45, 205x57.5(TR), 205x60(TR), 205x62.5(TR), 205x65(TR), 210x47.5, 210x50, 210x52.5, 210x55, 225x67.5(TR), 225x70(TR), 225x72.5(TR), 225x75(TR), 230x57.5, 230x60, 230x62.5, 230x65, 250x67.5, 250x70, 250x72.5, 250x75I tested the Nebbia on my Privateer 161 long-term test bike, on familiar trails that I also rode with the Privateer's stock Fox Float X2 shock. The bike delivers 161 mm of travel with a 60 mm stroke shock, giving it a high average leverage ratio. It's progressive too, with a 39% change in leverage ratio from 0 to 100% travel.The first thing I noticed is that the Nebbia needs much less pressure than other shocks -165 psi gave me 30% sag, whereas most shocks require over 200 psi for me at 85 kg. The Nebbia felt a little like it hadn't equalised properly. Other shocks - particularly the Float X2 - need to be compressed a long way into the travel for the air chambers to equalise, after which the shock will sink into its early travel readily, sagging under bike weight and extending slightly when the rear wheel is lifted off the ground. With the Nebbia, the chambers equalise at full extension and the shock naturally extends fully; it takes more force to break into its travel and it readily rebounds to full extension.On the trail, this isn't always noticeable because you're usually riding within 20-60% of the shock travel, where the Nebbia is sensitive and comfortable. But it does become apparent when the shock is rebounding towards full extension, for example when pedalling over a crest or braking over a ledge. Front-wheel "stoppie" turns and jerky bunnyhops can cause noticeable top-outs too.It's not that it's noticeably harsh on touchdown, but it doesn't feel as settled into its travel and ground-hugging as other shocks. This can be attenuated by running the rebound slower than usual, but the inevitable tradeoff is a shock that recovers slower from deep in the stroke, making it less responsive over rapid-fire hits.At the same time, the Nebbia was noticeably less supportive in the middle of the travel than the X2, creating a "hollow" feeling where the suspension drops easily through the middle third of the travel before ramping up strongly towards the end. When set with 30% sag, this made the bike feel lazy in some situations, slackening out in corners and compressions. Swapping back to the X2 with a similar sag percentage, it felt more linear, supportive and predictable.I tried switching from the stock orange (medium) to green (firm) CTS valve to add support through damping. This makes the suspension feel noticeably firmer but it has downsides in terms of bump absorption without fixing the problem completely.I sent the shock back to Formula to check it was performing as intended. They found no problem with the shock, but suggested a more specific starting setup for my weight and bike choice, as follows:- 190psi (this gave me about 25% sag)- Gold (light) CTS valve installed- Compression 10 clicks from closed- Rebound 8 clicks from closedThis setup was slightly firmer on air pressure, lighter on compression and fractionally slower on rebound than I had settled on on my own, but all the adjustments were within the range of what I had tried before. Overall, this combination was a good one, though. The firmer spring rate improved mid-stroke support, although it did make the last third of the travel overly firm, leading to a less forgiving feel on big hits. However, this is partly caused by the Privateer's unusually progressive linkage. The rebound was a good balance, reducing the bucking sensation on crests without being so slow as to pack down. It still tops out though, especially when hopping or lifting the rear wheel using the front brake for a tight turn. And while sensitivity in the middle of the travel was still good, it lacks the ground-hugging feel of the X2 when lightly loaded.Overall, the Nebbia works well in most situations and offers excellent adjustability. But the air spring design that relies on a mini coil spring to resist top-out and ease the shock into the travel is its Achilles' heel. It may be less of a problem for lighter riders or different frames, but in my case, it led to occasional top-out and a slightly unsettled ride feel. It's something you can mask with the right rebound setup, but not eliminate.