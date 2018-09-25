Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork

What's the verdict? Coke or Pepsi? It's a tough one to call, but if I had to choose I'd go with the Fox 36. The extra adjustability is a plus, but it's really the top-notch performance of the GRIP2 damper that gives it the edge over the Lyrik. The difference is slight, though, and both forks are at the top of their class, extremely capable options no matter if you have your sights set on EWS glory or just want something that can handle those after work hot laps.



— Mike Kazimer