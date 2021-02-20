Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week

Fox 40 Factory



For 2021 the Fox 40 received quite some tweaks all round, which we’ll go into. The name also got tweaked a little, with the 49 name being dropped and the whole DH fork range, be it for 27.5” or 29” wheels, now called just the 40.



Following the naming of Fox’s forks, it’s easy to understand that it uses 40mm diameter stanchions. And in the case of the Factory version that we tested, they’re Kashima.



Fox 40 Details



Wheel Sizes: 27.5" & 29"

Travel: 190mm and 203mm

Offset: 44mm, 48mm, 52mm or 56mm

Weight: 2,770g (29” / 56mm offset / drop crown / 162mm steerer / no star nut / 2 tokens)

Price: €2,299 or $1,749 USD

More info: ridefox.com

