Review: 2024 Fox Float Factory Shock

The Fox Float launched earlier this year, an inline shock that sits between the Float SL and the piggyback-reservoir equipped Float X. The goal was to take attributes from the Float X and put them into a smaller, lighter package that can work with a wide range of modern trail bikes.



When placed side by side, the size difference between the Float and the Float SL air cans is immediately evident. That larger air can allow for riders to run lower pressures, and prevents the shock from ramping up too quickly. It's not just the air can that grew – the shaft and the piston that's inside are both slightly larger, which allows for more oil flow and should help maintain consistent damping on longer descents.





Float Details

• Adjustments: rebound, two-position compression lever (with 3 settings in open position)

• Size: Standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210, 230. Trunnion: 145, 165, 185, 205

• Weight: 361 grams (210 standard eyelet)

• MSRP: $499 USD

• ridefox.com

