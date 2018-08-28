Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension

Climbing: When you are climbing, the processor only opens the suspension component that experiences the impact - and then it closes it down immediately after to maintain support. That keeps the front wheel pinned to the trail and prevents the rear end of the bike from wallowing down in its travel.



Level: While you are riding level, the Controller uses either accelerometer signal to open both the fork and shock. This ensures the suspension will be balanced while cornering and pumping the bike. In level mode, the time interval to switch back to firm is lengthened, so the suspension will remain open to react to successive impacts, but not so long that out of the saddle pedaling will cause the bike to wallow into its suspension travel.



Everet Ericksen, Fox's Advanced Technology Group Manager, said that they delayed Live Valve's release three years to work further with riders and OEMs to construct new algorithms that play better with suspension kinematics and with varying terrain. It was a good call. Ian Collins photo Everet Ericksen, Fox's Advanced Technology Group Manager, said that they delayed Live Valve's release three years to work further with riders and OEMs to construct new algorithms that play better with suspension kinematics and with varying terrain. It was a good call.