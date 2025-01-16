Powered by Outside

Review: Fox Purevue Goggles - A Compromised Crossover

Jan 16, 2025
by Matt Beer  


Fox made a splash when they debuted these Purevue goggles that are intended specifically for use with an open-face trail helmet. This hybrid eyewear of sorts is as close as you’ll get to a cross-over between goggles and glasses. They’re lighter, slimmer, and highly breathable.

From afar, they appear to be a streamlined version of traditional goggles, but get up close and you’ll notice the lower foam liner has been trimmed away in favor of maximum airflow.
Fox Purevue Goggles

• Slim profile
• Foam cut outs for maximum ventilation
• Two lenses: clear and mirror
• Carrying case included
• Price: $129.95
foxracing.com

They’re still intended to sit securely and protect your eyes as well as any standard type of goggle, but for anyone who’s ever modified moto goggles, you’ll know that dust, mud, and even bugs can find their way behind the lens.

photo

photo
The vent at the top has no foam or mesh.
photo
Two nose bridges are included.


FEATURES

To promote airflow, the foam along the bottom edge of the goggles is broken into two segments along the bottom edge. In the middle, you’ll find an interchangeable nose piece, similar to glasses. This piece has two options, a 2 or 7mm bridge. The rubber gripper clips on easily and the spare slots into the included carrying case.

That case houses a second lens. In this lime green Fox 50th-year anniversary edition, clear and blue iridium injection molded lenses are part of the package deal. Changing the lenses out only takes a minute. As expected, a goggle sock is also included.

The strap uses two plastic loops to ease the adjustment and can be cinched down to fit a half-shell but also has enough slack to wrap around a large downhill full-face helmet.

photo
Dual pull tab adjustment.


FIT

One of the main differentiators between the Purevue and standard goggles, besides the foam cutouts, is the smaller volume. Despite just having those lower corners contacting your face, they are comfortable for long descents but they do have a unique fit and feel.

The frame shape is curved sharply from side to side. This may not match large noggins well. Using the interchangeable nose piece can help dial that fit in. If you typically wear a size large or extra-large helmet, it would be best to try the Purvue on before committing to them.

photo
The carrying case keeps the second lens safe.


PRICE

The Purevue goggles aren’t cheap at $129.95 USD, however, there isn’t anything else out there quite like these “middle ground” goggles. As mentioned, the zippered hard-shell case also carries two polycarbonate lenses (clear and mirrored) - the kind that don’t bend and crease easily. Those are also more protective against impacts compared to the cheaper, flexible type.

Another goggle in the vicinity of that price that uses an injection molded lens and vented frame would be the Oakley Airbrake MTB. At $149 USD, I’d expect a second lens, but you’ll have to buy that separately.

A much more reasonable option is the Smith Squad at $85 USD. Smith offers two lenses for that price, although they are the more flexible type.

photo
Ventilation comes in the price of full coverage. Mud splashes under the lens more expected.


PERFORMANCE

If you haven’t ridden the half-shell helmet and goggle combo before, you might be surprised how much the goggles rely on the jaw piece of the full-face helmet to stay in place. Security-wise, they stay in place better than some glasses, but still jiggle compared to goggles with a full foam wrap. You can't totally blame the Purevue goggles for that - their primary feature is promoting airflow and keeping the lens fog-free, something they accomplish easily.

From the outside, the Purevue may appear to fit small and rest close to the rider’s face. I didn’t find that to be a hindrance or distracting. Peering out, the field of view is wide and tall, however, the gap in the foam could be a distraction for some riders during slow speed riding.

Unfortunately, the foam ventilation gap creates a greater concern - this area drastically increases the chance of debris flinging into your eyes (that risk does decrease while wearing a full-face helmet). I ended up having to stop multiple times on wet rides to remove mud from my eyes. That’s never been an issue while wearing full-coverage goggles. Occasionally, I have experienced debris entering into goggles with open vents at the top, like the Smith Squad. It’s never been as direct as when wearing the Purevue though.

Compared to the coverage that most glasses offer, the Purevue are nearly equal. Yes, they cover a larger area, but sit further from your face, allowing dirt to enter more frequently (even with a fender installed on the fork). Of course, that will vary depending on the model and how they fit each individual rider.

photo
The Purevue have a speedy look with a half-shell helmet.



Pros

+ Better anti-fog action than other "enduro goggles"
+ More secure fit than glasses

Cons

- Minimal foam along the bottom edge doesn't fully protect eyes from water/mud spray
- Frame fit could be too contoured for some riders





Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesAll riders who have worn goggles in warm climates or exerted themselves racing enduro have most likely experienced goggles that fog up. I can understand how Fox arrived at a product like the Purevue goggles - they seem to prioritize ventilation first for enduro-style riding.

Typically, if I’m choosing to wear goggles, I’m going fast enough to warrant wearing a full-face helmet too. In that case, neither piece of equipment should be a compromise. Otherwise, I’ll stick to glasses and a half-shell helmet because my personal choice of eyewear protects and vents equally as well as the Purevue goggles.Matt Beer


93 Comments
  • 892
 Missed opportunity to wear with that Fox helmet that goes over your ears.
  • 509
 ...and look double silly!
  • 322
 One of the better helmets(Fox Dropframe) according to Virginia Tech testing, super comfy too.

www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html
  • 1831
flag SchalkMarais (Jan 16, 2025 at 8:47) (Below Threshold)
 100% !!
That Dropframe is a silly helmet. Provides zero protection against ruining your face…
  • 11
 @luis-beri: editing this comment away because pinkbike likes to duplicate my comments.
  • 1428
flag dirtmedication (Jan 16, 2025 at 12:17) (Below Threshold)
 @joebiden:

It was @trump, get ready for Monday.
  • 31
 I specifically wear goggles, not only to keep muck and bugs out of my eyes but mainly pollen during Hayfever season, so these are a big no-go for me.
  • 721
 Sort of the worst of glasses and goggles. Less breathable than glasses and less protective than goggles with the open nose bridge area. Look epic for birth control however...
  • 181
 Looks like something those Gizmoduck looking motherfuckers that ride the one-wheels around at 40mph would wear
  • 373
 dorkus malorkus gogs
  • 722
 Don't know if you got the memo, but mountain bikers ARE dorks.
  • 293
 "Compared to the coverage that most glasses offer, the Purevue are nearly equal"

So they look silly and don't actually offer better protection than glasses. Seems like this version at least is a bit of a miss.
  • 152
 Yeah, but in this case looking silly will only cost $130
  • 200
 @tigerfish50: to be fair that's about $100 less than a lot of mtb sunglasses out there
  • 41
 I've tried multiple glasses and none work near as well as these. They actually stay on your face when your bouncing down a hill at full tilt. Who cares what you look like.
  • 240
 matt beer is the ony reviewer who could come close to treating these seriously. really takin one for the team here matt.
  • 263
 Man I’d forgotten how stupid the goggles/halfshell fad looked. But at least you can now look 100% Enduro Bro again
  • 282
 Who cares what it looks like. The legs of glasses against the area above and behind my ears give me headaches. Only glasses that were somewhat comfortable were from Specialized, which weren't cheap. Goggles are relatively affordable in comparison and more important for me, they don't give me a headache.
  • 41
 @vinay: and they keep out the pollen in Hayfever season which is my chief reason for wearing them. They actually make summer rideable!
  • 40
 @bunjiman82: Oh yeah, so happy I don't suffer from that but glad you've found a way to ride through summer season! Seems like priorities are so different. To keep finances in check, to keep your head working properly when out riding (or even be able to ride), to comply to the fashion police...
  • 130
 I simply rip the foam out of the top and bottom vents of my goggles to achieve adequate ventilation, and don’t pay over a hundred f*cking bucks for a product that will guaranteed be scratched in a few rides.
  • 53
 New to mountain biking?
  • 10
 I don't understand why more don't do this. £20 pair of 100% goggles and I cut out section around the nose and find them so much more comfortable and breathable.
  • 130
 I actually really liked these googles. Did I look like a punter while wearing them? Probably. But I probably looked like that prior to the goggles as well.
  • 40
 100% agree, my eyes water like crazy and wearing goggles in the summer isn't fun. Also, glasses never work for me and they never stay put. I don't care that I look like a goon with my dropframe and these goggles. I can see, breathe and I feel a little more protected.
  • 90
 Taking 'Full Enduro's to the next level. They're 6 years too late bringing these to market. It's all about tatty cargo pants and casual hoodies on E-Bikes now. At least these will protect riders eyes whilst vaping up the climbs.
  • 131
 It's a hell of an achievement to look even goofier than Pit Vipers
  • 81
 been a lot to the bikepark this summer. kids there dont even wear bike clothing anymore. they ride in baggy jeans, tshirt or hoody. helmet and backprotector yes, but goggles only maybe, glove, nah. shoes- vans. those googles are for us old guys still with functional clothing. to the kids we all look like dorks
  • 80
 Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses has these beat in every way. Gogginsgoggles.com Joking of course.
  • 10
 This was the first thing I thought of upon seeing this article.
  • 30
 Wow, is he really selling glasses, in addition to his acting? That is a funny side hustle. It looks like he's going for a sort of mid-point between regular and pit-viper ironic when it comes to the branding.
  • 40
 Thought this was a spoof side project from the Righteous Gemstones crew, but they're actually real. He needs to sponsor a team.
  • 10
 Gogginsgoggles and website for his walton goggins goggle glasses is hilarious!
  • 90
 Perfect for riding the hovercraft thingie in Star Wars.
  • 20
 i really like the idea of these, i have melon alleycats and the gap between my cheeks and the bottom of the lens is big enough that i got a big enough chunk of dirt in my eye that i had to go to hospital. i'm sure this wouldnt be an issue for someone with a different shaped face, anyways, was looking forward to a review of these, although it sounds from this review at least that they didnt solve the issue of dirt being able to get in from the bottom
  • 20
 I've tried them mainly because I thought that they would be a good compromise in cold weather where my eyes start to tear. Unfortunately, they work equally "bad" as my Oakley Jawbreaker. I also had a couple of occasions where I had to stop because mud got into my eyes. Not good!
  • 20
 OK, I actually really like these goggles. I initially wanted to try these out because I was constantly having to fiddle with my sunglasses to stay on my face properly because my helmets and earpieces don't always get along. I found that certain helmet and sunglasses combos just did not work together.

I got a pair of these Purevue Goggle shortly after they were released. The first couple rides took a bit of science-ing out the fit with the nose pad. But once I got that sorted out, these really stay in place nicely and provide 90%-ish protection from the elements. and are very comfortable.

The optical quality of these lenses are excellent and I like the rust colored lens the best.
  • 20
 Even before these foxes appeared I similarly tuned my goggles. I have such a problem with normal goggles that they slide down harder on my nose while riding, making it worse to breathe. Comfort is also lacking. That's why I cut out a piece of foam on the sides of my nose. Now they not only do not press on the nose, but also evaporate sensationally. I recommend anyone who has a similar problem
  • 30
 So basically another version of
Smith Squad. I like mine, but it is a niche product (glasses not secure enough, full goggle too hot)
  • 50
 But the Smith Squad is a regular goggle, foam all around, or not?
The X-Flow version of Leatt's 4.0 Goggle is way closer to that Fox concept (all open / no foam at the bottom, and no mesh at the top vents).
PS: Yes, I do work for Leatt, but that's why I point that out, as far as I know, only Fox and us have a "open / max ventilated" goggle concept. But always happy to learn / be corrected.
  • 30
 @one38: Actually no, Smith Squad goggles are pretty much like regular goggles but without any foam in the way of ventilation. That makes them lighter and allows much better ventilation so they don't fog. I love mine.
  • 20
 @Archimonde: Got it, still foam all around (padding towards face), but no mesh at the vents, for better ventilation.
Still: the FOX & Leatt ones are open at the bottom, no foam or mesh, for even more airflow.

I have to admit: these goggles are mainly ment for warm & dry rides,
but I also ride the X-Flow goggles in shit / humid conditions, because I need to wear prescription glasses (can't cope with contact lenses after an eye injury in my teenage years), and all Leatt goggles are OTG (Over The Glasses) ompatible.
My main issues normally is not the goggle lens fogging up, buy my prescription lenses. WIth the X-Flow, they still fog up, when standing, but de-fog super fast as soon I pick up (also lower) speeds.
I only have issues with debris coming into the goggle, when it really is a fricking wet mud party, and then go for goggles with mesh at the vents.
  • 10
 @Archimonde: I've got the Squad, and I've ended up with debris rattling around inside the goggle pretty often, managed to find it's way inside the gaps. I've also found water getting on the inside of the lens through the gaps. Got some Scott Prospect, which I'm struggling with the anti fog, as it kind of can't be cleaned of it gets anything inside the lens - seems to pull the fluff off the goggles bag
  • 30
 I can't really see how this would ventilate better than a squad, it looks like there's less opportunity for airflow. But it probably feels a little cooler because there's less foam against your face.
  • 10
 @one38: Do you ever have issues with glasses bouncing around with the goggles? Im blind as a bat and now thinking of getting those google insert lenses for DH. But not sure how I can remedy the situation with regular trail riding, especially on hot humid weather where I wouldn't want to be wearing goggles. If I wear my glasses alone on a XC ride, once the trail gets rowdy the bounce makes my glasses move too much.reason why Im thinking of the goggle inserts. I have a bad stigmatism in both eyes and any moving of the lens makes it that I can't see anything. And its usually in some rocky surprised decent that happens lol. If anyone has had issues like this and has a remedy im all open to hearing about it.
  • 10
 @Diesel2007: get OTG goggles. Then you're just in your glasses for the climb, gogs on for protection and to hold your glasses in place for the descent.
  • 10
 @mattbeer how did you find the optical performance on these? I was hoping these had glasses-style lenses (i.e. ones that have a curve on both the vertical and horizontal axis) held in a goggles style frame, but I'm not sure if that's the case, or if these are still using goggle lenses that only have the curve on the one axis?

I'd be interested if they glasses-style, because I definitely notice the drop in optical clarity and slightly altered depth perception when I switch from goggles to my sunglasses, but there's absolutely no way I am ever wearing my sunglasses with my full face..!
  • 20
 @Woody25 I found the quality and clarity to be top notch. They are curved on both axes.
  • 10
 @mattbeer: Magic, thank you
  • 50
 Spelling the product name incorrectly in the headline is a nice touch.
  • 10
 @mattbeer Do you think these would be a good fit with some full face helmets that are kinda picky about which goggles fit? For instance my Troy Lee Stage is a tight fit for all but a couple brands/model of glasses. Seems like all but a few hit the top of the helmet and pinch my nose off.
  • 10
 I don't have any general problems with fit on my Stage, but I did find my nose being pinched, so I just trimmed that bit of goggles down with scissors until it was comfy
  • 20
 @grnmachine02 I haven't tried the Purevue's with that helmet. Their frame is one of the smaller one out there, so that could help in your case.
  • 10
 I got the pit viper goggle glasses. Can remove the foam. Ive been wearing them down to -20 and they will fog against your face so i can pull them down a bit when stopped.

Was debating between the fox and them bit i got the pits for cheap during a 1min sale.


Got the pink lens for them to, so i got dark, pink and clear lenses for them. Removable foam. Idk… they seem to be more versatile than these
  • 10
 The half shell and goggles thing never made any sense to me. If your going fast enough that glasses are not enough, then maybe it's full face time. 27 years riding bike parks and those cats seem to end their day in the ER. But hey you looked reeeeeeal cool right up to the scene of the crash.
  • 21
 If you have constant up and downs then it makes total sense. For bike parks I always wear a full face and goggles but when riding fast singletrack where glasses don't stay on when going down fast chunk these work great. I also have a problem with my eyes watering with any type of breeze.
  • 10
 As someone who normally rides with SMITH Wildcats in my FOX Proframe RS, I 100% understand this concept as it’ll provide better stability while preserving breathability. And for anyone reading this wondering how much wind gets behind my Wildcats, I wear contact lenses and have not had any issue (IYKYK).

The only thing I would want over what FOX is currently offering is a photochromic lens. That’s a main reason I wear the Wildcats because they adjust to jumping into and out of forested areas of the trail. This would actually be a compromise for me being the only lens options right now are fixed, and I have no plans to carry the secondary clear lens with me nor do I have any interest in going back to where I parked if the light changes.
  • 30
 1. Get normal goggles
2. Get dual pane lens (often marketed for snowmobiling)
3. Ride bikes with and without motors with no fogging.
  • 10
 So, the goggles made specifically for half shell helmets would fit better if worn with a full face helmet, and don't block debris as well as glasses? I want to like these, because I do like goggles, but of course only wear them with a full face, and only wear glasses with a half shell. I don't think speed is typically what makes me grab the full face, it's mostly based on the trail or type of riding. If these were superior to glasses I wouldn't mind looking a little dorky.
  • 10
 I bought these because I manage to break the arms off of sunglasses with minimal effort. Even with the biggest nosepiece, it sits at least 1cm from my nose and all the pressure rests on my cheek/sinuses. I guess you get used to it, but not ideal. I just don’t f’ing understand how these are supposed to fit.
  • 20
 Yep on the unique and rigid frame fit. Don't buy online unless you tried it! I tried it at my lbs and one second was enough to say not for me!
  • 50
 boggles bro
  • 40
 @mattbeer, missed opportunity to dub these the beer goggles. Smile
  • 11
 If you're someone who wears contacts, you're wishing you had goggles at times well before you're even thinking about a FF helmet. These ain't it though. Still just a goggle, cumbersome and bulky, just less material and same price. Not replacing glasses with this but solid for racing, park in the summer.
  • 40
 What about the $80 X-Flow goggles from Leatt?
  • 20
 my takeaway from this review is im watching top gun tonight, thank you matt
  • 20
 “ The Purevue have a speedy look with a half-shell helmet.”

Hahah…yikes
  • 20
 Goggles that don't seal? Awesome. Can't wait till their sunglasses that don't cover eyes drop next year
  • 20
 So the air is blowing into your eyes while going fast, but you can't wipe the tears?
  • 20
 I will remain the dork in a full face and glasses, because the only thing worse than contacts for me is Rx inserts
  • 30
 Production cost less than 10eur.
  • 20
 I have a pair of the cheaper end of fox goggles and the lens is unreal. Clarity and definition is amazing.
  • 41
 No
  • 20
 You can clearly see that these goggles are not for everyone...
  • 10
 I like wearing goggles because there's not much airflow. If these allow a lot of airflow, I might as well just wear glasses.
  • 30
 Power Rangers lol.
  • 20
 is it me, or did anyone else think the photographed person was remy?
  • 10
 Would you like to look like a goober or doofus? How bout a goofus!? Luckily gloggles have now been birthed into existence!
  • 31
 These will look great on e-bikers doing green trails in the UK.
  • 10
 Works for me as to fit in I need 18 kits one for each mountain bike discipline
  • 10
 Do they at least keep wind out of your eyes better than glasses?
  • 20
 Landfill.
  • 10
 I've said it before and il say it again... BOLLE X800..........
  • 10
 Am I the only one that uses goggles to prevent my eyes to become icecubes?
  • 12
 Everything I hate about the mountain biking industry and dumb trendy kids…

Just ride your facking bikes and quit trying to look cool..Fock this sh1t
  • 11
 When I see peeps wearing googles on the local trails..I expect to hear "ON YOUR LEFT...STRAVVVVAA!!"
  • 10
 Stupid price as usual.
  • 11
 Hmmmm, wut
Below threshold threads are hidden







