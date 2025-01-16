Review: Fox Purevue Goggles - A Compromised Crossover





Fox made a splash when they debuted these Purevue goggles that are intended specifically for use with an open-face trail helmet. This hybrid eyewear of sorts is as close as you’ll get to a cross-over between goggles and glasses. They’re lighter, slimmer, and highly breathable.



From afar, they appear to be a streamlined version of traditional goggles, but get up close and you’ll notice the lower foam liner has been trimmed away in favor of maximum airflow.

Fox Purevue Goggles



• Slim profile

• Foam cut outs for maximum ventilation

• Two lenses: clear and mirror

• Carrying case included

• Price: $129.95

• foxracing.com

The vent at the top has no foam or mesh. Two nose bridges are included.

FEATURES

Dual pull tab adjustment.

FIT

The carrying case keeps the second lens safe.

PRICE

Ventilation comes in the price of full coverage. Mud splashes under the lens more expected.

PERFORMANCE

The Purevue have a speedy look with a half-shell helmet.

They’re still intended to sit securely and protect your eyes as well as any standard type of goggle, but for anyone who’s ever modified moto goggles, you’ll know that dust, mud, and even bugs can find their way behind the lens.To promote airflow, the foam along the bottom edge of the goggles is broken into two segments along the bottom edge. In the middle, you’ll find an interchangeable nose piece, similar to glasses. This piece has two options, a 2 or 7mm bridge. The rubber gripper clips on easily and the spare slots into the included carrying case.That case houses a second lens. In this lime green Fox 50th-year anniversary edition, clear and blue iridium injection molded lenses are part of the package deal. Changing the lenses out only takes a minute. As expected, a goggle sock is also included.The strap uses two plastic loops to ease the adjustment and can be cinched down to fit a half-shell but also has enough slack to wrap around a large downhill full-face helmet.One of the main differentiators between the Purevue and standard goggles, besides the foam cutouts, is the smaller volume. Despite just having those lower corners contacting your face, they are comfortable for long descents but they do have a unique fit and feel.The frame shape is curved sharply from side to side. This may not match large noggins well. Using the interchangeable nose piece can help dial that fit in. If you typically wear a size large or extra-large helmet, it would be best to try the Purvue on before committing to them.The Purevue goggles aren’t cheap at $129.95 USD, however, there isn’t anything else out there quite like these “middle ground” goggles. As mentioned, the zippered hard-shell case also carries two polycarbonate lenses (clear and mirrored) - the kind that don’t bend and crease easily. Those are also more protective against impacts compared to the cheaper, flexible type.Another goggle in the vicinity of that price that uses an injection molded lens and vented frame would be the Oakley Airbrake MTB. At $149 USD, I’d expect a second lens, but you’ll have to buy that separately.A much more reasonable option is the Smith Squad at $85 USD. Smith offers two lenses for that price, although they are the more flexible type.If you haven’t ridden the half-shell helmet and goggle combo before, you might be surprised how much the goggles rely on the jaw piece of the full-face helmet to stay in place. Security-wise, they stay in place better than some glasses, but still jiggle compared to goggles with a full foam wrap. You can't totally blame the Purevue goggles for that - their primary feature is promoting airflow and keeping the lens fog-free, something they accomplish easily.From the outside, the Purevue may appear to fit small and rest close to the rider’s face. I didn’t find that to be a hindrance or distracting. Peering out, the field of view is wide and tall, however, the gap in the foam could be a distraction for some riders during slow speed riding.Unfortunately, the foam ventilation gap creates a greater concern - this area drastically increases the chance of debris flinging into your eyes (that risk does decrease while wearing a full-face helmet). I ended up having to stop multiple times on wet rides to remove mud from my eyes. That’s never been an issue while wearing full-coverage goggles. Occasionally, I have experienced debris entering into goggles with open vents at the top, like the Smith Squad. It’s never been as direct as when wearing the Purevue though.Compared to the coverage that most glasses offer, the Purevue are nearly equal. Yes, they cover a larger area, but sit further from your face, allowing dirt to enter more frequently (even with a fender installed on the fork). Of course, that will vary depending on the model and how they fit each individual rider.