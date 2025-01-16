Review: Fox Purevue Goggles - A Compromised Crossover

Fox made a splash when they debuted these Purevue goggles that are intended specifically for use with an open-face trail helmet. This hybrid eyewear of sorts is as close as you’ll get to a cross-over between goggles and glasses. They’re lighter, slimmer, and highly breathable.
From afar, they appear to be a streamlined version of traditional goggles, but get up close and you’ll notice the lower foam liner has been trimmed away in favor of maximum airflow.
Fox Purevue Goggles
• Slim profile
• Foam cut outs for maximum ventilation
• Two lenses: clear and mirror
• Carrying case included
• Price: $129.95
• foxracing.com
They’re still intended to sit securely and protect your eyes as well as any standard type of goggle, but for anyone who’s ever modified moto goggles, you’ll know that dust, mud, and even bugs can find their way behind the lens.FEATURES
To promote airflow, the foam along the bottom edge of the goggles is broken into two segments along the bottom edge. In the middle, you’ll find an interchangeable nose piece, similar to glasses. This piece has two options, a 2 or 7mm bridge. The rubber gripper clips on easily and the spare slots into the included carrying case.
That case houses a second lens. In this lime green Fox 50th-year anniversary edition, clear and blue iridium injection molded lenses are part of the package deal. Changing the lenses out only takes a minute. As expected, a goggle sock is also included.
The strap uses two plastic loops to ease the adjustment and can be cinched down to fit a half-shell but also has enough slack to wrap around a large downhill full-face helmet.FIT
One of the main differentiators between the Purevue and standard goggles, besides the foam cutouts, is the smaller volume. Despite just having those lower corners contacting your face, they are comfortable for long descents but they do have a unique fit and feel.
The frame shape is curved sharply from side to side. This may not match large noggins well. Using the interchangeable nose piece can help dial that fit in. If you typically wear a size large or extra-large helmet, it would be best to try the Purvue on before committing to them.PRICE
The Purevue goggles aren’t cheap at $129.95 USD, however, there isn’t anything else out there quite like these “middle ground” goggles. As mentioned, the zippered hard-shell case also carries two polycarbonate lenses (clear and mirrored) - the kind that don’t bend and crease easily. Those are also more protective against impacts compared to the cheaper, flexible type.
Another goggle in the vicinity of that price that uses an injection molded lens and vented frame would be the Oakley Airbrake MTB. At $149 USD, I’d expect a second lens, but you’ll have to buy that separately.
A much more reasonable option is the Smith Squad at $85 USD. Smith offers two lenses for that price, although they are the more flexible type. PERFORMANCE
If you haven’t ridden the half-shell helmet and goggle combo before, you might be surprised how much the goggles rely on the jaw piece of the full-face helmet to stay in place. Security-wise, they stay in place better than some glasses, but still jiggle compared to goggles with a full foam wrap. You can't totally blame the Purevue goggles for that - their primary feature is promoting airflow and keeping the lens fog-free, something they accomplish easily.
From the outside, the Purevue may appear to fit small and rest close to the rider’s face. I didn’t find that to be a hindrance or distracting. Peering out, the field of view is wide and tall, however, the gap in the foam could be a distraction for some riders during slow speed riding.
Unfortunately, the foam ventilation gap creates a greater concern - this area drastically increases the chance of debris flinging into your eyes (that risk does decrease while wearing a full-face helmet). I ended up having to stop multiple times on wet rides to remove mud from my eyes. That’s never been an issue while wearing full-coverage goggles. Occasionally, I have experienced debris entering into goggles with open vents at the top, like the Smith Squad. It’s never been as direct as when wearing the Purevue though.
Compared to the coverage that most glasses offer, the Purevue are nearly equal. Yes, they cover a larger area, but sit further from your face, allowing dirt to enter more frequently (even with a fender installed on the fork). Of course, that will vary depending on the model and how they fit each individual rider.
www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html
That Dropframe is a silly helmet. Provides zero protection against ruining your face…
It was @trump, get ready for Monday.
So they look silly and don't actually offer better protection than glasses. Seems like this version at least is a bit of a miss.
I got a pair of these Purevue Goggle shortly after they were released. The first couple rides took a bit of science-ing out the fit with the nose pad. But once I got that sorted out, these really stay in place nicely and provide 90%-ish protection from the elements. and are very comfortable.
The optical quality of these lenses are excellent and I like the rust colored lens the best.
Smith Squad. I like mine, but it is a niche product (glasses not secure enough, full goggle too hot)
The X-Flow version of Leatt's 4.0 Goggle is way closer to that Fox concept (all open / no foam at the bottom, and no mesh at the top vents).
PS: Yes, I do work for Leatt, but that's why I point that out, as far as I know, only Fox and us have a "open / max ventilated" goggle concept. But always happy to learn / be corrected.
Still: the FOX & Leatt ones are open at the bottom, no foam or mesh, for even more airflow.
I have to admit: these goggles are mainly ment for warm & dry rides,
but I also ride the X-Flow goggles in shit / humid conditions, because I need to wear prescription glasses (can't cope with contact lenses after an eye injury in my teenage years), and all Leatt goggles are OTG (Over The Glasses) ompatible.
My main issues normally is not the goggle lens fogging up, buy my prescription lenses. WIth the X-Flow, they still fog up, when standing, but de-fog super fast as soon I pick up (also lower) speeds.
I only have issues with debris coming into the goggle, when it really is a fricking wet mud party, and then go for goggles with mesh at the vents.
I'd be interested if they glasses-style, because I definitely notice the drop in optical clarity and slightly altered depth perception when I switch from goggles to my sunglasses, but there's absolutely no way I am ever wearing my sunglasses with my full face..!
Was debating between the fox and them bit i got the pits for cheap during a 1min sale.
Got the pink lens for them to, so i got dark, pink and clear lenses for them. Removable foam. Idk… they seem to be more versatile than these
The only thing I would want over what FOX is currently offering is a photochromic lens. That’s a main reason I wear the Wildcats because they adjust to jumping into and out of forested areas of the trail. This would actually be a compromise for me being the only lens options right now are fixed, and I have no plans to carry the secondary clear lens with me nor do I have any interest in going back to where I parked if the light changes.
2. Get dual pane lens (often marketed for snowmobiling)
3. Ride bikes with and without motors with no fogging.
Hahah…yikes
Just ride your facking bikes and quit trying to look cool..Fock this sh1t